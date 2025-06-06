Injury to Oilers’ Hyman Could Have Long-Lasting Effects

The Edmonton Oilers were dealt a big blow last week when it was confirmed that Zach Hyman would miss the remainder of the playoffs due to a wrist injury.

Related: Oilers’ Draisaitl Can Prove He’s the Second-Best Player in the World

On Wednesday, Hyman confirmed that he suffered a wrist dislocation that required surgery, which made it immediately clear at the time that he would not be able to return at any point in the playoffs. Even more concerning was that when speaking with reporters days ago, Hyman didn’t seem confident on a return date when asked if he would be ready to go by training camp next fall.

“The wrist was dislocated,” Hyman said. “A lot goes into that. Ligaments, breaks, whatever else, don’t want to get into the nitty gritty. I should be back for the start of next year, but I don’t want to put a timetable on it. There will be rehab involved.”

Dislocations can sometimes take longer to heal than a clean break or fracture. They also carry a higher risk of nerve and blood vessel damage, which can make it difficult to fully heal.

Will Hyman Be the Same Player Moving Forward?

Hyman joined the Oilers on a seven-year, $38.5 million ($5.5 million average annual value) he signed as a free agent before the 2021-22 season. He has vastly outperformed that contract, scoring 27 or more goals in all four seasons with the team, including a career-high 54 in 2023-24.

A big part of Hyman’s impressive production is the chemistry he’s developed with Connor McDavid. The two have played on a line more often than not since he came to Edmonton, and he has also proven to be a very valuable asset on the power play. Outside of McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he’s the Oilers’ most valuable forward.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Not having Hyman available for the Stanley Cup Final is a major loss, despite taking a 1-0 series lead thanks to a 4-3 overtime victory in Game 1 on Wednesday. While it’s a great start for the Oilers, his offensive abilities and the physicality he had been providing throughout this playoff run will become increasingly noticeable as this series continues.

The fact that Hyman didn’t commit to being ready in time for training camp, which won’t begin until September, is concerning. Hyman, who relies on his great touch in and around the net, would be much less effective in his role should he indeed continue to be bothered with his wrist by the time he is deemed ready to go by doctors. Injuries have impacted many players’ production in the past, and while by no means a guarantee, there is reason to be concerned that this could wind up being a similar situation.

Related: Oilers Need Much More From Trent Frederic Heading Into Stanley Cup Final

With any luck, he could find himself in a similar situation to Evander Kane. Kane suffered a scary skate laceration injury to his forearm during the 2022-23 season, which left him with nerve damage. There was concern he would not be able to get back to the level of dominance he had shown beforehand, though he has continued to be an effective player since. That has come even with him admitting late in the 2022-23 campaign that he still didn’t have feeling in part of his arm, which he said was expected to take 12 to 18 months to heal.

Hyman’s Future

Once the season is over and the Cup has been won, much of the attention surrounding the Oilers will turn to Hyman and how he is recovering. The Oilers would by no means be satisfied with just one championship, given the elite talent of their core group, though whether Hyman is able to return to old form upon his eventual return will play a huge part in whether they can continue to have this much success in the years to come.

Get 25% off ANY purchase at NHLShop.com with code NHLDEAL. Offer is only good today & tomorrow so don’t miss out!