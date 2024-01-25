Knoblauch Makes First Major Line Changes as Oilers Coach

Kris Knoblauch has been, if nothing else, consistent. It’s easy to do so when your team has won 14 games in a row and the mantra rightfully should be not to fix what isn’t broken. With that said, it’s a bit surprising that the lines coming out of Thursday’s practice for the Edmonton Oilers suggests the coach is making a major change.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic is reporting that the Oilers swapped around the top six forwards and a couple of familiar faces might start Thursday night’s contest against the Chicago Blackhawks together. The top line consisted of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman. The second line was Evander Kane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Warren Foegele.

While Knoblauch has put McDavid and Draisaitl together at times in games, he’s avoided starting them on the same line, hoping the two could drive their own lines and give the Oilers a more balanced attack. It has largely worked, each finding chemistry with different linemates.

Oilers lines at morning skate vs. CHI

Draisaitl-McDavid-Hyman

Kane-RNH-Foegele

Holloway-McLeod-Brown

Janmark-Ryan-Gagner



Regular D pairs



Pickard

Skinner — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 25, 2024

Winners of 14 straight, for whatever reason, Knoblauch is making strategic adjustments, reuniting the Oilers’ two All-Stars. The goal might be to start the game with a bang, something the Oilers have had some trouble doing of late. Individually, both McDavid and Draisaitl have been fine, but the Oilers’ captain has dipped a touch offensively compared to previous seasons. McDavid on pace for just 34 goals this season, a huge decline from his 64 goals in 2022-23. Not a concern because his overall play has been so much better, it might be nice to see McDavid explode offensively and put up a few goals.

Meanwhile, Draisaitl has been in stellar form and picked up his production, tallying three goals and eight points in his last five outings.

The Depth Of The Roster Allows For A Top-Line Load

Even without the newly-signed Corey Perry (likely not playing until Saturday), the Oilers have the depth to try this. And, against a team that is struggling like Chicago, this might be the time put the pedal to the floor in the first period.

Calvin Pickard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The third line will see Ryan McLeod centering Dylan Holloway and Connor Brown, while the fourth line comprises Derek Ryan, Mattias Janmark, and Sam Gagner. The defensive pairings remain unchanged. But, Calvin Pickard will make his first start since a win against the Detroit Red Wings on January 11. This could be another reason the Oilers would like to get out to an early and sizeable lead.

As the Oilers hold the record for the longest winning streak by a Canadian team in NHL history, they aim to extend it to 15 games against the injury-plagued Blackhawks, who have won only three of their last 14 games.

