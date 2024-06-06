Oskar Vuollet – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Oskar Vuollet

2023-24 Team: Skellefteå AIK J20 (Nationell)

Date of Birth: Dec. 03, 2005

Place of Birth: Skellefteå, SWE

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: L

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 90th (among EU skaters)

When you get to the mid portion of the draft, there are bound to be plenty of players flying under the radar that can provide excellent value. Oskar Vuollet of Skellefteå AIK is one name that has continued to produce and make sure that he gets the attention that he deserves. He dominated the J20 level as he finished fifth in league scoring with 61 points (a 1.49 point per game rate) and second in goals (29) to Melvin Fernström. In the playoffs, Vuollet added 14 goals and 21 points in nine games.

While Vuollet’s production popped off, his offensive skillset should garner more attention. He’s always displaying a great motor and work ethic as he’s constantly buzzing. He’s a very elusive and fantastic skater, displaying great agility and top speed to create that separation from defenders. He utilizes all areas of the ice as he never slows down and is always finishing plays in the middle of the ice.

Vuollet is always showing his strong pace of play with the puck. He’s extremely dynamic, manipulating plays and can instantly change speeds to catch the opposition off guard. When he gets into top gear, he attacks intently and gets around them effortlessly. He also has great puck skills and hands in tight spaces. He can draw opponents in easily and is very deceptive with his stick handling, utilizing soft touches and dekes. He’s constantly finding the open ice to make himself a shooting threat and when he gets those opportunities, he’s going to make it count with his swift wrist shot or powerful one-timer.

Even without the puck he’s dangerous, as he a has a quick strike transitional game. He possesses great awareness and can make timely breakups and stick lifts to regain control of the puck and counter an attack the other way. He has the knack to be a quick transitional force, and while his defensive game needs some work, when the puck is near him, he’s always in attack mode.

Vuollet’s not physical and needs to add more strength, but he shows great body positioning and balance as his protection skills are strong. He’s very shifty with his movements, changing the angle of his body very well while displaying great speed, edges and footwork in the process. Even when the physical play is being used to slow him down, he still shows great intensity and willingness to be in battles in the tough areas and regains possession. With some added strength he could even be more of a force to be reckoned with, given his drive.

Oskar Vuollet – NHL Draft Projection

Vuollet’s draft projection is tough to get a read on. His offensive game alone could have him as a potential second-round pick. Although, other factors regarding aspects of his game will hinder him from being selected higher. Being selected as either a third or fourth round selection would be a safer bet.

Quotables

“Without a doubt, his most dangerous attribute is his lightning quick release. He possesses an NHL-caliber one timer and can generate incredible power and accuracy with almost no wind-up. Vuollet is a threat on and off the puck in the offensive zone. He always has his head up scanning the ice in front of him and anticipating the next play. With that in mind, he utilizes incredibly quick hands and deception to challenge defenders with the puck to create scoring chances for himself or bait them in to facilitate for his teammates.” – SpokedZ, SMAHT Scouting

Strengths

Strong puck skills and handling

Great drive and motor

Excellent skater

Strong pace of play

Powerful wrist shot, one timer

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Add more strength

Defensive game could be more consistent

Improve and take next step at pro level

NHL Potential

While Vuollet dominated his age group, he needs to show that he can take the next step and continue to develop and transition well to the next level. His offensive skillset will take him a long way as a dangerous player at five-on-five and on the power play, but he needs to improve defensively and get stronger. He really could be one of the those mid to late-round picks that could pan out.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 4/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6.5/10, Defense 5.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Vuollet won a J20 gold medal as well as the SHL title with Skellefteå AIK, playing in four games.

Videos

Doing some crossover video scouting and wishing I'd made time to watch Swedish winger Oskar Vuollet sooner. Great blend of skill, smarts and work ethic, and he can play his game at a very high pace



Went scoreless in 15 regular season SHL games, but had 61 points in 41 in the J20 pic.twitter.com/hUll37U6Zr — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) March 29, 2024

And here's an example of his playmaking. Awesome job to fake out the first defender on the zone entry, and then he draws the second one in closer before threading the pass through him pic.twitter.com/54ltWzJge2 — Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) March 29, 2024

