Kraken Recall Forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard From Coachella Valley

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Seattle Kraken announced a roster transaction. They have recalled forward Oscar Fisker Molgaard from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Molgaard was drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. While he spent the majority of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons playing in his home country of Denmark, he joined the Firebirds at the end of their latest season. He played in seven games and recorded three points via two goals and one assist.

Molgaard deserves the opportunity he is getting to prove himself in the NHL. In the Firebirds’ first 14 games, he has scored three goals and recorded seven assists for ten points. He has played on a line with Ben Meyers and one with John Hayden, two players who have experience playing in the NHL with Seattle. With the success he has had in the AHL, it’s time for Molgaard to have his chance at the NHL level, too.

With the call-up of Molgaard, it seems likely the Kraken won’t have Jared McCann with them on the trip. There was a chance that he would travel with the team, but with no update on his injury status, it seems likely he won’t be returning any time soon. With Kaapo Kakko also on injured reserve (IR), the Kraken are definitely struggling with these two strong forwards out. Hopefully, Molgaard can fill this gap.

The Kraken are currently embarking on their second East Coast road trip of the season. The trip will last for four games, and they are about to take on the Chicago Blackhawks for game two on Thursday, Nov. 20. This could mark Molgaard’s first NHL game, and he would be the second Kraken rookie to do so, the first being Berkly Catton.