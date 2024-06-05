Hiroki Gojsic – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Hiroki Gojsic

2023-24 Team: Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Date of Birth: May 1, 2006

Place of Birth: Langley, BC, Canada

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 198 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Hiroki Gojsic may have one of the coolest and most unique names in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but he is more than that. He is a big forward with a long reach that benefits him defensively, and he has a terrific shot. While he may be a mid-to-late-round draft pick, he has offensive upside and plenty of room to grow. In his first season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), he scored 21 goals and 50 points through 68 games which comes out to a 0.74 points-per-game average. Those numbers stand out for a player who transitioned from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) to the WHL.

Hiroki Gojsic, Kelowna Rockets (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

His big body comes in handy at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he is tough to knock off the puck and uses his frame to create scoring chances. Defensively, his reach allows him to make solid defensive plays and win most of his corner battles.

Some minor issues in his game come from what can only be described as a lack of maturity as he tries to find his way at the higher levels. Gojsic is a skilled forward, but he can be weak on the forecheck at times, or he loses the puck in the offensive zone because he doesn’t make a quick enough play. However, he has plenty of time to adapt to the higher level, and a couple more seasons in the WHL should help him improve those skills.

He has plenty of upside that scouts should be willing to take a chance on. He isn’t close to being ready for professional hockey, but if the team that selects him is willing to be patient, he could become a solid contributor down the line.

Hiroki Gojsic – NHL Draft Projection

The NHL Central Scouting list often provides strong insight as to where players could be selected. Gojsic being listed at 63rd indicates he is almost guaranteed to hear his name called on draft night. He will likely be drafted in the middle to late rounds. If I had to guess, he should be selected in the 130-160 range, but he could be chosen as early as 100, and as late as 180.

Quotables

“He can get moving. That frame can move at a high rate of speed, and now he is getting some looks on the power play. He has good offensive touch. But it isn’t easy to jump right in from junior A to us.” – Kelowna Rockets Head Coach Kris Mallette, RocketFan.

”Gojsic has come alive in the second half of this season and is really solidifying himself as one of the top forwards out of the West — once you get past the more household names. He is blessed with size, speed, and skill and, while it has taken him a little longer than expected for him to find his footing in the WHL, he is certainly starting to turn the corner.” – Donesh Mazloum, FC Hockey.

Strengths

Strong shot

Defensive awareness

Physicality

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Conditioning

Offensive IQ

Forecheck intensity

NHL Potential

Gojsic could easily become a third-line center at the NHL level if he continues to improve on the little issues in his game. I can confidently say he should be able to crack an NHL bottom-six lineup within three to four seasons.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4.75/5, Reward: 3.75/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 3.5/5, Defense: 3/5

Hiroki Gojsic Statistics

Awards and Achievements

2022-23: BCHL Champion

Videos