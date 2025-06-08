The 2025 NHL Combine has come and gone. Once again, it is time to reveal the updated heights and weights of the prospects who went through the fitness testing.
Prospects are weighed and measured without their shoes on. This is the first station they come across during the fitness testing portion of the week.
As always, feel free to use this resource as needed. All we ask is if you do use any of the data on here, please credit the Hockey Writers and provide a link back to this article.
This year, we have included both the height and weight listed on Elite Prospects as we’ll as what was observed at the Combine so you can see the change. The order of the prospects is the order they went through the testing on Saturday.
One note before we get started. Prospect Bill Zonnon went through the testing but I was in an interview and missed his measurement before I could observe it. You will only see what is listed on Elite Prospects for him. All others were observed manually and documented.
2025 NHL Combine Heights & Weights
|First Name
|Last Name
|EP Height
|EP Weight
|Combine Height
|Combine Weight
|Malte
|Voss
|6-foot-2
|185 pounds
|6-foot-2.5
|195 pounds
|Mans
|Goos
|6-foot-5
|190 pounds
|6-foot-5.25
|199 pounds
|Eddie
|Genborg
|6-foot-2
|194 pounds
|6-foot-1.5
|205 pounds
|Theodor
|Hallquisth
|6-foot-2
|172 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|186 pounds
|Viktor
|Klingsell
|5-foot-10
|183 pounds
|5-foot-10
|188 pounds
|Zeb
|Lindgren
|6-foot-2
|192 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|198 pounds
|Arvid
|Drott
|6-foot-1
|187 pounds
|6-foot
|187 pounds
|Theo
|Stockselius
|6-foot-3
|183 pounds
|6-foot-3
|196 pounds
|Lasse
|Boelius
|6-foot-1
|187 pounds
|6-foot-0.75
|190 pounds
|Anton
|Frondell
|6-foot-1
|203 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|204 pounds
|Viktor
|Eklund
|5-foot-11
|170 pounds
|5-foot-11
|169 pounds
|Tomas
|Poletin
|6-foot-1
|196 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|206 pounds
|Jan
|Chovan
|6-foot-3
|187 pounds
|6-foot-2.25
|190 pounds
|Milton
|Gastrin
|6-foot-1
|185 pounds
|6-foot-0.75
|194 pounds
|Max
|Psenicka
|6-foot-4
|185 pounds
|6-foot-5
|185 pounds
|Matous Jan
|Kucharcik
|6-foot-2
|154 pounds
|6-foot-3.5
|180 pounds
|Adam
|Benak
|5-foot-7
|161 pounds
|5-foot-7.25
|164 pounds
|Radim
|Mrtka
|6-foot-6
|218 pounds
|6-foot-5.75
|218 pounds
|Elijah
|Neuenschwander
|6-foot-4
|192 pounds
|6-foot-4.25
|199 pounds
|Carlos
|Handel
|6-foot-1
|174 pounds
|6-foot-0.75
|174 pounds
|Asher
|Barnett
|6-foot
|194 pounds
|6-foot-0.5
|200 pounds
|William
|Horcoff
|6-foot-4
|181 pounds
|6-foot-4.75
|203 pounds
|Charlton
|Trethewey
|6-foot-2
|196 pounds
|6-foot-1
|200 pounds
|Carter
|Amico
|6-foot-5
|234 pounds
|6-foot-5.5
|232 pounds
|Hayden
|Paupanekis
|6-foot-4
|203 pounds
|6-foot-5
|202 pounds
|Lynden
|Lakovic
|6-foot-4
|190 pounds
|6-foot-4
|200 pounds
|Roger
|McQueen
|6-foot-5
|192 pounds
|6-foot-5.25
|198 pounds
|Carter
|Klippenstein
|6-foot-3
|181 pounds
|6-foot-3
|180 pounds
|Brady
|Peddle
|6-foot-3
|203 pounds
|6-foot-3
|202 pounds
|Jackson
|Smith
|6-foot-3
|190 pounds
|6-foot-4
|199 pounds
|Jack
|Nesbitt
|6-foot-4
|183 pounds
|6-foot-4.5
|186 pounds
|Justin
|Carbonneau
|6-foot-1
|192 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|205 pounds
|Luca
|Romano
|5-foot-11
|168 pounds
|5-foot-11.25
|177 pounds
|Nathan
|Behm
|6-foot-2
|198 pounds
|6-foot-1.75
|202 pounds
|Tommy
|Lafreniere
|5-foot-11
|170 pounds
|5-foot-11.5
|175 pounds
|Simon (Haoxi)
|Wang
|6-foot-6
|209 pounds
|6-foot-5.75
|222 pounds
|Brady
|Martin
|6-foot
|174 pounds
|6-foot
|186 pounds
|Michael
|Misa
|6-foot-1
|183 pounds
|6-foot-1
|182 pounds
|Matthew
|Gard
|6-foot-4
|192 pounds
|6-foot-4.75
|195 pounds
|Joshua
|Ravensbergen
|6-foot-5
|192 pounds
|6-foot-5.25
|191 pounds
|Braeden
|Cootes
|6-foot
|183 pounds
|5-foot-11.5
|186 pounds
|Cameron
|Schmidt
|5-foot-7
|157 pounds
|5-foot-7.5
|160 pounds
|Kashawn
|Aitcheson
|6-foot-1
|198 pounds
|6-foot-1.5
|199 pounds
|Owen
|Martin
|6-foot
|183 pounds
|6-foot
|185 pounds
|Jake
|O’Brien
|6-foot-2
|170 pounds
|6-foot-1.5
|177 pounds
|Cole
|Reschny
|5-foot-10
|187 pounds
|5-foot-10.75
|180 pounds
|Matthew
|Schaefer
|6-foot-2
|185 pounds
|6-foot-2
|186 pounds
|James
|Hagens
|5-foot-11
|185 pounds
|5-foot-10.5
|186 pounds
|Logan
|Hensler
|6-foot-2
|196 pounds
|6-foot-2.5
|198 pounds
|Daniil
|Prokhorov
|6-foot-6
|209 pounds
|6-foot-5.5
|219 pounds
|Ivan
|Ryabkin
|6-foot
|201 pounds
|5-foot-11
|210 pounds
|Ryker
|Lee
|6-foot
|181 pounds
|6-foot-0.25
|185 pounds
|Ben
|Kevan
|6-foot
|183 pounds
|6-foot-0.5
|179 pounds
|Vaclav
|Nestrasil
|6-foot-5
|190 pounds
|6-foot-5.5
|185 pounds
|Blake
|Fiddler
|6-foot-4
|209 pounds
|6-foot-4.5
|220 pounds
|Cullen
|Potter
|5-foot-10
|172 pounds
|5-foot-9.75
|172 pounds
|Maceo
|Phillips
|6-foot-6
|227 pounds
|6-foot-5.5
|233 pounds
|Sam
|Laurila
|6-foot-1
|187 pounds
|6-foot-1
|191 pounds
|Shane
|Vansaghi
|6-foot-2
|216 pounds
|6-foot-2.5
|212 pounds
|Cole
|McKinney
|6-foot
|201 pounds
|6-foot
|200 pounds
|William
|Belle
|6-foot-4
|218 pounds
|6-foot-3.5
|225 pounds
|Peyton
|Kettles
|6-foot-5
|194 pounds
|6-foot-5.5
|195 pounds
|Benjamin
|Kindel
|5-foot-10
|176 pounds
|5-foot-10.25
|180 pounds
|Sascha
|Boumedienne
|6-foot-2
|187 pounds
|6-foot-1.75
|184 pounds
|Eric
|Nilson
|6-foot
|154 pounds
|6-foot
|166 pounds
|Jacob
|Rombach
|6-foot-6
|201 pounds
|6-foot-6.25
|209 pounds
|Mason
|Moe
|6-foot-1
|185 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|192 pounds
|Jack
|Murtagh
|6-foot-1
|198 pounds
|6-foot-0.5
|198 pounds
|Cameron
|Reid
|6-foot
|174 pounds
|6-foot
|183 pounds
|Kristian
|Epperson
|6-foot
|185 pounds
|5-foot-11.25
|180 pounds
|William
|Moore
|6-foot-2
|174 pounds
|6-foot-2.25
|180 pounds
|David
|Bedkowski
|6-foot-5
|214 pounds
|6-foot-4.5
|221 pounds
|Tyler
|Hopkins
|6-foot-1
|181 pounds
|6-foot-1
|184 pounds
|Ethan
|Czata
|6-foot-1
|174 pounds
|6-foot-1.5
|178 pounds
|Jakob
|Ihs Wozniak
|6-foot-3
|185 pounds
|6-foot-2.25
|190 pounds
|Vojtech
|Cihar
|6-foot-1
|187 pounds
|6-foot-0.25
|180 pounds
|David
|Lewandowski
|6-foot-1
|176 pounds
|6-foot-1.25
|177 pounds
|Sean
|Barnhill
|6-foot-5
|205 pounds
|6-foot-5.25
|214 pounds
|Malcolm
|Spence
|6-foot-2
|201 pounds
|6-foot-0.75
|190 pounds
|Mason
|West
|6-foot-6
|218 pounds
|6-foot-6.25
|218 pounds
|Kieren
|Dervin
|6-foot-2
|181 pounds
|6-foot-1
|184 pounds
|Bill
|Zonnon
|6-foot-2
|190 pounds
|Not
|Observed
|First Name
|Last Name
|EP Height
|EP Weight
|Combine Height
|Combine Weight