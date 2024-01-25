San Jose Sharks Recall Shakir Mukhamadullin For the First Time

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday morning that defenseman Shakir Mukhamadullin was recalled from the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League. The former first-round selection of the New Jersey Devils has yet to make his NHL debut and is on an NHL roster for the first time in his young career.

Mukhamadullin Impressing With The Barracuda

During preseason, Mukhamadullin seemed to be one of the players who could’ve made the opening night roster based strictly on his performance if there were no other factors to consider. He played well and showed how close he was to being NHL-ready. He made his debut with the Barracuda during the 2022-23 season but only played 12 games as he made the jump to North America following the Kontinental Hockey League season in his native Russia.

16.01.21. KHL Championship 2020-2021. Metallurg (Magnitogorsk) – Salavat Yulaev (Ufa). Shakir Mukhamadullin (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

During that 12-game stint last season, he recorded his first North American goal against the Colorado Eagles on April 7 and added nine assists, as well. So far this season, his offensive production has continued at a high rate. He’s put five in the net himself and has 21 assists to his credit. His 26 points through 39 games puts him fifth on the Barracuda in general, and second from the blue line with only Leon Gawanke ahead of him. Prior to last night’s game against the Bakersfield Condors, Mukhamadullin was 13th in the league in points by a defenseman.

Lineup Status With the Sharks

While it has been unconfirmed by the team, it seems as if the recall is the result of Mario Ferraro’s injury that will keep him on the sidelines for a while. General manager Mike Grier likely wouldn’t call Mukhamadullin up just for him to sit in the press box, so I’d imagine we’ll see him in the Sharks lineup as early as Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s certainly special any time a prospect gets recalled to the NHL for the first time and when they inevitably make their debut at the highest level of hockey. When it’s a prospect like Mukhamadullin though, it’s not just special for the player. We’ll be seeing a key piece of San Jose’s future when he takes the ice, which makes it a must-see event for every Sharks fan.