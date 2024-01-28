Sharks’ Shakir Mukhamadullin Impressed Teammates in Debut

Shakir Mukhamadullin‘s debut didn’t go according to plan for the San Jose Sharks, who were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday afternoon. With that being said, the young Russian defenseman was noticeable in his first game in the NHL. So much so that his teammates had many positive things to say about him at the end of the night. He has a very long career ahead of him, and although there are certainly ways he still needs to improve, it’s clear that his teammates feel he’s an NHL-caliber defenseman and belongs with the team.

Logan Couture’s Praise

The word that came up in Logan Couture and head coach David Quinn’s media availability when asked about Mukhamadullin was “poise.” The Sharks’ captain said, “I thought he was poised for his first NHL game.” With that being said, Couture was also sure to mention that he didn’t play a perfect game either, following up with, “Obviously, there’s a lot to work on and improve; he’s going to get bigger and stronger, and he’ll learn the North American game.”

Shakir Mukhamadullin, Metallurg (Magnitogorsk) – Salavat Yulaev (Ufa) (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

Couture’s point about the North American game is certainly one that fans will have to keep in mind when evaluating any young European player. On this side of the Atlantic, the ice surface is smaller than players are accustomed to in Russia, Finland, or any other European nations. As a result, there’s typically a bit of a steeper learning curve when players jump directly from those leagues to the NHL or even the American Hockey League (AHL). Given his performance in the AHL this season, it’s easy to forget that he had only played 51 games with that style of ice before his NHL debut on Saturday.

Latest News & Highlights

These comments carry a lot of weight coming from a player like Couture. He came into the NHL surrounded by players like Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, two great leaders who taught him how to be a leader himself. He’s also played with some phenomenal defensemen in his career, namely Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson, and Dan Boyle, who pop to mind immediately. If he praises a 22-year-old defenseman, that’s a very good sign of things to come.

Burroughs and Eklund’s Thoughts

Mukhamadullin’s first shift of the game was also a common theme during the post-game media availability. Defenseman Kyle Burroughs said, “he made a big hit and made a big impression on the league right away.” Quinn stated after the game that “in general nobody played well after probably the first 15 minutes, [I] really didn’t love anybody’s game.” With that being said, though, Quinn did feel like Mukhamadullin looked like an NHL-caliber defenseman in that game. Burroughs also thought the young defender played well, saying, “I think [Mukhamadullin] got better as the game went on. You know, obviously, there’s gonna be times during your first NHL game, there’s going to be ups and downs, but I thought he handled it well.”

William Eklund played with Mukhamadullin last season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL and believed he played well. When asked if the defenseman belongs in the NHL, he stated, “I think so; I think he’s doing great things out there and moving the puck well, so I think he does.”

Related: San Jose Sharks Recall Shakir Mukhamadullin For the First Time

Overall, Mukhamadullin seemed to impress his new teammates during his first game in the NHL. Although certain things will undoubtedly need to be improved to become the player the Sharks believe he can be, he’s off to a very good start so far. Considering he’s a 22-year-old defenseman, he’s well ahead of schedule compared to most prospect defensemen. The question now becomes whether or not he plays at a high enough level to stick in the NHL once the blue line is completely healthy. It will be challenging, as he’ll have to take someone else’s job, but the opportunity is undoubtedly there for him.