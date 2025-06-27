Darnell Nurse Trade Talk, Kuznetsov Returning & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Edmonton Oilers trying to deal Darnell Nurse? Where did this rumor come from? Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov is planning to make his NHL return and could sign next week. Is he coming back to the Washington Capitals? There is a ton of talk surrounding the Buffalo Sabres. Finally, is Brock Boeser a fit with the Winnipeg Jets? Also, who is looking at a Noah Dobson trade?

Rumors Swirl Around Darnell Nurse, But No Trade in the Works

Speculation erupted Thursday around a supposed blockbuster deal that would include the Edmonton Oilers trading Darnell Nurse. Former NHL’er Jordan Schmaltz wrote, “Hearing Darnell Nurse, aka The Doctor, could be on the move as early as this weekend.” Later came a wild report that a deal between the Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins involved Nurse and goaltender Tristan Jarry. But despite the buzz (generated by unreliable sources), there’s nothing to the rumor.

The chatter gained momentum after Oilers radio host Bob Stauffer hinted fans might have something to talk about on Friday, fueling theories of a pending deal. However, he did not mention Nurse’s name, and the supposed “clues” from Nurse’s Instagram bio revealed that nothing had actually changed.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the Oilers may explore changes this offseason, for now, Darnell Nurse and his $9.25M AAV contract aren’t being moved. It’s essential to remember that he’s best friends with Connor McDavid. That’s not a trade that can be made without a much bigger conversation.

Kuznetsov Intends to Return to the NHL

Evgeny Kuznetsov is aiming for an NHL comeback in the 2025-26 season, according to his agent, Shumi Babaev. Babaev confirmed he has already spoken with several NHL teams but noted that rejoining the Washington Capitals is not a priority.

The 33-year-old forward recorded 37 points in 39 games with SKA but missed time due to two concussions. Kuznetsov is a two-time NHL All-Star and will be an unrestricted free agent when NHL free agency opens July 1.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Buzz and More Sabres Talk

When asked about the availability of Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Elliotte Friedman noted on SN 590, “I have wondered about that.” If the goaltender is available, there would be teams interested. Jeff Marek also wondered if Luukkonen might be available, thinking the Sabres will run it back with Devon Levi.

TSN’s Darren Dreger also reported that it sounded like the Sabres were getting closer in terms of a Bowen Byram trade.

Finally, did the Sabres turn down better offers before trading JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth? NHL insider Frank Seravalli detailed that the Sabres turned down other, arguably better, offers before accepting a deal that saw the team acquire defenseman Michael Kesselring and forward Josh Doan.

Seravalli explained:

“What really stands out to me is, there was just such a big market for JJ Peterka, there was all sorts of kinds of deals that (general manager) Kevyn Adams could’ve gotten his hands on. There was one team who offered two first-round picks plus two roster players. I think the St. Louis Blues had Jordan Kyrou on the table.”

Other Notable NHL Rumors:

Dreger said on TSN Insider Trading: “I’m looking at the Winnipeg Jets, and he seems to be, Boeser that is as a free agent, as a real good fit.”

Chris Johnston notes the New York Islanders are listening to offers for defenseman Noah Dobson. He is reportedly asking for as much as $10 million per season, but that might be high. The Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues are two teams that have been linked to Dobson.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares are inching closer to an extension.

Vegas is being very aggressive, and rumors link them to Mitch Marner (free agency) and Rasmus Andersson (trade).

