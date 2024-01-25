Former Bruins on New Teams: Checking in on 2023 Departures

During the 2022-23 season, when the Boston Bruins set the NHL record for wins (65) and points (135), the team employed 37 players to reach those historic milestones. Of course, no team stays together because of the economics of the game, so naturally, most of the skaters in last year’s lineup are playing elsewhere in 2023-24.

As many fans know, the Bruins lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci over the summer to retirement, leaving two significant holes at the center ice position. However, general manager Don Sweeney made some acquisitions to keep Boston in contention for a second consecutive Presidents’ Trophy.

Now that the 2023-24 season has surpassed the halfway mark and teams are preparing to head into their respective breaks for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game, this is an excellent time to check where former players are today. Let’s revisit what some of the former 2022-23 Bruins are doing today.

Connor Clifton – Buffalo Sabres

Connor Clifton made his NHL debut with the Bruins in 2018-19, skating in 232 games for the black and gold over five seasons, tallying 43 points. At 27, during the team’s historic season in 2022-23, he had five goals and 18 assists for a career-high 23 points in 78 games.

In the offseason, Clifton opted to sign with the Buffalo Sabres on a three-year deal. In 44 games with his new team, he had yet to score a goal and had 11 assists, giving him the third-most points by a defenseman on the team.

Tomas Nosek – New Jersey Devils

After spending the previous two seasons with the Bruins, Tomas Nosek is currently skating with the New Jersey Devils, agreeing to a one-year deal on July 19, 2023. After netting 35 points in 141 goals with Boston, he only appeared in six games in 2023-24 and has no points with a minus-two rating.

A.J. Greer – Calgary Flames

A.J. Greer was set to begin his second season with the Bruins until the team placed him on waivers. Ultimately, he wasn’t unemployed for long as the Calgary Flames claimed him on Oct. 9. Despite playing 61 games last season, he only collected 12 points, but in half a season in Alberta, he’s already reached 10 points.

Craig Smith – Dallas Stars

Craig Smith skated three seasons on Causeway Street, departing the franchise in a three-team that brought Dmitry Orlov to Boston on Feb. 23. After splitting his time between the Bruins and Washington Capitals in 2022-23, he signed as a free agent with the Dallas Stars, where he was eight points in 43 games.

Taylor Hall – Chicago Blackhawks

Former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall spent two and half seasons in a Spoked B jersey, skating in 158 games and netting 111 points. During the offseason, the club traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks. Unfortunately, he only played 10 games (four points) before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Nick Foligno – Chicago Blackhawks

“Uncle” Nick Foligno was a fan favorite in Boston and one of the team’s most respected veterans in the dressing room. Even though he scored 39 points in two seasons, his presence was felt all over the ice, thanks to his physical side.

In the offseason, Boston traded Foligno (with Hall) to the Blackhawks. As a veteran, he had a chance to help former first-overall pick Connor Bedard adjust to life in the NHL. After Bedard fractured his jaw, Foligno broke a finger when he stepped up to defend his teammate. Before his stint on the IR, he had 17 points in 39 games.

Garnet Hathaway – Philadelphia Flyers

Garnet Hathaway had a brief stint with the Bruins, skating in 25 games last season and picking up six points. As an unrestricted free agent, he joined the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1. In 47 games with his new team, he’s got four goals and six points with a team-worst minus-13 rating.

Dmitry Orlov – Carolina Hurricanes

Orlov skated less time in Boston than Hathaway, who came to the team in the same trade. After 23 games and 17 points, he was one of the premiere defensemen available in free agency, signing with the Carolina Hurricanes on the first day. After 45 games this year, he’s got 16 points.

Mike Reilly – New York Islanders

Mike Reilly is a journeyman defenseman, with the Bruins being his fourth team in nine NHL seasons. Even though he played the most games with the team (95) out of all his stops, he departed as a free agent, skating two games with the Florida Panthers before finding a new home with the New York Islanders. Thus far in 2023-24, he has nine points in 24 games.

Anton Strålman – HV71 (Sweden)

Anton Strålman played 16 years in the NHL and came to Boston in 2023-24 after a 23-point campaign with the Arizona Coyotes. After just eight games with the Original Six franchise, he did not land a new contract in free agency and returned home to Sweden, where he’s playing with HV71 and has 13 points in 35 games.

Vinni Lettieri – Minnesota Wild / Iowa Wild (AHL)

Vinni Lettieri had 49 points in 48 games with Providence last season, earning a one-game promotion to the NHL, where he didn’t register a point. As a veteran of 83 games through five seasons, he wanted a chance to play again, signing with the Minnesota Wild in the offseason. After 19 games in the NHL, he has four points with eight points in the AHL with the Iowa Wild.

Tyler Bertuzzi – Toronto Maple Leafs

Tyler Bertuzzi was a midseason addition from the Detroit Red Wings, who played 21 games with the Bruins, collecting 16 points. Although he failed to meet expectations, his salary demands pushed him out of Boston, where he agreed on a one-year deal with the rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

Now skating on the Maple Leafs’ second line alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, he’s collected 20 points through 45 games and is on pace for his best statistical season since 2021-22. Whether or not he can keep up this current pace will determine where he signs in the offseason.

Joona Koppanen – Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL)

Joona Koppanen made his NHL debut in 2022-23, skating five games with the Bruins and picking up his only point on an assist against the San Jose Sharks. Currently, the 25-year-old is skating in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Wikes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, scoring 12 points. Despite his role in the minors, Koppanen has skated in three games with the Pittsburgh Penguins this season.

Chris Wagner – Colorado Eagles (AHL)

Chris Wagner is a veteran of 360 NHL games, appearing in two games over the past two seasons while a member of the Bruins organization. Without any options to continue playing in the league, he signed on to play with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL, joining the Colorado Avalanche franchise for the second time with two points in three games.

Connor Carrick – Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL)

Connor Carrick is another skater who played in one game with the Bruins in 2022-23, earning an assist in his only appearance. After most of his time with the Providence Bruins, he joined the Seattle Kraken organization and skates with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the AHL. Through 36 games, he’s netted 14 points, a pace that will him below the 44 points he had last year in Providence.

Jack Studnicka – San Jose Barracuda (AHL)

Jack Studnicka dressed for one game last year, collecting no points during his brief call-up before being dealt to the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 27, where he played the remainder of the season, netting eight points in 47 games. After a brief five games, the Canucks traded him to the San Jose Sharks, where he’s played nine games (no points) and moving down to the Barracuda, their AHL affiliate.

Keith Kinkaid – Chicago Wolves (AHL)

Keith Kinkaid is a well-traveled goalie who has forged a career in the NHL and AHL. Although he appeared in only one game in 2022-23, he finished the season with the Avalanche after a Feb. 25 trade. Despite signing a contract with the New Jersey Devils in Sept. 2023, he’s playing for the Chicago Wolves in the AHL with a 5-9-1 record in 15 games.

Further Perspective

Overall, 17 players who played at least one game for the Bruins last season left the organization in the offseason. Even though most of the names on this list stayed in the NHL, a handful are still playing professionally, whether in the minors or Europe.

At the halfway mark of 2023-24, only 28 players have dressed for the team, which has faced its fair share of adversity. Next season’s list shouldn’t be as long; however, it will be interesting to see how things shake out in the offseason, with many unrestricted free agents set to hit the market.