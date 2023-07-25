Bruins’ Bergeron Retires From NHL

Patrice Bergeron has officially announced his retirement from the NHL after 19 seasons in the league. The veteran forward, who just turned 38 years old Monday, scored 27 goals and 58 points in 78 games in a historic regular season for the Bruins. Though the team was unable to capture the hardware at the end of the journey, Bergeron was still able to win a record-extending sixth Frank J. Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward.

Patrice Bergeron has retired after spending 19 seasons with the Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Players, and moreover people like Bergeron do not come around every day. Though he would only wear the captain’s C for his final three seasons in the NHL, it’s hard to argue against the fact that his role was essentially the team’s co-captain for well over a decade. Bergeron embodied everything there is that’s right in the sport of hockey and always did his best to motivate the Bruins to be better people off the ice than they were the day before.

“It is with a full heart and a lot of gratitude that today I am announcing my retirement as a professional hockey player,” said Bergeron in a statement on the Bruins’ website.

Bergeron, who spent the entirety of his career as a member of the Bruins, will go down as one of the best players in Boston sports’ history to ever represent the city.

“In 2003, the Bruins drafted me, and from the moment I put my draft sweater on, everyone in the organization believed in me. I want to thank the Jacobs family, team management, coaches, trainers, support staff, team doctors and psychologists, scouts and TD Garden staff. The commitment of this group of people and constant support on and off the ice made wearing the Black and Gold so special every day.

One of the best parts of pulling on the spoked-B jersey is the incredible history of the franchise. The players that came before me always welcomed me with open arms and were always there with encouragement, to listen and help me better understand the tradition and responsibilities that come with playing for the Bruins.”

Bergeron’s Retirement Marks the End of an Era

This is the end of an era for the Bruins. Though Bergeron will undoubtedly still be a part of the Boston community, his days as an on-ice competitor are over and there don’t appear to be any doubts in Bergeron’s mind about this decision.

“As I step away today, I have no regrets. I have only gratitude that I lived my dream, and excitement for what is next for my family and I,” Bergeron said. “I left everything out there and I’m humbled and honored it was representing this incredible city and for the Boston Bruins fans.”

Bergeron would finish his career as a one-time Stanley Cup winner, a six-time Selke winner, a King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner and a Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award winner. He’d score 427 goals and 1,040 points in 1,294 games, as well as 50 goals and 128 points in 170 postseason games. The Canadian forward would also win multiple gold medals with the Canadian National team, including two Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014.

Bergeron had one of the most successful careers in NHL history and will certainly have his number retired by the Bruins as well as hear his name called for the Hockey Hall of Fame one day. A career without any regrets has led to Bergeron earning the respect of every single one of his peers and just about every fan of hockey; in the end, that’s all anybody can ever hope for as a professional athlete and a person.