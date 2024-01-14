Red Wings Hold Off Late Push By Kings in 5-3 Win

The Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings faced off for the second time in as many weeks when they faced off on Jan. 13. The Red Wings fought off a third-period push by the Kings to hold on for a 5-3 victory, thanks in large part to some more timely saves by Alex Lyon, who has looked like he could become the team’s answer in between the pipes. the team was also led offensively by captain Dylan Larkin.

Larkin Sparks the Offense

As of late, Dylan Larkin has been struggling to get himself on the scoresheet, with only one goal over his last five games. But in the Red Wings’ matchup with the Kings, the captain led the way offensively. He got the scoring going early on in the first period with a sharp-angled shot that somehow beat Cam Talbot over his shoulder. He later found himself the benefactor of a deflection off a Kings defenseman that ended up on his stick out in front of the net for a powerplay goal as well.

But the goal-scoring was not the only offensive thing that Larkin brought to the Red Wings. He made his presence felt in the offensive zone with a strong forecheck that ended up leading to more chances and sustained possession for the team. While it did not lead to a lot, his play paved the way for the rest of the team. The play from Larkin brought energy and momentum to the team when it was much-needed throughout the game.

Seider Returning to Form

Heading into this season, there were many eyes glued to the play and situation of defenseman Moritz Seider. The hope from many was that he would be able to continue his upward progression and earn himself a long-term contract extension this upcoming offseason.

To start the season, he and Jake Walman did not look like the top pairing they were last season and struggled defensively, but looked good offensively. As of late, though, Seider has turned up his defensive game quite a bit, and it has shown with his play helping the Red Wings defense as a whole. He has been relied upon all season to take on the opponent’s top forward lines, and in the Red Wings’ loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Jan. 11, he kept Connor McDavid in check (for the most part) while also logging almost 26 minutes of ice time.

Against the Kings, Seider once again looked solid defensively outside of a miscue on the Kings’ third goal of the game that resulted in 2020 first-round pick Quinton Byfield being left alone in front of the net. With Seider’s strong defensive play, the Red Wings were able to withstand a late-game push by the Kings and hold onto the victory. He made several big-time plays in the defensive zone come crunch time to help preserve the lead.

If Seider can continue to play the way he has over the last handful of games, it will go a long way for the Red Wings’ defense as they look to play a more all-around game as a team. It will also help him get the contract he so desires to get at some point in the near future.

Penalty Kill Comes Back to Earth

The Red Wings penalty kill had killed off 22 straight penalties heading into their matchup against the Kings. The streak had to end at some point, and it did just that early on in the game, with the Kings scoring a power-play goal seven minutes into the game.

But that was just the beginning of the Kings’ power play, as they scored all three of their goals on the man advantage. Untimely penalties did the Red Wings in during the third period, and the Kings took full advantage of it. The penalties gave the Kings massive momentum in the third period as they controlled the pace of play and the offensive zone possession. The Red Wings will need to get themselves out of a coasting mode when they build a lead while also cutting back on the unnecessary penalties to help their opponents get back into games.

Other Game Notes

The strong play of offseason acquisition Alex Lyon continued once again, making several big-time saves when called upon. In total, he made 33 saves on 36 shots faced in the win.

Patrick Kane’s goal in the second period marked the first goal for “showtime” in his last seven games.

The Red Wings have now scored four or more goals in a period four times in the season after their four-goal output in the second period.

What’s Next for the Red Wings

The Red Wings have a quick turnaround as they head to Toronto for a matchup with the Maple Leafs on Jan. 14 before heading to Florida to take on the Panthers on Jan. 17.