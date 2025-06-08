Marner to LA Called “Pure Rubbish”, Plus Ehlers, Rangers & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Los Angeles Kings have been named as the front-runner for Mitch Marner in free agency, but that has been called “pure rubbish” according to a recent report. However, the Florida Panthers could now be a significant player in that race. Elsewhere, Nikolaj Ehlers looks like he is heading towards free agency, and the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks have been listed as good fits. Finally, the New York Rangers could be looking at a lot of change over the offseason, and their list of “untouchables” is quite short.

Marner to LA Called “Pure Rubbish”, Now Linked to Panthers

All signs point towards the Toronto Maple Leafs and Marner having a breakup this summer, and he is likely to go to free agency. Over the past few weeks, the Kings have been named as the front-runner by multiple sources, including James Mirtle, David Pagnotta, and others. (From ‘Mitch Marner NHL free agency sweepstakes: Ranking all 32 potential landing spots’ – The Athletic, 6/2/2025).

Following those reports, Elite Prospects’ Cam Robinson was at the NHL Combine and was told, “That Marner to LA report is pure rubbish,” by a source close to the situation.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The Kings make a lot of sense as a destination, but so do most other teams. For Marner, again, the Kings make sense, but he will have plenty of options, and Robinson continued his report and brought a new team into the fold when it comes to the Marner rumours.

Related: Should the LA Kings Be All-In on Mitch Marner?

Robinson writes, “There’s real smoke that the Florida Panthers could be gearing up to make a run at Marner. Word is that Toronto has opened the door to a sign-and-trade scenario, where they ink Marner to a max-term extension (eight years) and then flip him to recoup some level of value.”.

Considering how well the Panthers have done over the past three seasons, it is apparent that the organization is very well-run, and general manager Bill Zito is able to make the right moves to improve his team. The Panthers aren’t afraid to make a huge splash, evident by bringing in Seth Jones, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Sergei Bobrovsky, and, of course, Matthew Tkachuk. There would have to be some significant pieces moving out to make the cap space, but they are a deep enough organization that it could work.

Ehlers Set For Free Agency, Carolina & Chicago Connected

After 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, Ehlers may get a chance to see what life is like with another organization this offseason. It is becoming more and more clear that he is heading to free agency, and as recently as June 8, Chris Johnston continues to add to the fact that he is going to test the open market.

On the latest episode of the Chris Johnston Show, he reported that Ehlers “will likely hit the market. Chicago and Carolina could make a lot of sense,”.

Starting with the Blackhawks, adding a great winger like Ehlers to play alongside Connor Bedard is the sensible reason to make the connection, as well as their abundance of cap space. They have done that with players like Teuvo Teravainen and Tyler Bertuzzi, but they haven’t brought in a player with as much talent as Ehlers. This could be a really good fit for both the team and player if Ehlers is willing to join a team just starting to climb the standings after a rebuild.

For the Hurricanes, they have been connected to Ehlers plenty of times. Sometimes it was just about the fit and how much it would make sense to acquire him with the Jets giving him a lack of ice time, or when Martin Necas trade rumours were circulating, the swap made sense. Either way, most people would agree that Ehlers and the Hurricanes are a sensible pairing with the need for scoring and speed with the club.

Rangers’ “Untouchables” List & Plans for Offseason

Looking at the Rangers’ roster, there is a ton of talent. Clearly, after a disappointing 2024-25 season, they need to make a change, and are more than willing to do so. Early in the season, the memo was sent out with Chris Kreider’s name attached, Mika Zibanejad has been talked about, and the latest name being out there is K’Andre Miller.

The Athletic’s Arthur Staple posted on X that the Rangers’ “untouchables” list may only include Igor Shesterkin, Adam Fox, and Artemi Panarin.

One of the best wingers in the league, arguably the best goalie in the league, and a Norris-winning defenseman on that list isn’t much of a surprise, but notably missing from that list are Alexis Lafreniere and J.T. Miller. For Lafreneire, he has struggled to emerge into a true star winger like many anticipated, and after signing his big extension, slowed down for the back half of 2024-25. For Miller, after just acquiring him, he isn’t necessarily being shopped, but to not include him on the list and having the Rangers be looking at nearly any trade possibilities, it could be interesting.

Staple also noted that if the Rangers are able to clear space, Vladislav Gavrikov could be a prime offseason target for them. He is set to become a free agent after his two-year deal with the Kings expires on July 1, and could be a good fit on the blue line.