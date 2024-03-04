Oilers’ McDavid Extends Home Game Point Streak to 25 Games

The Edmonton Oilers took down the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday (March 3) night in a statement win defeating them 6-1 on home ice. While Zach Hyman and Calvin Pickard stood out as the strongest players on the ice and helped lift the Oilers to victory, one big storyline is that Oilers captain Connor McDavid extended his home game point streak to 25 games. Considering the start the Oilers had to their 2023-24 campaign compared to where they are now, this is great news for them, and they seem to be peaking at the right time of the season.

While the Penguins have been struggling in a big way recently, this loss doesn’t help them. They are near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division and are fighting for their playoff lives, with many believing they could be selling at the upcoming trade deadline. The Oilers just kept on rolling though, as McDavid was playing at an elite level like he always does, and Hyman continued his climb to reach the 50-goal plateau for the first time in his career.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

McDavid sits comfortably at third in the NHL in points with 97, behind Nathan MacKinnon and Nikita Kucherov, who have already broken the 100-point mark. It shouldn’t be too much longer before McDavid has himself another 100-point season, and it may soon be time to begin the countdown to 1,000 career points since he is only 53 away.

What’s Next for McDavid & the Oilers?

The Oilers are back in action on Tuesday (March 5) in a matchup against the Boston Bruins. They will be looking to ride the momentum of their recent strong play, and McDavid will also be looking to break the 100-point mark again. On top of that, Hyman will be looking to continue his climb to the 50-goal plateau, which would be the cherry on top of what has been a phenomenal season for him.