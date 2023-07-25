New 2015-16 Fleer Showcase Features McDavid Rookie

Upper Deck has outdone themselves. Again. They recently launched the 2015-16 Fleer Showcase on Evolution™, and I believe it’s one of the best sets that collectors can get their hands on. Every Authentic Digital Collectible in the 2015-16 Fleer Showcase product on Evolution™ is animated with visual effects that include key players autographing the collectible.

2015-16 Fleer Showcase on Evolution

This is a big breakthrough for an old-time collector like me. However, I feel that what makes this set even more special are the Authentic Digital Collectables themselves. Quite literally, the 15-16 Fleer Showcase set might feature one of the greatest lineups of rookies ever assembled.

One of the Greatest Crops of Rookie Collectibles Now Available on Upper Deck’s Evolution™

The 15-16 Fleer Showcase on Evolution™ features rookie collectibles of many of the NHL’s top players, including Connor McDavid, Jack Eichel, Artemi Panarin, Connor Hellebuyck, Dylan Larkin, and Mikko Rantanen. This might not only be the best group of rookies of the past 25 years, but they might also be the finest class of rookies in NHL history. An Authentic Digital Collectible rookie can be earned by completing each set.

Connor Yingling, Associate Content Manager with Upper Deck explained that “as these original rookie trading cards were never released on Upper Deck e-Pack, we are bringing them to life now with compelling visual effects. Among the packs are limited autographs and memorabilia Authentic Digital Collectibles to collect, and fans have a chance to earn an exclusive Connor McDavid Hot Prospects VIP Black Rookie Achievement card by completing the set. Only 15 of these cards have been issued.”

Upper Deck Rolls Out the 15-16 Fleer Showcase on Evolution™ in a Unique Way

One of the biggest highlights of the 15-16 Fleer Showcase on Evolution™ is the three separate collectible drops with all the fan-favorite hits and a heavy dose of rookie content from the original trading card release.

Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 15-16 Fleer (Upper Deck)

The animated base set features 50 veterans from the 15-16 NHL season and the top rookies with Hot Prospects (#’d to 399). Also keep an eye out for Hot Prospects Auto Patches numbered to either 499 or 299 and all-new Hot Prospects Autographs (#’d to 299), that also have Red Glow Parallels (#’d to 25) and White Hot Parallels (#’d to 5).

Hockey Card and Memorabilia Collecting Reimagined

The designs, insert sets, and collectibles from the original 15-16 Fleer Showcase, which was never released on Upper Deck e-Pack®, have been brought to life with compelling visual effects. I really feel this set is just the beginning of an amazing future for collectors. Opening a pack on Upper Deck’s Evolution™ has become almost as exciting as opening a wax pack of 1979-80 O’Pee Chee cards, hoping to find the next Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card. It’s really that cool, and there’s the bonus of earning exclusive an Connor McDavid VIP physical achievement card.

Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg Jets 15-16 Fleer (Upper Deck)

Whether you’re just starting your collection or you’re a seasoned veteran, the 15-16 Fleer Showcase Release on Upper Deck’s Evolution™ is worth getting into. Not just for the special effects and animation, which are a treat for the imagination, but also for the chance to collect one of the best group of rookie Authentic Digital Collectible sets in NHL history. From McDavid, Eichel and Panarin to Hellebuyck, Larkin and Rantanen, this is, without a doubt, a release that collectors don’t want to miss.

