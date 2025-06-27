The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is right around the corner, so it is time to start breaking down who some of the top options are. When looking at defensemen, there is one big name kicking off the draft, but after that, there will be a bit of a break in the draft for defensemen. There should be quite a few going in the first round, and here is a look at the top 10 defensemen in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, according to NHL Central Scouting.

10. Sascha Boumedienne, LD, Boston University (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 19th (Among NA Skaters)

Between the skating, offensive instincts, and effective shot, Sascha Boumdienne has been a riser throughout the season as those talents got noticed. Boston University had a strong group of defensemen in 2024-25 with Tom Willander and Cole Hutson leading the way, but Boumdienne came in as a rookie and played very well.

He has good size, listed as 6-foot-2, and while he may not be the most physical, he uses that size to keep control of the puck. His offensive output of 13 points in 40 games isn’t spectacular, but as he continues to develop, there are some clear signs that he can become a top offensive defenseman in the NCAA, and many of those skills should translate to the NHL sometime down the road.

9. Lasse Boelius, LD, Assat U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Central Scouting Ranking: 12th (Among International Skaters)

Finnish defenseman Lasse Boelius has a lot of the offensive characteristics as Boumdienne. Playing in the U20 league in Finland as a 17-year-old, Boelius registered 18 points in 34 games. While there is still some development needed with his defensive game, Boelius has a lot of offensive talent to continue building on.

While he likely falls close to the end of the second round, or even the third, there are going to be a lot of teams who can envision him being an offensive-minded number-four defenseman in the NHL someday. Boelius is expected to play in the men’s league, the Liiga, and that will be a big step for him after playing seven games in the league in 2024-25.

8. Jackson Smith, LD, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 13th (Among NA Skaters)

After an excellent season with the Tri-City Americans, many teams will be lining up to select Jackson Smith on the first day of the NHL Entry Draft. At 6-foot-3, Smith is a very mobile defenseman thanks to his excellent skating. A developed play often starts with Smith carrying the puck in the defensive zone, and making a smart first-pass play to get the offensive play developing.

Matthew Schaefer, Radim Mrtka and Kashawn Aitcheson (The Hockey Writers)

Smith is a hard-working defenseman and has good defensive reads as well. There is still some development to do on the defensive side of the puck, but overall, he plays very well on both sides of the puck.

7. Logan Hensler, RD, Univ. of Wisconsin (NCAA)

Central Scouting Ranking: 12th (Among NA Skaters)

It is challenging to assess a prospect’s defensive game when they are so young, but Logan Hensler has demonstrated to everybody that he can play a strong two-way game against talented players. He has good physicality, a smart stick, and works as hard as anyone while on the ice. On top of his strong defensive game, he has displayed his skills for a strong offensive game, too.

The other top skill Hensler has is his skating. He is one of the better skaters in the draft, with and without the puck. He can be elusive, strong up the ice, and can get back on the backcheck well. Hensler will likely go in the middle of the first round of the draft, and could round everything out and become a very good NHL defenseman.

6. Artyom Gonchar, LD, Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 11th (Among International Skaters)

Artyom Gonchar has some elite offensive capabilities and can move the puck around very well. He is a top power play option and was often tasked to quarterback an entire man advatage. He still has a lot to work on with the defensive side of the game. Part of that is connected to his size. While he is listed as 6-feet, he only weighs 157 pounds. He is going to need to add some muscle and put that to use.

5. Theodor Hallquisth, RD, Orebo HK (J20 Nationell)

Central Scouting Ranking: 10th (Among International Skaters)

Theodor Hallquisth uses his size and strength effectively, pairing them with a high hockey IQ and solid puck-moving skills to make a significant impact from the blue line. Though not known as an offensive defenseman, his strong vision, positional sense, and smart puck distribution help drive the transition game and provide valuable support to his team’s offense.

He plays well away from the puck, too. Despite being one of the younger players in the draft, he spent a brief period in the top Swedish league and fit in fairly well.

4. Kurban Limatov, LD, Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 9th (Among International Skaters)

Kurban Limatov has a strong combination of skill and size and is able to play aggressively on both sides of the puck. While his shot isn’t a highlight of his skill set, he is able to move the puck well and help his team generate offense. At even strength and on the power play, Limatov can be used to get the puck to his teammates. From the defensive zone, he has a strong first-pass play, or he can cycle the puck around as the power play quarterback.

What really helps his game is how his aggression supports his play style. He is good enough on both sides of the puck that he can make the riskier plays and come back from them if needed. Limatov is an excellent athlete in great shape, and as he continues to develop, he could turn into a very mean defenseman.

3. Kashwan Aitcheson, LD, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 10th (Among NA Skaters)

Kashawn Aitcheson had a very productive season with the Barrie Colts, posting 59 points in 64 games. His offensive game has a lot of potential, and with some more development on the decision-making, that could be a real strong suit in his game.

As it stands, his defending and physicality lead the way for him. He is debatably the most physical player who will be selected in the first round, and while it is a great skill to have, it gets him in trouble often, too. Aitcheson isn’t a super flashy player and lacks the explosiveness in his game, but he has strong defensive and offensive capabilities in his game. He is on track to develop into a very good, well-rounded defenseman who could end up leading a second pair or being a good complementary piece on a top pair in the NHL.

2. Radim Mrtka, RD, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 5th (Among NA Skaters)

Having a unique skill set and characteristics like Radim Mrtka is something many teams are going to line up for on draft day. Standing at 6-foot-6, Mrtka is a huge defenseman with great mobility. His skating can be used for a strong North-South game, but he also has good lateral movement.

There is a lot to like about his defending, Mrtka isn’t the most physicaly effective player. He can continue developing that, play a bit more aggresive, and make for a great threat in every aspect of the game.

1. Matthew Schaefer, LD, Erie Otters (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 1st (Among NA Skaters)

At this point, things are looking like Matthew Schaefer is going to be the first name called at the draft, and rightfully so. He is a great two-way defenseman with especially strong offensive upside. He has a great shot, leading to him scoring seven goals in 17 games this season, and he added another 15 assists.

Had he been able to stay healthy this season, he likely would have registered dominant numbers, on top of his good defensive game. While there is still some rounding-out to do away from the puck, but that comes as he continues to develop and adapt. Think of a player like Miro Heiskanen as a future comparable. His skating is excellent, has the offensive instincts, and the ability to control the game from any angle.