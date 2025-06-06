Top Prospect Matthew Schaefer Says He’s “Fully Healed” From Broken Collarbone

Top prospect and possible number-one overall pick Matthew Schaefer did something very few prospects have ever done. Despite being limited to only 17 games in the 2024-25 season, that’s all was needed for him to finish as the top-ranked North American prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Now, Schaefer has deemed himself healthy and fully ready to go.

Schaefer suffered a broken collarbone at the World Junior Championships that forced the Erie Otters’ star to miss the rest of the season including all nine playoff games. While there was a chance he could return if his rehab was ahead of schedule, his team was eliminated from the OHL Playoffs before that could happen.

On Friday at the NHL Combine in Buffalo, Schaefer gave an update about his health and what he will do on Saturday for the fitness testing.

“I’m fully healed,” Schaefer said. “I won’t be doing bench press and pull ups just because I haven’t been doing that. But I’m fully healed.”

That’s great news for the teams at the very top of the draft order in the New York Islanders and San Jose Sharks. Schaefer confirmed that his only two dinners this week were with the Islanders and Sharks.

There’s very little question the Sharks would take Schaefer second overall if the Islanders passed on him. The question to consider now is will the Islanders pass on the player many consider the best player available in this draft? And then if they do, is there a trade that could be had that would allow the Islanders to accrue much-needed draft capital?

If taken first overall, Schaefer would become the first OHL player taken first overall since Otters’ alum Connor McDavid went first overall in 2015.

Schaefer’s Personality Shined

Anyone who knows Schaefer knows he has a great personality that is easily seen. He immediately showed it to the assembled media on Friday afternoon.

“What’s going on today? How’s everyone doing,” Schaefer said with a smile. Later he was asked what his favorite part of the team dinners were. It played right into his personality.

“I’m a talker. I love all these interviews and stuff. It keeps me busy. I love meeting new people. I went out to dinner with the Islanders on Monday and I went out with San Jose on Wednesday. Two great organizations. Super easy. Got to know them over the week. Pretty easy going out with them. It’s a good conversation. You just gotta be yourself. So it was really good.

Schaefer on Jim Waters

Schaefer’s journey has been well documented. On top of losing his mother and billet mother, Erie Otters owner Jim Waters passed away.

From the time Schaefer was drafted first overall by the Otters, Mr. Waters was doing his thing making him feel comfortable every step of the way. He believes Waters is looking down on him now from above.

“My first year I got drafted to Erie, they made it super special for me,” Schaefer said. “Meeting Jim Waters and Sheila Waters, they welcomed me in right away. And my parents felt really good leaving me two and a half hours away from home. First time I lived away from home and played hockey away from home. They made it a lot easier of a transition for me. I miss Jim a lot, but I know he’s looking down on me.”

Schaefer is scheduled to conduct his fitness testing sans the pull ups and bench press at 10:30 A.M. eastern on Saturday morning. Chances are, he will be wearing an Islanders or Sharks uniform in the very near future.

