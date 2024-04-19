Will Skahan – 2024 NHL Draft Profile

Will Skahan

2023-24 Team: United States National Team Development Program (USHL)

Date of Birth: May 13, 2006

Place of Birth: Orange, CA, USA

Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 210 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

The first thing to remember about Will Skahan is that he is and should continue to be a player in excellent physical condition. His father, Sean, spent 13 seasons as strength and conditioning coach of the Anaheim Ducks from 2002-2015 and the Minnesota Wild from 2016-2022. Will started lifting weights and working out with his father at age 12, and growing up around NHL players certainly doesn’t hurt a player’s development. This is one of the many factors why Skahan will see his name called in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Will Skahan, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

With his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame, Skahan is a huge blue liner schooled in the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP.) His present game is all about big hits and playing sound defense. He is not hesitant about playing physically, but he knows big men are under high scrutiny from referees when they put hits on smaller opponents, a demeanor he also developed from being around his dad and NHL players.

Exposure to NHL players is also a big reason for his high hockey IQ. Skahan has high-level read-and-react instincts, and his defensive positioning is solid. His wingspan and foot speed allow him to take away time and space and get on the puck quickly. With all of these attributes, it is not surprising he likes to model his game after current NHLers Jacob Trouba and Alex Pietrangelo. In addition to being influenced by his father, his demeanor may have come from the fact his favorite player while his dad worked with the Ducks was Corey Perry.

Skahan skates well for his size, especially in straight lines. He possesses quick feet, effortless pivots, and excellent lateral movements. His long, powerful strides allow him to cover large areas of ice very quickly and efficiently. He has no issues defending against other elite players.

The Boston College commit has also played well against older opponents. Watching a preseason game against Utica University, it was evident Skahan did not back down against older, more physically-mature opponents. His ability to play at this level has led coaches at all levels he has played to make sure he is on the ice when the game is on the line.

The one area that is being developed is his scoring ability. While he did put up points at lower levels, that has not translated to the USNTDP. However, with the scoring talent on that roster, it’s not surprising that scoring became less of a focus. Skahan had four goals and eight assists for Team USA in 2023-24.

Will Skahan – NHL Draft Projection

NHL teams covet size if the player can skate and play solid defense. Skanan is hard to play against and appears to be a future NHL player who can be a shutdown defenseman 5-on-5 that can match against other teams’ top lines and play on the penalty kill. The lack of offense hurts a little, but he will likely be taken in the third round and possibly even jump into the second, depending on what he does in the 2024 U18 Worlds.

Quotables

“Over and over again, going to all those Ducks games, watching the on-ice product. That was probably his ignition at a young age to think, ‘I want to do this one day.’ That’s been fun to see. I think Will was just always a rink rat. He loved being at the rink. There was never a time where I had to beg him to go to practice. He always wanted to go to practice. Then we started training in the weight room and it was the same thing. I felt like seeing all those guys playing, again, over and over again, it’s like a picture in your brain.” Sean Skahan, Will’s father, and former NHL strength and conditioning coach

“A rangy monster of a defenseman with solid gap control and an aggressive mindset in his own zone, Skahan loves to punish opponents physically. Raw, physical defenseman with range and mobility. Can close gaps well in transition, and plays aggressively. Decision making needs to improve to unlock second-pair upside.” Hadi Kalakeche – Dobber Prospects

There’s a ton to like about Skahan’s game. He’s big. He skates well. He takes away time and space in the defensive zone. He’s willing to body up and make life difficult on opponents. Puck play ranges, though. Executing and making plays has been inconsistent at times. Leans two-way defenceman and potentially a shutdown defenceman as he establishes himself. Not likely to produce much offense.” Jason Bakula – Sportsnet

Strengths

Skating and agility

High end compete level and physicality

Strong defensive positioning

Strong IQ on both sides of the puck

Can shut down opponent’s best

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Offensive production

Puck handling

NHL Potential

One of the questions for prospective teams in June’s draft will be whether Skahan added enough to his skillset with the time in the USNTDP to warrant an early selection. He will no doubt be selected early, and some time at a good school like Boston College will help in his development. At worst, he should be an NHL player teams can rely on to be staunch in their own end. He does have the potential to get to the level of his idols, Trouba and Pietrangelo.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 4/10, Defense 8/10

Awards/Achievements

USA Tier I 14U National Champion

U17 World Juniors Gold Medal

Will Skahan Stats