Wild’s Kaprizov Carries Team in Win Over Sharks

The Minnesota Wild were all over the place when they took on the San Jose Sharks at home in the second game of a back-to-back on Sunday, March 3. In the first period, they outshot the Sharks but couldn’t get anything to go in the net. Both teams went scoreless, but the Sharks got on the board first in the second.

In the second period, the Wild allowed not just one but two Sharks goals with one coming on a Sharks power play and the other while on the Wild’s power play. Things were looking extremely dismal after that goal but luckily the Wild found a way to answer right back to turn the momentum in their favor.

That goal gave them the boost they needed, and they scored again a couple of minutes later to tie things up and push the Sharks back. The second ended tied but in the third, the Sharks jumped out to the lead again but the Wild wouldn’t go away. They tied it a few minutes later, but they continued to push and took the lead late in the third. They protected the lead and took the win 4-3. They couldn’t have done it without their star, Kirill Kaprizov, and he’s where we’ll begin.

Kaprizov Carries Team

Once again Kaprizov proved why he is the Wild’s star as he did what he does best and carried his team. He didn’t get the first goal but got the next three, including the game-winner. His first goal came from a beautiful pass by Mason Shaw, who was playing in his second game after his fourth ACL tear.

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His second also came from a great pass, this time from Matt Boldy, who had a rough night regarding puck handling. He had a few missed shots but nailed his pass to Kaprizov, who sent it home. His final goal resulted from a lot of chaos in front of the net but another heads-up play by his teammates Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek to get the puck to Kaprizov who again scored, this time to give them the lead.

Kaprizov has had an up-and-down season, but he’s been playing strong the past month. He’s had some games where he’s been skunked, but that’s not often. With this hat trick, he hit another milestone in his career: 300 points. He reached this milestone in 258 games played, which puts him fifth fastest in NHL history and fastest in Wild history. The previous record was held by Marián Gáborik, who did so in 384 games.

Wild’s Special Teams Rollercoaster

Every season it seems the Wild’s power play has an up-and-down streak and this season has been no different. They do well on the power play for several games, and then they’re held to nothing for the next few. This game was one of those times where their power play found success but not the top unit, instead it was the second unit.

The second unit has been buzzing for a few games without finding much success until they took on the Sharks. Frédérick Gaudreau was the player who stepped up and scored while on the power play. He missed their game against the St. Louis Blues the day prior due to an upper-body injury but returned to score his first goal in over two months.

Frederick Gaudreau, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, while the power play found success thanks to the second unit, the first unit allowed a goal to be scored against them. The Wild allowed the Sharks to score a shorthanded goal and a power play goal back-to-back. The penalty kill struggled a bit as well; they allowed one goal out of two opportunities, something that needs to be fixed as the season continues.

Wild Have to Jumpstart Energy

The Wild struggled with energy all game. While they kept up with the Sharks, they didn’t have that extra pop they usually have. Their game seemed flat, and it showed as the Sharks went up 2-0 reasonably quickly. They did fight back but didn’t appear to get any of their energy until Kaprizov’s hat trick late in the third. It could’ve been that they were in the second half of a back-to-back but next game they need more energy.

They must find a way to energize their game earlier and without allowing goals against them. Had it not been for Kaprizov they would’ve lost that game and while it’s his job as their star to score goals and lead, other players need to help out. Their playoff window seems out of reach, but if they have any hope, they require a team effort from here on out. They won’t make it if they give the same effort, like the first half of the game.

Wild’s Next Opponent

The Wild will have a few days off before facing their next opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, on the road on yet another back-to-back. This time both games will be on the road due to the boy’s Minnesota state high school hockey tournament happening at the Xcel Energy Center this week.

Most of the games left for the Wild will be must-win if they hope to have a postseason. They’ll have to shut down the Coyotes’ offense that includes Matias Maccelli, Nick Schmaltz, Alex Kerfoot, Lawson Crouse, and possibly Clayton Keller if healthy.

That’s not all; they’ll need Kaprizov to keep up his scoring against the goaltending of either Karel Vejmelka or Connor Ingram. The Wild will need that jump in their step to get past the Coyotes, who give every team a run for their money. They need wins and they have to get desperate if they want them. Hopefully, this was just the start of a long winning streak.