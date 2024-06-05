3 Reasons Flames Fans Should Cheer for Panthers in Stanley Cup Final

We are less than a week away from the Stanley Cup Final, where the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are set to go head-to-head. This should be a thrilling matchup between two teams that were considered some of the NHL’s best heading into the 2023-24 season.

The Panthers lived up to that, as they were one of the best teams from start to finish, ending with a 52-24-6 record. The Oilers’ path was different, as they came very slow out of the gates, getting off to a 2-9-1 start. Thanks to an eight and 16-game winning streak, however, they were able to recover, ending with an impressive 49-27-6 record of their own.

This matchup is a nightmare of sorts for Calgary Flames fans, as they wouldn’t have considered supporting either team heading into the playoffs. That said, the fan base in Calgary is a great one who is sure to watch no matter who is playing, and now, they’ll have to decide who to root for. Here are three reasons why the Panthers serve as the best option.

Oilers-Flames Rivalry Is Too Strong

There is perhaps no greater rivalry in the NHL than that of the Battle of Alberta. The two teams hate each other, as do the fan bases. Throughout their franchise histories, the Oilers come out on top, having won five Stanley Cups to the Flames’ one. The last thing fans in Calgary need is more bragging from a fan base they can’t stand.

To Flames fans, they feel that the Oilers getting superstar talents in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl was unwarranted, as they were essentially rewarded for being one of the league’s worst for an entire decade. Landing two of the game’s best has only helped raise the hatred Flames fans have toward the Oilers organization, and nothing would make them happier than to see their ultimate dream get crushed by the Panthers.

Panthers Have Some Notable Flames Alumni

Not too long ago, many Flames fans were big supporters of Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, who both happen to be on the Panthers. Bennett never lived up to his potential in Calgary, having some rather underwhelming seasons for a player who was selected fourth overall in 2014.

While there don’t seem to be much thoughts on Bennett, whether good or bad, that isn’t the case for Tkachuk. The 26-year-old saw the fan base turn on him after he essentially forced his way out of Calgary following the 2021-22 season, going from a favourite to a villain in a short time. However, he now has an opportunity to redeem himself.

Though it would hurt Flames fans to see Tkachuk hoist the Stanley Cup in a different sweater, it seems that many are rallying around him to beat the Oilers. If they are to do that, both Tkachuk and Bennett, as well as another short-tenured Flames forward in Ryan Lomberg, will need to be at their best.

Panthers Deserving of a Stanley Cup

Panthers fans were forced to wait a long time for another shot at the Stanley Cup, as they witnessed their team go the distance back in 1996, only to be swept by the Colorado Avalanche. They were able to get back last season in surprising fashion, as they just barely snuck their way into the playoffs. Once again, however, they came up short, falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

Aleksander Barkov and his teammates celebrate a goal and 2-1 lead in the second period during game two of the Eastern Conference round 2 playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It isn’t often that a team is able to find themselves in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals, but the Panthers have made it happen. They are just one of 11 teams who have never won it all, and are certainly deserving of it given last year’s shortcomings and this season’s dominance.

Tight Series to Be Expected

Regardless of the final outcome, this should be a very exciting series to tune into. As mentioned, these teams were both looked at as Stanley Cup contenders entering the season, and seeing them in this position comes as little surprise. Given how good both rosters are, it is possible that this could go the distance, making it all the more thrilling for everyone watching.