Wild’s Kaprizov Took Charge in Win Over Kings

The Minnesota Wild faced the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, April 15, for their final road game of the season. The points no longer matter for the Wild, but they still had some competition, especially the youngsters looking to earn a spot next season. The Wild started things with a power play goal later in the first, temporarily quieting the Kings fans.

They held the lead through the rest of the period and carried it through the second until they added another goal with just five seconds to go in the period. They took the two-goal lead into the third and scored a third time just before the halfway point to take a three-goal lead. That caused the Kings to wake up a bit, as they scored their first with a little over five minutes to go.

The Wild held things together through the rest of the period and came out with the win 3-1. This dashed the Kings’ hopes of clinching anything for the 2024 Playoffs. Their star put on quite the show all night, and that’s where we’ll begin.

Wild’s Kaprizov Showing His All-Around Talent

Everyone knows Kirill Kaprizov’s offensive threat, but what surprises some is his ability to step up defensively. When he started with the Wild, that was an area of weakness he has been working on over the past few seasons, and it’s paid off. He struggles occasionally, as most offensive-minded players do, but he found his way against the Kings as he stopped multiple attempts by the Kings.

He was on the ice for the first goal but didn’t get an assist; however, that changed for the second goal as he sent a beautiful pass to Ryan Hartman, who put it away. We can’t overlook Joel Eriksson Ek’s part in it, as he stole the puck and got it to Kaprizov.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kirill “the Thrill” wasn’t done for the night either; he scored a goal that looked like it went straight through the side of the net and in. However, on replay, he banked the puck right off former Wild teammate and current Kings’ goaltender Cam Talbot’s nameplate on the back of his jersey and into the net for his 45th of the season. The kind of goal only someone like Kaprizov could pull off.

Wild’s Special Teams Step Up

While the Wild’s penalty kill has been a trainwreck most of the season, with glimpses of success and hope here and there, it was perfect against the Kings. They gave the Kings four chances on the power play, but their penalty kill significantly increased. They blocked shots and pushed the opponent out of the slot to keep things clear for goaltender Filip Gustavsson.

As far as the power play goes, the Wild’s first goal of the night was their lone goal while on the man advantage out of three opportunities. They’ve been finding more success on the power play as of late, and hopefully, they can take notes to use next season, as they’ll still have the core of their power play on the team.

Wild’s Faceoffs Improve

An area the Wild have always struggled in for seasons is their ability to win faceoffs. Since Marat Khusnutdinov joined the lineup, they’ve been winning faceoffs, and while Eriksson Ek has been able to win draws throughout the season, Khusnutdinov has been helping. They made many mistakes throughout the season that cost them their postseason, and winning faceoffs is at the top of the list. It may not seem crucial, but losing a faceoff can lead directly to a goal for the other team.

Hopefully, the Wild can work on their draws during the offseason and get all of their centers capable of winning more than just one or two a game. If they can win faceoffs on big chances like power plays and especially penalty kills, it will help them in the long run and potentially earn them a playoff spot next season.

Wild Game #82

The Wild will finish their season at home against the Seattle Kraken, who are also on the outside looking in regarding the 2024 Postseason. Both teams have struggled and will be looking to go out of the 2023-24 season on a high note, especially the Wild, who will be in front of their hometown fans.

They must shut down the Kraken’s top scorers, Jared McCann, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jordan Eberle, Eeli Tolvanen, and Matty Beniers. The Wild’s defense will be busy, but so will their offense, which will have to find a way past Joey Daccord or Philip Grubauer’s goaltending. Hopefully, they can channel their energy from against the Kings and put it into their final game of the season, coming out with a big win to end on a high note.