Maple Leafs 2025 Draft Plan Includes Big Defensemen

For Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs, the 2024-25 season was about getting bigger, stronger and adding that physical element — sprinkling it throughout their lineup.

They did that at the deadline, adding both Brandon Carlo and Scott Laughton to the lineup through trades. Still, the Maple Leafs seemed to get bullied and pushed around in their second-round series against the Florida Panthers, a series that ultimately ended in a seventh-game loss for the blue and white after a tumultuous effort in the deciding game.

Like their approach at the deadline, the Maple Leafs have also added size in recent drafts, including 2024 when they took defenceman Ben Danford 31st overall. Danford, a six-foot-two and 191-pound defenceman, finished 2024-25 with five goals and 25 points in 61 games for the Oshawa Generals. But it was his physical play that continued to drive his favourable status amongst Leafs Nation this season.

So, that in mind, what could the Maple Leafs’ attack plan be at the 2025 NHL Draft? Based on interviews, their focus still looks to be adding size on the back end.

At the 2025 NHL Combine in Buffalo, I noticed a trend as we discussed interviews with some of the prospects. Some of the top-tiered defensive prospects didn’t hear from the Maple Leafs, but those projecting as second-round picks — for the most part — had spoken with the Maple Leafs during the week leading up to the physical testing on Saturday. Some even mentioned earlier meetings with the team throughout the season.

Brad Treliving, Toronto Maple Leafs (Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Of those second-round options, each of them had some things in common — they were defensemen, with larger stature, who could win puck battles, skate well and push the meter on the physical play. Bigger. Tougher. And sure, they can add something offensively when the opportunities present themselves.

Is this a tell as to how the Maple Leafs are going to approach the draft? It certainly seems like it could be. If that’s the case, here are a few of the options that the Maple Leafs could land with their late second-round pick.

Brady Peddle, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

He’s a six-foot-three defender just over 200 pounds and while he chose to go the USHL route, the Nova Scotia native seemingly isn’t fazed by the idea of playing for a Canadian market.

“That would be my dream, but rough fans, I guess,” he said laughing about the idea of playing professionally in Toronto. “They say pressure is a privilege. It’s a lot of pressure to play in Toronto, but I think it would be a lot of fun.”

At the moment, Peddle is committed to Michigan State University and will likely join them in 2026, alongside other 2007-born commits in Dryden Allen, Savin Virk and Cullen Potter.

As for what he would bring to the Maple Leafs eventually, if drafted by them, he hits hard and wins battles by any means necessary. He’s unafraid to step up and can transition the puck quickly turning defensive zone efforts into offence. Certainly the physical aspect is something that the Maple Leafs will be chasing in this draft.

Jackson Smith, Tri-City Americans (WHL)

This one seems like a stretch for the Maple Leafs as Smith is projected to be one of the first four defenceman off the board, making him a first-round selection. So, could it tell us more about how the Maple Leafs might be hoping to approach this draft? Maybe.

It could be that the team is looking to move back into the first-round via trade, or maybe the Maple Leafs are hoping to see Smith drop outside the first round — which is quite unlikely. Regardless, his fits the bill of who the Maple Leafs were looking at this week at the combine.

Jackson Smith on why he chose mammoth-goldfish combo as animals he is mostly like.#THW #NHLCombine pic.twitter.com/UQduerogG3 — Andrew Forbes (@AndrewGForbes) June 8, 2025

He’s six-foot-three and 190 pounds. The physical play might be a little more low-key than some of the others on this list, but his offensive play and creativity with the puck make him a two-way defenceman that the Maple Leafs could be interested in.

He moves the puck well and opens up the ice for teammates, part of the reason he was able to score 11 goals and 54 points in 68 games with the Americans last season.

Now, in saying that, Smith didn’t meet with the Maple Leafs this week for an interview. However, the team did reach out to Smith throughout the season. Once again, it’s a stretch, but take it for what you will.

Carter Amico, USA U18 (NTDP)

After an injury that cost him the majority of the season, Carter Amico is another player that the Maple Leafs interviewed this week in Buffalo. The 18-year-old is six-foot-five and just over 230 pounds and offers another big frame for the Maple Leafs to develop on the back end.

Most boards have him right in the range of where the Maple Leafs are projected to make their first pick of the draft — 63rd overall — meaning this could be a viable option in that spot. He did mention that he still has some recovering to do, but did mention that his hopes were to be back to full strength at some point during the summer.

As for the 13 games he did play in 2024-25, he recorded three assists in those contests and is looking ahead to Boston University in the fall, following the NHL Draft.

There may be a little more risk with this pick, but the upside is there and it could be a higher ceiling that some are considering. Given the size and strength, it’s exactly what the Maple Leafs need moving forward.

Max Pšenička, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Talk about size, Max Pšenička is another defender that the Maple Leafs interviewed over the past week. He’s a six-foot-four, 185-pound defenceman out of Czechia who is playing with the WHL’s Portland Winterhawks and he plays an aggressive, immobilizing defensive game.

He moves quickly and, while he can add some offensive production, he noted that he’ll slot in to any type of role needed to help an NHL team.

“I have no problem with that,” he said referring to if a team picks him more as a defensive defenceman. “I just want to help the team with the Cup.”

He did go on to say that he would like to add more offence to his game, but for now, his size and willingness to battle make him an interesting target for the Maple Leafs.

Sasha Boumedienne, Boston University (NCAA)

Finally, there’s Sasha Boumedienne. He’s six-foot-two and just shy of 190 pounds, so maybe not the biggest defender on this list, but one that the Maple Leafs showed interest in over the week.

Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University (Photo credit: Matt Woolverton)

The 18-year-old sees the game incredibly well and takes the right angles in defending opponents which has allowed him in the past to transition the puck over to offence. In his freshman year at Boston University, Boumedienne had three goals and 13 points in 40 games, but should have an increased role in his sophomore season.

Again, he might be a stretch for the Maple Leafs as he’s projected just outside the first round, but it might come down to Treliving having a move or two up his sleeve on draft day.

While nothing is set in stone for the Maple Leafs with a summer filled with question marks still to come, their approach to the week in Buffalo seems to have a clear message for their fans. Toughness with talent is the direction they want to go. After all, it might be the only way they can push themselves over the top and past the second round of the playoffs in the coming years.