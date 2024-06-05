Canucks’ 4 Top-Six Wingers to Target in a Trade

The Vancouver Canucks are in the market to improve their team after a breakout season that included the team reaching the 50-win mark, winning the Pacific Division and reaching the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The club’s shortcomings in the postseason showed a few holes in the lineup, specifically in the top six.

Elias Pettersson struggled offensively at the end of the season and in the playoffs as he was injured and lacked confidence. Another issue for the forward was the quality of wingers he played with. Although Nils Hoglander scored 24 goals on the wing during the regular season, he struggled to produce and stay in the lineup during the playoffs. Therefore, finding Pettersson a top-six winger who can carry the play and score is essential for the offseason. Here are four trade options for the organization.

Martin Necas

NHL insiders are reporting the Carolina Hurricanes could trade Martin Necas before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 8. The Canucks are linked to the forward and have been since the Hurricanes’ exit from the playoffs. Canucks also showed interest in Necas during trade talks between the two clubs, which involved Pettersson, before the Swedish centre signed a long-term deal.

Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Necas is a restricted free agent (RFA) coming off a two-year deal with an annual average value (AAV) of $3 million. He scored 24 goals, posted 53 points in 77 games this past season, and added four goals and nine points in 11 playoff games. Additionally, he posted a career-high 28 goals and 71 points in the 2022-23 season.

The Canucks will likely have to give up a couple of players for Necas. RFA Filip Hronek, Hoglander and an additional player makes sense for the Canucks. Necas would be a reliable winger alongside Pettersson and can play at centre if head coach Rick Tocchet decides to reunite The Lotto Line.

Nikolaj Ehlers

After their disappointing first-round loss to the Colorado Avalanche, the Winnipeg Jets are looking to shake things up with their roster. Winger Nikolaj Ehlers has emerged as the team’s latest trade piece. Last season, Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck were involved in trade rumors, but both signed long-term deals with the club. However, another disappointing end to their regular season will likely see a change to their core.

The 28-year-old Ehlers scored 25 goals and posted 61 points through 82 games, the second-highest point total since his second NHL season in 2016-17. The reason for that was his ability to remain healthy for the first time since 2019-20. Ehlers is in the final year of his seven-year deal with a $6 million cap hit.

Ehlers has a modified no-trade clause, which includes a 10-team no-trade list. He is still worth taking a shot at trading for since he is a seven-time 20-goal scorer and has recorded 50 points five times. A similar package for Necas could also work for Ehlers, as Hronek is a player the Jets can use on their blue line.

Morgan Frost

If the Canucks can’t trade for either Necas or Ehlers, trading for a much more affordable winger should be the move. Morgan Frost of the Philadelphia Flyers is a versatile forward as he can play on the wing and at centre. The 25-year-old had a tough season, as he was a healthy scratch for parts of the year but finished the last 44 games with eight goals and 30 points. However, his relationship with head coach John Tortorella is rocky and could lead to the club trading him away.

Frost has one season left on his deal with a $2.1 million cap hit and will be an RFA in the 2025 offseason. The Philadelphia Flyers are likely looking to bring in younger players, which is why Vasily Podkolzin may make sense for Frost. With Matvei Michkov making his way to the NHL soon, adding another young Russian could help ease the forward’s transition, while providing the club with a young power forward.

Trevor Zegras

Trevor Zegras’ time with the Anaheim Ducks might be up after his disappointing season. The forward was injured twice and missed 51 games, while the team wonders if he can add dimensions to his game. The 23-year-old scored six goals and posted 15 points through 31 games, but in the two seasons prior, he posted back-to-back 23-goal seasons. He had 61 points in 75 games during the 2021-22 season and 65 points in 82 games during the 2022-23 season.

The 2019 ninth-overall pick is a highly skilled winger with upside and versatility to his game as he can play at winger and centre. He has two more years remaining on his contract with a cap hit of $5.75 million. Trading for him will likely cost the Canucks a roster player, a prospect and a pick. Therefore, offering a package of Hoglander, defenceman Elias Pettersson and the Canucks 2025 second-round pick could work.

Canucks Have Options for Top-Six Winger This Offsesaon

The Canucks are in search of a top-six winger for Pettersson this offseason and have four trade options. Necas has emerged as the top trade target around the NHL and the Canucks are in on it, while Ehlers is another top winger to target. Frost is a young winger with the Flyers, but has issues with his head coach. Meanwhile, Zegras has the potential to be a top-end winger and targeting him could pay off for the Canucks.