Minnesota Wild Find That Blowing Leads Could Be Habit Forming

The Minnesota Wild were the final team to play on Hockey Day Minnesota when they took on the Anaheim Ducks at home on Saturday, Jan. 27. They were without Marcus Foligno, who was a late scratch due to illness, so they played 11 forwards and seven defense. For the second game in a row, things looked strong for the Wild as they scored first to get the game going. The Ducks found a way to answer back and tie it at one, but the Wild registered another goal to pull ahead 2-1.

The second period remained 2-1 in favor of the Wild, and despite some close calls, they held on. In the third, once again, the game started to slip from their grasp. They allowed the Ducks to score two goals to tie and take the lead 3-2. The Wild tried but couldn’t force a goal to tie the game and fell for the second straight. Ultimately, they didn’t do what they needed to do, and it cost them, which is where we’ll start.

Wild Didn’t Follow Through

The Wild have found ways to get leads only to throw them away by turning the puck over, leaving their goaltender alone, and numerous other reasons. The Wild will now have 10 days off to re-evaluate and figure out how to fix their issues. They, for sure, need to tighten up areas of their defense and stop allowing players in behind their defenders.

Like the other night against the Nashville Predators, the Wild turned over the puck nine times, and many were in the same way. They didn’t follow through on passes that allowed the Ducks to scoop up the puck on the way to its destination, or they didn’t fight hard enough in their battle for the puck.

The final area the Wild didn’t do what needed to be done was their power play. After having many successful power plays, they went 0-for-4, and while they improved their shot total this game, they didn’t do enough on the man advantage. They went back to old habits, and they were unable to score. Had they converted on at least one opportunity, this could’ve been a different, better outcome.

Wild Have to Trust Shots

The Wild did improve their shot totals; they outshot the Ducks 37-25 but still couldn’t win. They need to trust taking the shot first and passing second. When they took the shot right when they got into the zone, they got results, or if they took the shot right away, instead of trying to set up the perfect play, they got results.

It’s been said numerous times that they have players with very strong shots who should take every shot they can unless they know they’ll be blocked. Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek took more shots but needed to do so every night.

Marcus Johansson was skunked both nights, and he’s another player they have to have shot as much as possible. It also wouldn’t hurt if Zach Bogosian showed confidence with the puck and carried it into the zone like he did against the Ducks, he wasn’t able to score but he gave them a solid chance.

Wild’s Gustavsson Needed Help

Filip Gustavsson nearly stood on his head to keep his team in the game and made several big saves, including some breakaways. He’s been back to his normal form for a while now, but there’s only so much he can do when his defense isn’t helping him.

They struggled to block shots against the Ducks, with just 12 blocked shots; Bogosian and Brock Faber led the way, but Jon Merrill and Alex Goligoski didn’t record a single blocked shot. They both have to get in the way of shots if they’re going to be in the lineup, and it would help if more forwards got in on that as well.

Gustavsson can handle most of the shots that come his way, but the more blocks his teammates get, the less he has to deal with. He makes the big saves, but they also need to have his back. Hopefully, after the Wild’s All-Star break, they’ll return to what they were when head coach John Hynes first took over and put all these mistakes behind them.

Wild’s Next Opponent

The Wild have 10 days off; afterward, their schedule will ramp up quickly. They’ll be on the road to face the Chicago Blackhawks on their first game back on Wednesday, Feb. 7, who will still be without star Connor Bedard. The Blackhawks have been struggling all season, but if the Wild don’t improve their play, they’ll also struggle.

The Wild may not have to deal with Bedard but they’ll still have to watch out for Jason Dickinson, Philipp Kurashev, Nick Foligno, and Seth Jones, all are strong scorers. On the offensive side, they’ll have to figure out a way past either Petr Mrázek or Arvid Söderblom in goal. Hopefully, this break will give the Wild time to heal and refocus for the rest of the season, as it will be a tough stretch if they can’t put some wins together.