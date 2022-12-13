Oilers’ Connor McDavid Signs New Deal With Upper Deck



In the world of collectibles, the Dec. 6 announcement that Connor McDavid has signed a long-term contract renewal with Upper Deck is a lot like the player himself – a game changer. McDavid, currently having one of the finest seasons of his career in 2022-23, is a collector’s dream. And Upper Deck has just upped the ante. Under the new agreement, the company will continue to be the sole producer of authenticated collectibles, trading cards, and memorabilia featuring his image and autograph.

Connor McDavid Upper Deck (Image courtesy of Matt Burkey)

“Connor McDavid is the best athlete in professional sports right now,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “It’s an honor to include Connor as a member of the Upper Deck family, and we’re excited to continue our longstanding exclusivity for McDavid trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia.”

McDavid’s Upper Deck Rookie Card Going Up & up in Value

As McDavid continues his stellar play, his legend continues to grow, both on and off the ice. He currently sits in 220th place in career points in the NHL, with 751 points in 515 games. If he continues racking up the points in 2022-23, he’ll climb close to 150th place overall in NHL history by the end of this season, surpassing many NHL Hall of Famers. McDavid is also climbing up the all-time leaderboard for value in terms of hockey cards.

His 2015 Upper Deck The Cup Rookie Card #197 currently sits #4 on the list of the most expensive cards of all time and is valued north of $144,000. Only Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr sit ahead of McDavid, at the moment, but the Oilers captain is rising up the ranks quickly. If McDavid could win a coveted Stanley Cup someday, his rookie card may catch and surpass Orr and Gretzky. It’s definitely something collectors should keep their eyes on in the years ahead.

Upper Deck’s McDavid Collection Features Many One-Of-A-Kind Pieces

Upper Deck’s McDavid portfolio showcases his greatest accomplishments and includes some of the most exciting collectibles and trading cards on the market today. Collectors can now purchase a 20×24 “Up Close & Personal” Stretched Canvas autographed piece, as well as an authentic Edmonton Oilers alternate navy Adidas jersey autographed and inscribed “500 NHL Points 2/17/21”.

Connor McDavid Upper Deck “Sharpshooter” (Image courtesy of Matt Burkey)

One of the grandest pieces in Upper Deck Authenticated’s memorabilia collection is “Sharpshooter” a limited-edition, autographed 70″x 32″ framed piece that features a CCM Ultra Tacks hockey stick breaking through the plexiglass. The hockey stick is the authentic model McDavid used early in his career. This piece set the record for the largest “Breaking Through” in UDA history, and more importantly, set the tone for McDavid’s awe-inspiring young career.

“The Sharpshooter is like a piece of art that you can hang in your home or office,” says Masherah. “It’s such a beautiful piece that even the most skeptical spouse or partner will realize that it needs to be featured prominently rather than being hidden in the depths of a stereotypical “man cave”.

McDavid Pleased to Extend His Contract With Upper Deck

Connor McDavid Upper Deck (Image courtesy of Matt Burkey)

“I’m excited to continue working exclusively with Upper Deck to bring collectors these exciting collectibles, as Upper Deck truly brings the best in the industry in terms of quality, authenticity and innovation, as well as authentic collectibles,” stated McDavid. “I love knowing that passionate fans are getting their hands on these items and look forward to creating new memorabilia-collecting opportunities with Upper Deck.”

Every piece of hockey memorabilia with the Upper Deck name goes through a patented Five Step Process to ensure authenticity:

1) All of McDavid’s signed collectibles are witnessed by an Upper Deck official.

2) An affidavit of authenticity is signed.

3) All pieces are turned into holograms.

4) A certificate is issued with a matching hologram.

5) The piece is then recorded, documented and photo-encrypted to verify the hologram.

Upper Deck Honoring the Greats in the Game

Connor McDavid 2015-16 Tim Horton’s 1st Overall Draft Redemption Upper Deck Card

(Image courtesy of Matt Burkey)

From McDavid and Gretzky to Orr and Patrick Roy, Upper Deck features signed hockey collectibles that are on the wish list of hockey fans around the world. As the sport of hockey continues to grow in popularity, so does the value of hockey cards and collectibles.

Upper Deck continues to serve high-end collectors with creative, innovative pieces that are one of a kind. The company also caters to the kid in all of us with yearly sets that are affordable and fun to collect, including the latest edition of Upper Deck’s Tim Hortons Hockey Cards for 2022-23.

The great news for hockey collectors is that Upper Deck will continue to create new, creative sets and memorabilia that will endure for decades ahead. Upper Deck’s President Jason Masherah is as big a hockey fan as you’re ever going to find, and he’s passionate about growing the sport of hockey. Signing superstars such as McDavid will only help expand exposure to the game of hockey and in turn reach even more fans.

“I remember watching Michael Jordan in his prime for the Chicago Bulls,” says Masherah. “When you were going to see Jordan it felt like more than just a game, it was an event, a special time in history where you could expect Jordan to do something magical every time he was on the floor. I feel the same whenever I see Connor McDavid play. You just get the feeling that something special could happen any time he’s on the ice. That’s why we at Upper Deck are happy to have Connor re-sign with us. He’s a generational player who deserves special recognition, and we as fans are fortunate to witness one of the greatest hockey players of all time in the prime of his career.”