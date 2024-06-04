Adam Kleber – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Adam Kleber

2023-24 Team: Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Date of Birth: March 24, 2006

Place of Birth: Chaska, Minnesota

Height: 6-foot-5, Weight: 209 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: First year elligible

Rankings

THW/Forbes: 61st

THW/Horn: 40th

FloHockey/Chris Peters: 33th

NHL Central Scouting (NA Skaters): 34th

Adam Kleber is a massive, defensive defenseman who projects as a physical shutdown presence as a pro. As a right-hand shot defender, Kleber’s position alone gives him a ton of value in the NHL Draft, and his towering 6-foot-5 frame shouldn’t hurt either.

Kleber is a strong skater for his size, though his technique can break down a bit when he’s really rushing like when he’s racing back to negate a rush. I don’t see a ton of offensive skill or sense in his game, though that is actually a big positive since 12 months ago I couldn’t see any of it. The reason Kleber has risen up draft boards a bit lately is that he has shown growth here, more consistently making strong first-passes and getting his shots through traffic more often.

Adam Kleber, Lincoln Stars (Photo Credit: USHL)

Kleber’s calling card was always going to be his size and defensive intelligence. At 6-foot-5 his reach is very wide, allowing him to leave larger gaps on approaching forwards while still pressuring the puck with his stick. This extra space helps him keep up with smaller and quicker forwards, as he has a little extra time to react. As he matures, I expect he’ll be really effective when boxing out opponents at the netfront (something he has been excellent at against junior competition).

After two seasons in the USHL, Kleber is headed off to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2024-25 season, a team that’s not exactly swimming in high-end NHL talent. That means that it’s entirely possible for Kleber to earn a large role very quickly, likely first at even strength and then eventually on the penalty kill.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Guide

In the 2022-23 season, a rookie Kleber scored just eight points in 56 USHL games with the Stars, all of which were assists. He was growing and was already a strong defender so he had drawn the attention of many scouts despite the lack of any real offensive game.

While he certainly didn’t blow the doors off or anything, his offensive progress in his draft year was really strong, scoring five goals and 26 points in 56 games, over tripling his production year-over-year. I don’t think anyone expects Kleber to be an offensive force as a pro, but making strong, low-risk moves with the puck could go a long way in helping him establish himself as a long-time NHLer.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Adam Kleber – NHL Draft Projection

Kleber has one of the most classic paths to being drafted higher than people expect, as a big, right-shot defender who plays solid defense. For better or worse, the NHL’s favorite adage of “you can’t teach size” is in full effect on Draft day. As a result, I expect Kleber to be in the mix as a late first round pick, though I think he’s probably better suited in the 40-50 overall range.

Quotables

“At 6-foot-5 and with above-average mobility for a player of his size, Kleber started putting more of his game together this season including some more offensive capabilities.” – Chris Peters, FloHockey

“He will be quite difficult for even NHL forwards to get by or try to gain footing around the net. Kleber’s offensive play is what has sold me on him.” – Corey Pronman, The Athletic (“NHL Draft 2024 Rankings: Macklin Celebrini Leads Pronman’s Top 129 Prospects”, The Athletic, May 28, 2024)

Strengths

Defensive positioning

Massive frame

Skating is strong for a big man

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Continued offensive improvement (playmaking and first passes especially)

NHL Potential

I think the best case scenario for Kleber involves both a bit of skating improvements (especially when he’s in an all-out sprint in a straight line) and continued offensive growth. If both of those things happen, I think he could become a physical, stay-at-home defender on an NHL second pairing. The more likely situation is that he makes marginal gains offensively from this point on and is more of a third pair/depth guy, which would still be valuable in the second round.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 2/10, Defense – 8/10

2024 NHL Draft: Lincoln’s Adam Kleber Looks To Boost Offense As Stock Rises

Adam Kleber Stats

Videos