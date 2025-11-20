Jets Sign Lowry to 5-Year Contract Extension with $5 Million AAV

The Winnipeg Jets’ captain isn’t going anywhere: the club has signed Adam Lowry to a five-year contract extension worth $5 million per season, they announced Wednesday evening. The new deal will kick in next season.

Lowry, who is in his 12th NHL season and became captain in 2023-24 under then-head coach Rick Bowness, was the Jets 2.0’s second-ever draft pick (67th overall, 2011 NHL Entry Draft). A centre known for his hard and heavy play style and willingness to do anything to win, he has long been a staple of the third line and is highly respected within the organization and in the community.

In 782-career NHL games, the 32 year old has 122 goals and 154 assists for 276 points and 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points in 62-career playoff games. This season, the St. Louis-born product has one goal and two assists in seven games; he returned to the lineup Nov. 4 after missing the first 12 games of the season while continuing to rehab and recover from a hip surgery he had in May.

The new deal will expire after the 2030-31 season, making Lowry likely a Jet for life. He joins Kyle Connor (who signed an eight-year extension in October) and Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele (who signed identical seven-year extensions in October, 2023) in that category.