Wild’s Defensive Mistakes Cost Them in Loss to Predators

The Minnesota Wild were coming off a disappointing loss when they faced the Nashville Predators on the road Thursday evening, Feb. 24. They got things started on the right foot with an early goal but they made some defensive mistakes and allowed the Predators to score back-to-back goals. The Wild went from up 1-0 to down 2-1 very quickly and ended the first still down.

The score remained the same for over half of the second period, but tensions continued to rise as there were a number of scuffles. The Predators added another goal early in the second to continue to push the Wild on their heels. The second period ended with the Predators up 3-1 but with time to climb back in.

They had strong chances throughout the game, including the third period, but they couldn’t get anything to go in. At the other end, the Predators continued to score goals as they put in three more to win the game 6-1 and hand the Wild their second straight loss. While they started off on the right foot, defensive blunders caused them to go down early, and that’s where we’ll start.

Wild’s Defensive Blunders

The Wild had the game under control early, but after a few turnovers, they went down too close to the net in their zone. They weren’t confident enough in their passes, which caused the pass not to hit its target, or one of the Predators players to block it. They have to play with more force and confidence when they break out of their zone and be quicker.

While some situations call for a slower breakout, it depends on the opponent, and the Wild were not quick enough against the Predators. The Predators were aggressive in the offensive zone, which worked for them. The Wild’s goaltender, Filip Gustavsson, was also very off his game. He made some strong saves but also gave up six goals, which is far too many.

If the Wild want to keep their dismal playoff hopes alive, they must play better. They need to be stronger on the defensive side and help out their goaltender, but their goaltender also needs to help them with some crucial saves. Hopefully, this was just a bad game, and they’ll bounce back.

Wild’s Power Play Dismal

The Wild’s power play went scoreless for the second game in a row. Their first unit struggled to get any shots because they used up their time passing as they’ve become known to do. The second unit had a lot of good looks but couldn’t convert. The first unit needs to take a page from the second unit’s playbook, and they’ll be more successful.

It’s been said numerous times this season, with the talent the Wild have on their first unit, there is no reason they should be passing more than they’re shooting. Every player on that top unit has a skilled shot that can beat almost any goaltender, but they must utilize it.

If this lack of success continues much longer, they may want to consider switching up their units to provide some chemistry. The players work well together, but sometimes, a shakeup is needed to get things going. Hopefully, they figure it out before that is needed, but there are always options if not.

Wild’s Dewar Bright Spot

Despite the loss, there was a bright spot: the play of fourth-liner Connor Dewar. In their previous meeting, he had a hat trick plus an assist for four points. This time, he scored the game’s opening goal but unfortunately couldn’t keep the scoring going. It wasn’t for lack of effort, but the Predators’ goaltender, Jusse Saros, was prepared for nearly everything that came his way.

Dewar wasn’t only strong on the offensive side, he was also good at defending. At one point, he threw himself behind Gustavsson and blocked a shot to keep his team in the game. He wasn’t credited for that blocked shot but was given credit for a single hit. This was his second straight game with a goal, and hopefully, that streak will continue.

Wild’s Next Opponent

The Wild will continue their streak against divisional opponents with their next game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, March 2. It’ll be their first game of yet another back-to-back. Their playoff hopes get smaller and smaller with each game that goes by, but surprisingly, they still have a chance. If they can turn things around but they have to get by the Blues.

That means they have to stop the Blues’ top scorers, Robert Thomas, Pavel Buchnevich, Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn, and Torey Krug. However, the offense will also have to work harder to get the puck to go into the net. They’ll have to get past either Jordan Binnington or Joel Hofer. Hopefully, the Wild can put these past two games behind them, learn from their mistakes, and get back on the winning track.