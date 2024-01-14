Predators’ Lauzon Is Earning the Respect – and Fear – He Deserves

With three points apiece against their division rivals, Roman Josi and Ryan O’Reilly were widely lauded as the heroes of the Nashville Predators’ 6-3 defeat of the Dallas Stars on Friday (Jan. 12). While their recognition is well deserved, some credit should also be given to defenseman Jeremy Lauzon, who was a hero for the Predators in more ways than one during Friday’s game – and throughout the first half of the season.

Jeremy Lauzon, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

At 9:22 of the second period, Lauzon cleaned up a loose puck coming across the high slot, falling to the ice as he scored on Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. It was his career-high fourth goal of the season, beating his previous record of three set in 2022-23.

Minutes later, while Dallas was on the man advantage for a Cole Smith tripping penalty, Jamie Benn headed to the penalty box for a four-minute double minor after catching Lauzon up high with his stick. During the ensuing 4-on-4, Tommy Novak scored from the circle to widen Nashville’s lead to 2-0.

That brief, five-minute span during Friday’s game illustrated how Lauzon has elevated his game this season to contribute to the Predators’ offense in a variety of ways. He is minus-3 this season in penalties drawn (16) vs. penalties taken (19); he finished last season at minus-8 (14 to 22).

Lauzon’s Intimidation Factor

Lauzon also leads the league in hits this season with 162; that’s 30 more than any other NHL player and 51 more than any other defenseman. His heavy-hitting style has garnered praise from his coaches and teammates – and caused his opponents to quake in their skates.

“It’s a big part of my game,” Lauzon said. “I’m trying to build a reputation around the league that playing against me is going to be hard. I’ve noticed myself that guys are taking notice, and they’re being careful coming to my side. I love that.”

More Confidence Means More Minutes

Lauzon is just one of several Predators players enjoying career years and thriving under the system implemented by first-year head coach Andrew Brunette. His physicality and discipline have been rewarded with more ice time against more skilled opponents, both at even strength and on the penalty kill. Lauzon is averaging 17:49 of ice time per game this season, up by almost a minute from 16:51 in 2022-23.

“I think it’s confidence,” Lauzon said when asked to reflect on where his game has improved the most. “I feel the confidence from the coaches and the organization. Obviously, I’ve played more minutes, bigger and more important minutes in the games and on the PK. I haven’t missed a game this year, so it’s easier for me. I just feel that confidence and play my game every night without that bad thought of maybe being scratched.”

The French Connection

Lauzon has played the majority of his even-strength minutes this season alongside fellow Quebec native Alexandre Carrier. At 5-foot-11 and 174 pounds, Carrier’s slight frame could not be more different than that of the hulking, 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lauzon. Still, they complement and connect with one another almost seamlessly.

Alexandre Carrier, Nashville Predators (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

“We’re different types of players, but we’re two players that play extremely hard,” Lauzon said. “So it’s been fun. Obviously, we speak French out there, and we just connect on every level off the ice and on the ice. It just translates in our games, and we care about each other. So we were just trying to make each other better.”

Lauzon has been assessed six major penalties for fighting this season, which is tied for the second-most among all NHL skaters. Carrier, who ended up on injured reserve after picking his first NHL fight with 6-foot-7 Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley last season, is especially appreciative to have a defensive partner who has a significant size advantage and is not afraid to stand up for his teammates.

“I told [Lauzon] I’m not going to fight anymore,” Carrier chuckled sheepishly, adding, “Unless it’s someone my size.”

Lauzon’s Hard Work is Paying Off

Lauzon has been a bright spot on the blue line during a recent stretch in which defensive zone gaffes have repeatedly cost the Predators, and his career year is not happening by accident. After Nashville fell short of a playoff berth last season, he approached his offseason training regimen with a renewed vigor and determination to help ensure that the same fate did not befall his team again this year.

“It’s been great just to see how much better he’s gotten,” Carrier said. “I think it all started with this summer. He came back and was flying, stronger than ever. It all comes with the confidence after that. It’s good to see him elevate his game like that and make me better, too.”

Lauzon will be a player fans will want to keep an eye on as the Predators enter the second half of their season. A former second-round pick by the Boston Bruins whom Nashville has locked in through 2026 at just a $2 million cap hit, he has begun to cement himself as a critical piece of this team’s future.