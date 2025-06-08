2025 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

by

The 2025 NHL Combine has come and gone. Once again, it is time to reveal the updated heights and weights of the prospects who went through the fitness testing.

Prospects are weighed and measured without their shoes on. This is the first station they come across during the fitness testing portion of the week.

As always, feel free to use this resource as needed. All we ask is if you do use any of the data on here, please credit the Hockey Writers and provide a link back to this article.

Related: 2025 NHL Draft Guide

This year, we have included both the height and weight listed on Elite Prospects as we’ll as what was observed at the Combine so you can see the change. The order of the prospects is the order they went through the testing on Saturday.

2025 NHL Combine
2025 NHL Combine in Buffalo. (Photo: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

One note before we get started. Prospect Bill Zonnon went through the testing but I was in an interview and missed his measurement before I could observe it. You will only see what is listed on Elite Prospects for him. All others were observed manually and documented.

2025 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

First NameLast NameEP HeightEP WeightCombine HeightCombine Weight
MalteVoss6-foot-2185 pounds6-foot-2.5195 pounds
MansGoos6-foot-5190 pounds6-foot-5.25199 pounds
EddieGenborg6-foot-2194 pounds6-foot-1.5205 pounds
TheodorHallquisth6-foot-2172 pounds6-foot-1.25186 pounds
ViktorKlingsell5-foot-10183 pounds5-foot-10188 pounds
ZebLindgren6-foot-2192 pounds6-foot-1.25198 pounds
ArvidDrott6-foot-1187 pounds6-foot187 pounds
TheoStockselius6-foot-3183 pounds6-foot-3196 pounds
LasseBoelius6-foot-1187 pounds6-foot-0.75190 pounds
AntonFrondell6-foot-1203 pounds6-foot-1.25204 pounds
ViktorEklund5-foot-11170 pounds5-foot-11169 pounds
TomasPoletin6-foot-1196 pounds6-foot-1.25206 pounds
JanChovan6-foot-3187 pounds6-foot-2.25190 pounds
MiltonGastrin6-foot-1185 pounds6-foot-0.75194 pounds
MaxPsenicka6-foot-4185 pounds6-foot-5185 pounds
Matous Jan Kucharcik6-foot-2154 pounds6-foot-3.5180 pounds
AdamBenak5-foot-7161 pounds5-foot-7.25164 pounds
RadimMrtka6-foot-6218 pounds6-foot-5.75218 pounds
ElijahNeuenschwander6-foot-4192 pounds6-foot-4.25199 pounds
CarlosHandel6-foot-1174 pounds6-foot-0.75174 pounds
AsherBarnett6-foot194 pounds6-foot-0.5200 pounds
WilliamHorcoff6-foot-4181 pounds6-foot-4.75203 pounds
CharltonTrethewey6-foot-2196 pounds6-foot-1200 pounds
CarterAmico6-foot-5234 pounds6-foot-5.5232 pounds
HaydenPaupanekis6-foot-4203 pounds6-foot-5202 pounds
LyndenLakovic6-foot-4190 pounds6-foot-4200 pounds
RogerMcQueen6-foot-5192 pounds6-foot-5.25198 pounds
CarterKlippenstein6-foot-3181 pounds6-foot-3180 pounds
BradyPeddle6-foot-3203 pounds6-foot-3202 pounds
JacksonSmith6-foot-3190 pounds6-foot-4199 pounds
JackNesbitt6-foot-4183 pounds6-foot-4.5186 pounds
JustinCarbonneau6-foot-1192 pounds6-foot-1.25205 pounds
LucaRomano5-foot-11168 pounds5-foot-11.25177 pounds
NathanBehm6-foot-2198 pounds6-foot-1.75202 pounds
TommyLafreniere5-foot-11170 pounds5-foot-11.5175 pounds
Simon (Haoxi)Wang6-foot-6209 pounds6-foot-5.75222 pounds
BradyMartin6-foot174 pounds6-foot186 pounds
MichaelMisa6-foot-1183 pounds6-foot-1182 pounds
MatthewGard6-foot-4192 pounds6-foot-4.75195 pounds
JoshuaRavensbergen6-foot-5192 pounds6-foot-5.25191 pounds
BraedenCootes6-foot183 pounds5-foot-11.5186 pounds
CameronSchmidt5-foot-7157 pounds5-foot-7.5160 pounds
KashawnAitcheson6-foot-1198 pounds6-foot-1.5199 pounds
OwenMartin6-foot183 pounds6-foot185 pounds
JakeO’Brien6-foot-2170 pounds6-foot-1.5177 pounds
ColeReschny5-foot-10187 pounds5-foot-10.75180 pounds
MatthewSchaefer6-foot-2185 pounds6-foot-2186 pounds
JamesHagens5-foot-11185 pounds5-foot-10.5186 pounds
LoganHensler6-foot-2196 pounds6-foot-2.5198 pounds
DaniilProkhorov6-foot-6209 pounds6-foot-5.5219 pounds
IvanRyabkin6-foot201 pounds5-foot-11210 pounds
RykerLee6-foot181 pounds6-foot-0.25185 pounds
BenKevan6-foot183 pounds6-foot-0.5179 pounds
VaclavNestrasil6-foot-5190 pounds6-foot-5.5185 pounds
BlakeFiddler6-foot-4209 pounds6-foot-4.5220 pounds
CullenPotter5-foot-10172 pounds5-foot-9.75172 pounds
MaceoPhillips6-foot-6227 pounds6-foot-5.5233 pounds
SamLaurila6-foot-1187 pounds6-foot-1191 pounds
ShaneVansaghi6-foot-2216 pounds6-foot-2.5212 pounds
ColeMcKinney6-foot201 pounds6-foot200 pounds
WilliamBelle6-foot-4218 pounds6-foot-3.5225 pounds
PeytonKettles6-foot-5194 pounds6-foot-5.5195 pounds
BenjaminKindel5-foot-10176 pounds5-foot-10.25180 pounds
SaschaBoumedienne6-foot-2187 pounds6-foot-1.75184 pounds
EricNilson6-foot154 pounds6-foot166 pounds
JacobRombach6-foot-6201 pounds6-foot-6.25209 pounds
MasonMoe6-foot-1185 pounds6-foot-1.25192 pounds
JackMurtagh6-foot-1198 pounds6-foot-0.5198 pounds
CameronReid6-foot174 pounds6-foot183 pounds
KristianEpperson6-foot185 pounds5-foot-11.25180 pounds
WilliamMoore6-foot-2174 pounds6-foot-2.25180 pounds
DavidBedkowski6-foot-5214 pounds6-foot-4.5221 pounds
TylerHopkins6-foot-1181 pounds6-foot-1184 pounds
EthanCzata6-foot-1174 pounds6-foot-1.5178 pounds
JakobIhs Wozniak6-foot-3185 pounds6-foot-2.25190 pounds
VojtechCihar6-foot-1187 pounds6-foot-0.25180 pounds
DavidLewandowski6-foot-1176 pounds6-foot-1.25177 pounds
SeanBarnhill6-foot-5205 pounds6-foot-5.25214 pounds
MalcolmSpence6-foot-2201 pounds6-foot-0.75190 pounds
MasonWest6-foot-6218 pounds6-foot-6.25218 pounds
KierenDervin6-foot-2181 pounds6-foot-1184 pounds
BillZonnon6-foot-2190 poundsNotObserved
First NameLast NameEP HeightEP WeightCombine HeightCombine Weight