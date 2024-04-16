Aatos Koivu – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Aatos Koivu

2023-24 Team: TPS U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Date of Birth: June 22, 2006

Place of Birth: Turku, Finland

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 165 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Aatos Koivu is the son of former NHL forward Saku Koivu. He started the season with the U18 team at TPS but has played most of the 2023-24 season with the U20 team, and he’s earned a few call-ups to the Liiga. Koivu is an interesting prospect who could fall quite a bit in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, but a team may take a chance on him in the earlier rounds. He has to work on the physical side of his game since he doesn’t have much of a hitting style, but he possesses a solid shot and good skating ability which should help him get picked somewhere.

Aatos Koivu, Team Finland (Photo credit: Pasi Mennander)

With the U18 team this season, Koivu scored nine goals and added 13 assists for 22 points through 20 games. With the U20 team, he scored 16 goals and added 15 assists for 31 points through 28 games. In the Liiga, Koivu went pointless in four games. His offensive production is very solid, and he has proven that with the numbers he has been able to put up this season. While it may take him a while to continue growing his offensive game and then try to translate it to the professional level in North America, he has some potential and could be a sneaky good forward taken late in the draft.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

His biggest asset is his shot, which he will need to continue to utilize if he ever wants a chance at the NHL level. He has a lot to live up to with his family name, but he has proven himself worthy of being called upon on draft night. While he’s already had his first taste of professional hockey in the Liiga this season, Koivu will likely have a bigger opportunity when he returns in the 2024-25 season and looks to clean up the little areas of his game that need improving.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Aatos Koivu – NHL Draft Projection

Koivu is a forward who may need to bulk up a bit and improve his physical game if he ever wants a shot at the NHL level. As seen in the rankings above, Koivu’s projections for the upcoming draft are all over the place. Our three THW writers all don’t have him mentioned in their respective rankings, while Bob McKenzie had him going as high as 60th overall. Realistically, I would guess Koivu goes somewhere between the 85-95 range, but honestly, he could go anywhere between the 60-125 range.

Quotables

“A shifty, intelligent forward that can punish unsuspecting defensemen with his shot.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

“While somewhat undersized, he’s a remarkably smart center, finding space and providing strong puck support. All my viewings of him have been in Liiga and he certainly doesn’t look out of place there. I’m not sure of high-end projectable NHL offense, but he’s another solid blank slate of a hockey player with the right feel for the game, a 200-foot approach, and enough smarts to make more good decisions than poor ones.” – Will Scouch, Scouching Draft Rankings

“His skating is raw, and his pacing has lots of room for improvement, but when it comes to concrete offense, he can shoot, he can pass, he can stickhandle, and he can score.” – Aaron Itovich, Dobber Prospects

Strengths

Hard shot

Strong skater

Defensive game

Hockey IQ

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

Consistency

Should try and widen offensive range

NHL Potential

Koivu is likely going to be a bottom-six forward if he gets to the NHL level, but he has the offensive upside of a middle-six forward. To be on the safe side though, I would predict he caps out as a third-line forward.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 4.75/5, Reward: 3.25/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7.5/10, Defense: 7/10

Aatos Koivu Stats

Videos