Oilers News & Rumors: Skinner, Gagner, Holloway, Preview vs. Kings

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, head coach Kris Knoblauch apologized to goaltender Stuart Skinner for hanging him out to dry against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Oilers are getting ready for a first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings. Sam Gager and Dylan Holloway made the cut.

Oilers to Play the Kings In Round 1

It took until the final minutes of the regular season but with a point against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Los Angeles Kings positioned themselves to take on the Oilers in Round 1. The series will start Monday in Edmonton and the Oilers should have the advantage. Still, there was only a five-point difference between the two teams at the end of the season. The Oilers have an edge in elite talent and better depth. But, the Kings are strong up the middle and will be physical. A player like Evander Kane could be a difference-maker, but he sat a few games to end the season. It’s not clear how close to 100 percent he is.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers reacts to his goal in front of Anze Kopitar of the Los Angeles Kings (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Oilers have been the far better club in the second half of the season, but these two teams do not like each other. The Kings will undoubtedly get up for this matchup and it will take a physical toll on the Oilers, even though some projecting Edmonton has one of the easier paths to the Stanley Cup Final if they can keep winning.

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Red Wings, Senators, Bruins, Oilers

The series begins Monday at 8 PM MT and will go on every other day. If it gets past five games, Game 5 won’t take place until Wednesday of the following week. The Oilers ousted the Kings from the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. The first time it took seven games. This past season, they got the job done in six.

Coach Apologies to Stuart Skinner

It seems that Knoblauch misjudged how lopsided the game might be between the Oilers and Colorado Avalanche on Thursday when he sat six of his top stars but put starting goaltender Stuart Skinner in the net. Skinner allowed four quick goals in Thursday’s final regular-season game and it wasn’t a great way to end the season. Knowing he inadvertently threw his guy to the wolves Knoblauch apologized.

He told the media when asked about the decision to start, then pull Skinner after the first period:

“It wasn’t fair for him. It was very difficult. We had a plan on how much of the game he was going to play. The chances he saw wasn’t a very structured game. The chances were point-blank chances that are very difficult for the goalie. Not easy for him.”

The Oilers should have the edge in a goaltending matchup with the Kings.

Sam Gagner and Dylan Holloway Sticking With the Main Roster

The Oilers sent defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Adam Erne back to Bakersfield on Friday. Staying with the roster is Dylan Holloway and veteran Sam Gagner. Gagner’s sticking with the team might come as a bit of a surprise, but he’ll be a Black Ace for the roster, practicing with the team but not in the lineup. Holloway has undoubtedly earned a longer look and serious consideration to be in the opening night lineup.

In the final games, Holloway tallied five points in six appearances, displaying a newfound confidence and assertiveness. He was drawing penalties and generating offensive chances, all while hanging onto the puck longer and making plays. While his starting status remains uncertain, Holloway’s consistency down the stretch merits inclusion, potentially making him a surprise playoff standout.