Lightning Mock Draft: All 7 Selections for the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the 2025 NHL Draft with seven picks, and with four of those selections coming in the seventh round, they will need to continue recent late-round success with those selections. In addition to those four picks, the Lightning will also pick in the second round (56th overall), fourth round (127th overall), and fifth round (151st overall).

While those picks may not seem like they will significantly contribute to the organization, the good news for the Lightning and their fans is that the team hasn’t historically relied on high draft picks to find NHL players. For example, they already made one of the best seventh-round picks in NHL history when they selected forward Ondrej Palat, who was the team’s 2011 selection with the 208th pick.

So, here is a look at which prospects may end up in the Lightning organization at the conclusion of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.

Round 2 (56th) – Viktor Klingsell, LW, Skelleftea AIK (Nationell J20)

When I wrote Viktor Klingsell’s prospect profile for THW, I kept telling myself that I hoped he would be around when it was the Lightning’s turn to pick. What impressed me the most about him is that he has done some of his best work in international competitions. He was the leading scorer at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with 12 points on four goals and eight assists and followed that up with another solid international tournament, adding eight points in seven games to help Team Sweden win the silver medal at the U18 Worlds. He demonstrated elite playmaking skills in both tournaments, fueled by his excellent vision of the entire ice.

Viktor Klingsell, Team Sweden (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Klingsell is a smooth pass-first playmaker who has a knack for finding his teammates in advantageous positions. However, that is a concern with Klingsell as he sometimes hangs out on the perimeter too much, instead of using his speed to drive the net and expose defenses, especially off the rush. He will need a little work on his skating to be a middle-six contributor in the NHL, but the Lightning have had much success in improving their players in that area.

Round 4 (127th) – Tommy Lafreniere – C/RW, Kamloops Blazers (OHL)

While not highly ranked, Tommy Lafreniere was included among the 90 players invited to the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo, where he finished with some of the highest stamina among all prospects. In one test, he tied Kashawn Aitcheson, a player known for his physical strength, with 13 pull-ups. Last season, he played in all 68 games, scoring 24 goals and 56 points, finishing fourth on the Blazers and ranking second in goals and third in points among all Western Hockey League (WHL) rookies.

In an interview with the Daily Faceoff, Lafreniere compared his game to a current Lightning player. “I love watching Nathan MacKinnon, though I wouldn’t say I model my game after him,” Lafrenière said. “I think I play more like Nick Suzuki or Brayden Point—guys with strong hockey IQ and playmaking ability.” The Lightning would love to find a Point 2.0, a player who has a knack for being in the right spot at the right time and possessing a high hockey IQ.

Round 5 (151st) – Matous Kucharik, F, HC Slavia Praha (Czechia U20)

THW’s Jordan Orth wrote that Matous Kucharik is a player with raw talent and plenty of upside. He possesses strong stick-handling ability to beat his opponents, but seems content with deferring to his teammates for offensive zone chances, as he dishes the puck off and finds a lane to the net or to help support his teammates as a passing option. He does possess a strong shot in his toolbox, but it is not used as often as hoped.

Kucharcik had a solid showing for Czechia at the Under-18 World Championship, playing on the Czechs’ top line while also looking strong on the power play, despite only recording one point in the tournament. If he can bulk up frame-wise and become more of an engaged player at both ends of the ice, he will make an NHL organization, such as the Lightning, happy that they took a chance on him in this year’s draft.

Round 7 (193rd) – Charlie Paquette, F, Guelph Storm (OHL)

The intriguing thing about Charlie Paquette was that he was one of the best players in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in the second half of the season. Through the last 40 games of the year, he had 30-plus goals. He’s long been a player with significant scoring upside thanks to his size, skill, and better-than-average skating ability, but consistency has been an issue. In his last year of draft eligibility, he finally put it all together and is a very worthy NHL draft selection.

Round 7 (206th) – Daniil Skvortsov, D, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Daniil Skvortsov is a big defenseman who plays a physical, sensible game, closing checks and moving the puck up ice with intention. In a draft with plenty of big defensemen, Skvortsov brings one of the most complete packages. Big, but also heavy, and, when combined with his low, compact posture, this gives him an excellent physical profile. That posture also shows up in his skating, where Skvortsov exhibits some legitimate explosiveness and maneuverability at high speeds, allowing him to pounce on checks, make strong pinches, or transition the puck with his feet.

Royal City Milestone sponsored by Knar Jewellery



On Friday, September 27th defenceman Daniil Skvortsov notched his first OHL goal in his regular season debut against the Owen Sound Attack. #StormCity | @KnarJewellery | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/QnkeHXHQ1T — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) September 30, 2024

His defensive game is calculated and poised, relying on his positioning and accurate reads to break up plays. He had 18 points in 59 games for the Guelph Storm, but he impressed with his combination of size, reach, and mobility, making it extremely difficult for skaters to get past him.

Round 7 (212th) – Alexis Mathieu, D, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Neutral Zone describes Alexis Mathieu as a physically imposing, defense-first blueliner who plays with bite and edge. His 6-foot-3, 200-pound frame is built for board battles, net-front boxing out, and intimidation, and he plays to that identity every shift. A hard-nosed and sometimes described as a violent defenseman with a good skating foundation, he can bring some physicality to the Lightning’s blue line.

Round 7 (215th) – Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko, G, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

For the 2024-25 season, Ivan Tkach-Tkachenko played for Tolpar Ufa in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league. Across 40 games, Tkach-Tkachenko had a 2.99 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He is one of the youngest goalies in the 2025 Draft. Tkach-Tkachenko plays extremely aggressively, getting out on top of his crease quickly to challenge shooters. He makes his 6-foot-3 frame even larger in the process, and almost dares shooters to aim high glove, which he can promptly take away on most sequences.

The actual picks of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft still have to be made, but the Lightning have proved it time and time again that there is value and NHL talent to be found even beyond the hype of the first round. They will need to continue to draft this kind of talent to build up an already shallow prospect pool.