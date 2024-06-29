Nashville Predators Draft Yegor Surin 22nd Overall

With the 22nd overall pick of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected Yegor Surin from Loko Yaroslavl of the MHL

About Yegor Surin

Surin is 6-foot-1, which gives him the size to excel as a professional forward. His high motor skills make him a consistent defensive presence. These are the main reasons he could be a long-term center, although he can play any of the three forward positions. Despite being a high-effort player, he also has offensive skills. He is particularly dangerous on the power play from the flank, and his complex and accurate shot makes him a scoring threat from a reasonable range.

He demonstrates superior leg strength, allowing him to withstand physical contact without losing balance. Conversely, he delivers robust body checks to his opponents, particularly towards the end of his time on the ice. Whether forechecking, in the neutral zone, or in his own territory, his opponents must remain vigilant when he is on the ice.

A certain confidence in Surin’s playing style is appealing. He’s fearless in asserting himself physically on the ice and isn’t worried about how his opponents will respond. Instead, he goes after the puck and continues pushing forward. Many athletes his age, especially those with good size, tend to refrain from using their physicality consistently, whether due to passivity, lack of confidence, or simply a style that doesn’t suit them. However, this is not the case with the Russian player; he embraces physical play.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“When he’s at his best, Surin uses his teammates well, both as passing options and as distractions for opposing defenders. Surin’s best trait is his compete level, which is strong enough to make him that classic fan-favorite type of player who just never seems to quit on a play. He works incredibly hard in all three zones, putting as much effort into a forecheck/backcheck as he would a two-on-one situation on offense.

“Just because he’s a high-effort type doesn’t mean he doesn’t have offense either. Surin’s dangerous from the flank on the power play, and his shot is hard and accurate which makes him a scoring threat from a good range.”

How This Affects the Nashville’s Plan

Surin joins a forward group of Matthew Wood, Joakim Kemell and Philip Tomasino to help bolster the prospect group. He adds a substantial physical presence to the already implemented “Smashville” city memo that he can fully embrace.

When you come across a player who prioritizes a robust style, he is often a depth player or someone who may fail in the NHL. On the other hand, if a talented prospect demonstrates many qualities alongside a gritty style, it’s hard to overlook. Surin, in particular, possesses excellent talent. He excels as a playmaker and is a forward who can consistently carry the puck. He can be a vital part of this team’s offense due to the versatility of his skills.