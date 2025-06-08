The 2025 NHL Combine has come and gone. Once again, it is time to reveal the updated heights and weights of the prospects who went through the fitness testing.

Prospects are weighed and measured without their shoes on. This is the first station they come across during the fitness testing portion of the week.

As always, feel free to use this resource as needed. All we ask is if you do use any of the data on here, please credit the Hockey Writers and provide a link back to this article.

This year, we have included both the height and weight listed on Elite Prospects as we’ll as what was observed at the Combine so you can see the change. The order of the prospects is the order they went through the testing on Saturday.

2025 NHL Combine in Buffalo. (Photo: Mark Scheig/The Hockey Writers)

One note before we get started. Prospect Bill Zonnon went through the testing but I was in an interview and missed his measurement before I could observe it. You will only see what is listed on Elite Prospects for him. All others were observed manually and documented.

2025 NHL Combine Heights & Weights