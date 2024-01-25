Predators Look to Snap Two-Game Skid Against Surging Wild

The Nashville Predators (25-21-1) will look to snap their two-game losing skid when they hit Xcel Energy Center to face off against the Minnesota Wild (21-21-5) on Thursday night (Jan. 25).

The Wild have won their last three, all against Eastern Conference foes. The Predators, who have lost two straight and three of four, are looking to right the ship and break free from the so-so game they’ve been playing.

Predators Face Hynes Once Again

Tonight’s matchup is the second meeting between these two Central Division rivals this season. Their first battle was on Nov. 30, when the Wild snapped the Predators’ six-game winning streak with a 6-1 rout at Bridgestone Arena. The blowout loss featured a three-goal, four-point performance from Connor Dewar, Juuse Saros getting yanked after allowing four goals on 15 shots, and, most notably, the return of former head coach John Hynes to Nashville.

John Hynes, head coach of the Nashville Predators (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Predators missed the postseason for the first time since 2014 last season while icing one of the worst power plays in the NHL. Following their campaign, incoming general manager Barry Trotz relieved Hynes of his coaching duties with one year still remaining on his contract before hiring Andrew Brunette as the new bench boss.

Brunette’s focus on offense has led to the Predators being a fast and fun team. While they make more than their share of defensive mishaps —and noticeably so since Hynes left — their offense has vastly improved under Brunette.

Latest News & Highlights

Hynes’ Wild won convincingly in his return to Nashville. This time, the Predators will enter Minnesota’s barn searching for revenge and two much-needed points with the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues hot on their tail for the Western Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Players To Watch

Cole Smith

Yesterday, the Predators signed Cole Smith to a two-year, $2 million contract extension, which will kick in during the 2024-25 season. The 28-year-old Brainerd, Minnesota native has 16 points through 46 games this season and is one point shy of matching his career-high.

The #Preds have signed forward Cole Smith to a two-year, $2 million contract that will begin in the 2024-25 season.https://t.co/VtAIbLp60G — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) January 24, 2024

He has been a staple in the Predators’ bottom-six and on the penalty kill and his 118 hits are second on the team (69 fewer than teammate and league-leader, defenseman Jeremy Lauzon.) Despite his contributions, Smith has just one point in his last 14 games and has been pointless in his previous seven. Given that he just signed a shiny new contract, fans could see Smith chip in offensively against the Wild as he aims to build on his solid first half of the season.

Marco Rossi

The ninth-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft is having a solid start to his NHL career. Marco Rossi’s 28 points through 47 games tie him for second in rookie scoring — teammate Brock Faber is equal in points, while both are five behind Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard, who is currently injured.

Marco Rossi, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Rossi has just five points through his last 10 games, only two of which are goals. His 13 goals also rank second in rookie scoring, again behind Bedard. Expect him to come out strong as his top-six minutes, skill, and offensive prowess will make him an offensive threat against a Predators’ defense that has been spotty this season.

Related: How the Predators Can Fix Cody Glass’ Broken Season

Can the Predators get back in the win column? We’ll find out soon enough. Puck drop between the Predators and Wild at Xcel Energy Center is at 7:00 p.m. CST, 8:00 p.m. EST.