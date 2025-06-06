Utah Mammoth Need to Trade Matias Maccelli

It is time for the Utah Mammoth to move on from Matias Maccelli. The 2019 fourth-round pick broke out for 49 points in 2022-23, his first full season in the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes. Since then, he has been a staple in this franchise’s roster. He continued to develop the following season by posting 57 points in the Coyotes’ final season in the desert. This gave high hopes for Maccelli’s first season in Salt Lake City with the Utah Hockey Club.

However, Maccelli struggled to find his footing in a new city and fell out of head coach Andre Tourigny‘s rotation at the start of February, playing in only six of Utah’s last 31 games after producing 0.32 points per game, less than half of what he had averaged in the previous two seasons for the Coyotes.

With Maccelli being scratched repeatedly leading up to the NHL’s March 7 2025 Trade Deadline, plenty of speculation arose that Utah was looking to make a deal that included Maccelli. Ultimately, nothing came to fruition, and Maccelli remained with the team and is under contract for one more season.

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft approaching and free agency less than a month away. Let’s discuss why it would be best for Maccelli and the Mammoth to go their separate ways despite having a contract with one another for one more season.

Maccelli’s Career High Underlying Numbers, But Career Low Production

Maccelli had some excellent underlying metrics, contributing 1.78 shot assists above the league average per 60 minutes, 1.90 total shot contributions above the league average, and ranked among the league leaders in rush offence per 60 minutes (Player Cards, All Three Zones, June 5, 2025).

Despite Maccelli’s lack of production this season, many of these advanced metrics were significantly improved compared to his career-high season in 2023-24. Maccelli only averaged 0.74 shot assists above the league average per 60 minutes and was above the league average in shot contributions by 0.37 with the Coyotes.

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With his underlying numbers significantly improving, but his production dropping drastically from last season to this season, it shows how reliant Maccelli is on his linemates for production, given his pass-first nature. Maccelli’s numbers were inflated mainly due to his two main linemates, Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad, combining to score 45 goals. This translated into plenty of assists for Maccelli. In Utah’s inaugural season, Maccelli most commonly played with Crouse and Bjugstad again. Still, in this season, the two combined for only 20 goals, including games Maccelli watched from the press box.

With 71% of Maccelli’s career points being assists, it should come as no surprise that his production was cut in half this season when both of his most common linemates’ goal-scoring numbers also dropped by more than half from the 2023-24 season.

Maccelli No Longer Fits With the Mammoth

When asked about what the team needs this offseason, Tourigny said “a couple years ago, we needed players no matter what”, and then continued to say, “Now, we’re looking for specific areas of our game to be better”.

Related: Utah Mammoth’s 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0: Prospect Development Creating Tough Decisions

Currently, the Mammoth’s most apparent weakness is its lack of depth in goal scoring. The Mammoth do not have anybody on their bottom six who is a good enough finisher to help elevate and showcase just how good a playmaker Maccelli can be. On the other side of that, Maccelli likely won’t get a shot with the Mammoth’s best offensive weapons on the top six, as they already have a handful of excellent playmakers there in Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley and Nick Schmaltz.

The combination of Maccelli being undersized at 5-foot-11, 165 pounds and his inability to create scoring chances or high-danger chances for himself does not fit the mould of a bottom-six forward the Mammoth are looking for.

Other NHL Teams Should Still be Interested in Maccelli

Just because Maccelli does not fit in with the Mammoth does not mean there is not a good fit for him somewhere else. Maccelli may not be best suited for a bottom-six role. However, if given an opportunity in a top-six role with a bona fide goal scorer alongside him, Maccelli could shine.

We can see an example of this by looking at the Mammoth’s duo of Schmaltz and Keller, who played more than 1000 minutes together this season. When Utah had Keller and Schmaltz on the ice, they outscored opponents 42-31 (57.53%) at five-on-five. In contrast, when they were split up and only had Schmaltz on the ice, Utah was outscored 7-16 (30.43%) (via Natural Stat Trick).

Schmaltz and Maccelli are similar players in that they both are incredibly skilled at handling the puck and setting up teams. The difference between the two is the quality of linemates they have been able to play with. While Maccelli is a player with limitations and limited goal-scoring upside, he has the skill set that can elevate the games of great goal scorers.

Even though Maccelli is not needed in Salt Lake City, several teams around the NHL could benefit from having another playmaker on their top six. For the good of Maccelli’s career and the potential return for the Mammoth, this summer is the time to move on.

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!