Kaden Pitre- 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kaden Pitre

2023-24 Team: Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 8, 2006

Place of Birth: Stouffville, Ontario, Canada

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 167 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting (North American skaters): 119th

When the Flint Firebirds selected Kaden Pitre in the first round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Draft in 2022, they were hoping to get another version of Kaden’s brother, Coulson Pitre (Anaheim Ducks prospect). Known as a player with a strong two-way game as a center, Kaden learned the ropes in his rookie year last season while being on a team with a few NHL prospects, including Amadeus Lombardi and Gavin Hayes. He only recorded 11 points with the Firebirds while playing in the bottom half of the lineup.

Kaden Pitre, Flint Firebirds (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

This season, he took on a bigger role in the lineup and has built on his game, especially in the offensive zone. With the skating that Pitre has in his arsenal, he has been able to create space and chances for his teammates while also using a strong shot to his benefit. This has led to more offensive production for Pitre in his second season with the Firebirds. His faceoff skills have also been a strong upside to his game this season.

One of the biggest knocks on Pitre’s game is the fact that he has not been able to show a full display of consistency in his time with the Firebirds. While he plays a mature game for his age, there is plenty of room for him to grow and develop his game before he is ready to make the jump to the next level to make an impact. Tagged along with his inconsistency in his game, Pitre has fought the injury bug a few times this season, so it has been tough for many to get a true read on what he can really end up being as a potential draft pick.

Kaden Pitre- NHL Draft Projection

Pitre will not be drafted nearly as high as his older brother Coulson (third-round by the Ducks), with the younger of the two probably finding himself being possibly picked in the sixth-to-seventh-round range. He will likely slide down some boards with being unable to put together a full season with the injuries in his draft year.

Quotables

“Pitre is praised for his strong two-way game, which helps assert him as a lethal player on both sides of the ice. Pitre is one of the best skaters around, and he uses this elite skating to help make him a deadly offensive force, which when coupled with his good shot, makes him a scoring threat more often than not.” – SIProspects.com

Strengths

He has elite skating ability that helps create options and opportunities for himself and his teammates.

Strong two-way game from the center position

Strong shot

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

His development hinges on becoming a more consistent player for a full season.

He has struggled with the injury bug this season. He will need to try to add some strength and weight to his frame and stay healthier.

NHL Potential

The biggest factor in play with Pitre and his potential as a NHL player will be the development of his game to the point where it is seen as a consistent one. While being able to average just about a point per game this season, he easily could have been at a higher rate. Being able to stay away from the injury bug will factor in as well. A good ceiling for Pitre is a mid-to-bottom six-forward who could blossom into a solid middle-of-the-lineup player.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5 Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6.5/10 Defense: 5/10

Youtube (OHL): 2022 #OHLDraft Interview – Kaden Pitre (Flint Firebirds)

Kaden Pitre Stats

Videos

Kaden Pitre with a pair! 🚨🚨



The #NHLDraft prospect evens things a two apiece for the @FlintFirebirds 🎥 pic.twitter.com/SXOzYT03mM — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) December 2, 2023