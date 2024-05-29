Hagen Burrows – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Hagen Burrows

2023-24 Team: Minnetonka High/ Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

Date of Birth: Oct. 13, 2005

Place of Birth: Orono, MN, USA

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 174 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

The Minnesota high school scene has been a pipeline of promising hockey prospects to come up. Jayson Shaugabay, Jack Peart and Blake Biondi are some of the names that have stood out previously at this level to get drafted in the past. Now Minnetonka’s Hagen Burrows is next in line as another top name to keep an eye on.

Burrows split his draft season at both the USHL and high school level, starting with the Sioux City Musketeers before heading back to the high school level. He was very productive and impactful in his first 15 games before leaving in November. He would conclude his rookie season with 22 points in 25 games and 59 points in 28 games with Minnetonka. Whether he played a full season in the USHL or at the high school level he would’ve dominated this season production wise.

Burrows is an extremely versatile player, with a very strong skillset. Whether it’s on the offensive side of the puck or away from it, he’s displaying a strong and competitive nature. What instantly stands out is his 6-foot-2 frame, as he’s always utilizing that to his advantage any chance he can get. He’s physical and is always displaying a constant work ethic to win every battle and power through attacking players. He has great strength down low in the corners or along the boards and is always displaying great positioning. He’s always able to fend off attackers and is always driving hard to the middle of the ice. Even when he’s not in control, he’s battling hard to regain possession and displays great off the puck awareness.

Sioux City Goal Alert | 17:13-2nd. Jordan Ronn rips one off a nice setup from Hagen Burrows. @musketeerhockey #StarsRise pic.twitter.com/kLhB2QIKNb — USHL (@USHL) September 30, 2023

Burrows is a great combination of a goal scorer and playmaker, although his playmaking vision and awareness is at the forefront. He does a great job at drawing opponents in, showing great puck control and hands in tight spaces to open things up on the ice. He may not be as creative as other players, but he’s effective and executes very well. He can feather passes through seams effortlessly and is always making crisp and accurate plays. His shot is underrated. When he uses it, it’s a quick and accurate release as he’s able to get it off in a hurry and pick his spot.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Burrows could look to add more speed, but his long stride and mobility works to his advantage combined with his size. His drive and motor are what makes him noticeable every time he steps on the ice and is definitely a name to watch.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Hagen Burrows – NHL Draft Projection

It’s tough to get a read on high school players heading into the draft. Although, there have been players that have shown tremendous value form Round 3 and on. Burrows definitely has the potential to follow suit and be an early round selection, either in the third or fourth round. He’s shown to be dominant at both levels he played at and could catch the attention of teams in that range.

Quotables

“He is a Swiss Army knife of sorts who is adept at using his long reach for an ultra-active stick in all three zones. He is an impressive selfless player who puts team first, but you would like to see more compete in all areas of the ice as he progresses. – Bill Placzek, Lines

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

“He consistently finishes his checks and occasionally adds an extra cross-check or slash coming out of battles. Although not quite a pest, his physicality is notable. In the offensive zone, Burrows excels at finding open space away from the puck, positioning himself to be a threat.” – Kyle Pereira, FC Hockey (from, ‘25973 – Sioux City vs. Fargo’, FC Hockey, 5/24/24).

Strengths

Competitive and driven

200-foot game

Strong playmaking abilities

Work ethic in tough areas

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Smooth skater, could add more speed

Utilize underrated shot more

Offensive production at next level

Add more muscle and strength to go along with frame

NHL Potential

If Burrows is able to continue to produce at every level he’s at, then his stock will continue to rise and would be more valuable. However, given his ability to be a thorn in the opposition’s side and ability to win battles, he could be an effective third line winger at the next level. With his awareness and ability to power through, he could be a play driver and be a reason why teams succeed because of his style of play.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 6/10, Defense 6.5/10

Awards/ Achievements

Burrows won the 2024 Mr. Hockey Award, which is given to the top senior player in Minnesota. Past winners include, Casey Mittelstadt, Nick Bjugstad and Ryan McDonagh. He is also committed to the University of Denver.

Flo Hockey: Hagen Burrows Returns To USHL As Minnesota’s ‘Mr. Hockey’ Winner

Youth Hockey Hub: Hagen Burrows: 15 Questions, 60 Seconds

Hagen Burrows Stats

Videos

What a snipe from Hagen Burrows!!! 🚨🚨@TonkaBoysPuck takes its first lead of the night!! @twincitiesortho. pic.twitter.com/Oxsauocn37 — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) February 3, 2023

Hagen Burrows 🤝 Joe Burrow



Threading the needle, Sags the finish. Muskies up ✌️ pic.twitter.com/eI4rCDeD9m — Sioux City Musketeers (@Musketeerhockey) April 20, 2024

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter