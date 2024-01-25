5 Teams That Could Steal Predators’ Playoff Spot

After 47 games, the Nashville Predators currently hold the fourth position in the Central Division and would secure the first wild-card spot if the regular season were to end now.

With a little over half of the race to the playoffs completed, it’s possible to analyze the standings and get a sense of each team’s situation, including injuries, trades, and other factors. That’s why we’ve identified five teams that pose a real threat to the Predators’ playoff spot for the 2024 Postseason.

These are teams closely trailing the Predators in the standings, either in the Central Division or the wild card, and have a significant chance of overtaking Tennessee’s team in the last games of the regular season. Get to know the Predators’ main adversaries going forward.

Seattle Kraken

Currently holding the fifth position in the wild card, the Seatle Kraken is only two points behind Nashville. This means that only one victory separates the two teams from being tied in the standings.

With almost half the season remaining, it will be very interesting to follow the competition between them. The Kraken currently holds a record of 20-18-9 and has just ended a four-game losing streak.

In the last 10 games, Jared McCann (five goals and five assists) and Jordan Eberle (three goals and six assists) have been the offensive standouts. However, the team needs to show more to reach the playoff level, which can also be said about the Predators.

Latest News & Highlights

Offensively, they rank third in goals per game, and at least five players could surpass the 30-goal mark for the season. Moreover, they are certainly one of the best teams in the faceoff dot, ranking fourth in the league (54.2%). They also rank 18th in goals against average (3.04).

However, the Stars are placed 17th in save percentage (.903). Some of this can be attributed to Oettinger’s injury, but overall, their defense needs improvement. The Stars will be serious contenders in the playoff race if they find a better balance between offense and defense and reinforce their blue line. To reinforce their defense, they can acquire a partner for Heiskanen or have young defenders, like Nils Lundkvist (23) and Thomas Harley (22), improve their game.

St. Louis Blues

Similar to the Predators, the St. Louis Blues are experiencing a season of ups and downs. Despite having an intriguing first line, currently with Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich, and Robert Thomas – an All-Star Game-selected player – the team has some defensive gaps and overall consistency issues.

Robert Thomas is a key player in St. Louis (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Currently positioned sixth in the Central Division, the Blues need to improve in certain aspects to challenge the Predators. The point difference between the two teams is consistently around five to seven points, but the Predators rank 19th on the power play. At the same time, St. Louis is 29th, ahead of only the Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Related: 3 St. Louis Blues Head Coach Options Not Named Drew Bannister

Will this make a difference in the last games of the regular season? Only time will tell. Another interesting stat is that the Predators and Blues are technically tied in goals against (146 and 143, respectively). Perhaps the team that concedes fewer goals going forward will have an advantage.

Arizona Coyotes

The Arizona Coyotes have been improving over the years, transitioning from being a bottom-dweller to a competitive force in the league. In the 2022-23 season, the team garnered only 70 points and 28 victories.

Halfway through 2023-24, they already have 23 victories, suggesting they will surpass 80 points by the end of the regular season. With key players on both offense and defense, names like Connor Ingram, a surprisingly positive development, Sean Durzi, Clayton Keller, Matias Maccelli, and Nick Schmaltz make a difference on the ice.

Can the key players elevate the Coyotes’ game further to close the gap with the Predators, Stars, and other wild card or Central Division contenders?

Los Angeles Kings

If the Predators don’t secure a top-three spot in its division, the Los Angeles Kings could be a threat, secure a playoff spot, and leave them out of the wild card race. Despite being in a terrible slump (have won only two of their last 10 games), the Kings persist in holding a postseason position.

They are first in the wild card and battle for third in the Pacific Division, just two points behind the Edmonton Oilers, a team that won every game in January, are 10-0-0 in the last 10, riding a 14-game winning streak.

Kings are in a slump but can bounce back (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite only eight home victories and two positive results in the last 10 games, the Kings remain strong in the competition. It seems that even playing poorly, they will contend for the playoffs. The Predators better watch out.

Calgary Flames

Another potential wild card adversary is the Calgary Flames. The Canadian team has a 50 percent success rate in the last 10 games and is only four points behind the Predators. They have a similar home record compared to Nashville, and they are a top-five team on the penalty kill, ranking third overall (84.4%). On the flip side, they are one of the three worst teams on the power play, ranking 30th in the standings (13.5%).

However, if they start scoring more goals on the man advantage, through better chemistry between Jonathan Huberdeau, Elias Lindholm, and Nazem Kadri, they could become a strong contender to clinch a playoff berth.

Among these five teams, is there any other threat in the competition with Nashville for a playoff spot? Which team deserves less concern, perhaps not even competing for the wild card? Let’s wait for what the future holds.