Hurricanes Should Target Jets’ Ehlers & McGroarty in a Trade

We’re hours away from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft that will be held in Las Vegas from June 28-29. The rumor mills are on high alert as trades are already being made with multiple franchises that include draft picks, prospects, and even current roster players. Regarding the Carolina Hurricanes, they have been in the eye of the speculation storm as the last few weeks have been about whether they will keep Martin Necas or find a way to extend him. The upcoming restricted free agent (RFA) has been linked to multiple teams within the NHL and most recently, he has been rumored to be in talks involving the New Jersey Devils. The deal, according to Frank Seravalli, would include the Devils’ 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. If that is the case, it is known that Carolina wants a “star player in for a star player going out”. That being the case, it makes more sense for the Hurricanes to get an NHL-ready player now and maybe a high-end prospect who’s on the cusp or even a high draft pick.

A team that could make sense as a trading partner for the Hurricanes is the Winnipeg Jets. They have a “star player for star player” along with a high-end prospect who could be ready for NHL action this upcoming 2024-25 season. Furthermore, if Carolina can throw in a first-round pick, it could be a deal both sides would be okay with making either before or on draft day.

Swapping Necas for Nikolaj Ehlers

The main detail of the trade involving the Hurricanes and the Jets is the swap of Necas and forward Nikolaj Ehlers. The 28-year-old Aalborg, Denmark native is entering the last year of his seven-year, $42 million deal he signed back in October 2017. The average annual value (AAV) for the contract was $6 million. The last two seasons, including 2024-25, have a 10-team no-trade list. It is unclear if Carolina is one of those 10 teams, if not, then there is no hassle. However, if they are, it could be doable by having Ehlers waive the no-trade if he wishes to do so. The reason for the swap of Necas and Ehlers would be swapping player ability for player ability. While Necas is three years younger, it is clear what teams, including the Hurricanes, know what they are getting with Ehlers.

Ehlers tallied 25 goals and 61 points in 82 games for the Jets during the 2023-24 season. Furthermore, he finished the postseason with two points, all assists, in five games. During his career, he has accumulated 201 goals, 256 assists, and 457 points in 605 games played. Since the 2016-17 season, he has tallied over 45-plus points in six seasons. Furthermore, he has scored 20-plus goals in seven of those seasons while tying his career-high in assists (36) this season. He has a proven track record of being a consistent player year in and year out. While he is turning 29 next February, the former ninth overall pick of the 2014 NHL Draft has shown that he is still a guy who can slot into the top six and on the powerplay.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes Ehlers a solid addition to the Hurricanes is that his hockey IQ is off the charts. Furthermore, his skating ability provides opportunities for himself and his teammates to make huge plays off the rush and in the offensive zone. Plus, he has made himself an elite thinker in the offensive zone and can be deceptive in tight quarters against opposing defenders. He could be a solid option for special teams, especially the powerplay where he can lead the breakout and zone entries to push opponents back with his speed.

His style of play can bait opponents into a check before moving the puck and then finding the path to open space. In doing that, he has become especially skilled at finding open space. Plus, him being able to use that hockey sense, he can find those open pockets and use his quickness to his advantage. He is someone who head coach Rod Brind’Amour could rely on night in and night out because of his compete level. Plus he is a good two-way player as he has an above-average grade on the defensive side of his game. While he does have only one year left on his current deal, there is a possibility that the Hurricanes extend him for at least four, five, or even six seasons to keep him in Carolina for a long time. Ehlers is someone you could move a Necas for and feel good about it.

Acquiring Rutger McGroarty

The other player that could be part of the trade with Ehlers going to the Hurricanes is 20-year-old forward Rutger McGroarty. The Lincoln, NE native tallied 16 goals and 52 points in 36 games for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2023-24 NCAA season. According to Elliotte Friedman of 32 Thoughts Podcast, the word is that the Jets might move on from him around the time of the draft since he decided to go back to Michigan for his third season. Some people around the league think that he is physically and mentally ready for the NHL now, however, it seems like the Jets and McGroarty aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on his development. If that is the case, the Hurricanes could find a way to acquire the 6-foot-1 center/winger who is a former U-20 World Junior gold medalist and Big 10 Conference Champion.

Once the news got out about McGroarty, it did not take long for the “teams who were interested” list to grow. It’s not certain if Carolina is on that list, but hopefully, they are because the upside of the former 14th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is really high. By all accounts, his overall game proves why he was selected in the top half of the first round. His hockey IQ, powerplay, shot, passing, etc. are already high for a top-end prospect who is ready for the NHL right now.

McGroarty is equal parts power and finesse. When it’s time to break an NHL roster, he should be able to slot into the top six. He is capable of being used in all situations on even strength and special teams. His impact is greatest in the offensive zone from the hash marks down, along the wall, and in front of the net. McGroarty has made himself hard to defend in the offensive zone. He has quick mitts and can box out defenders in front of the net and along the boards. Furthermore, he is efficient in finding pucks in traffic around the net. His quick hands help give him the chance to score in the greasy areas via tips and rebounds.

Rutger McGroarty, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What could make a move for McGroarty work for the Hurricanes is trading their 2024 first-round pick (27th overall) as a first-round for a first-round swap. Here is what the full trade could look like if it is something both teams can agree on:

Hurricanes receive:

Nikolaj Ehlers (one-year, $6 million left)

Rutger McGroarty (unsigned, deadline: Aug. 15, 2026)

Jets Receive:

Martin Necas (RFA rights)

2024 1st Round Pick (27th overall)

2024 6th Round Pick (168th overall)

However, there could be another pick to possibly be added to the trade to make it “more even”. Carolina has three sixth-round picks that could be enough to help move the trade along. It would not be shocking if they added two-sixths in the deal or another pick earlier in the draft. Overall, it is a trade to look into if there are more minute details or sweeteners to be added. Either way, the hope is that the Hurricanes try to acquire both players who could potentially be in Carolina for the next few seasons through an extension and an entry-level contract (ELC).

Final Thoughts

While we are hours away from the draft and three days from the start of free agency, there is no slowing down in the NHL. Trades have already happened along with buyouts and so much more. If the Hurricanes want to take that next step in their path to capture Lord Stanley for a second time, they will need to make trades that are hockey moves. Losing Necas for Ehlers who is three years younger might be tough even if it’s an RFA for someone who has one year left on his current contract. The hope is that Carolina extends Ehlers but being able to get McGroarty as well will make the deal even better. It is not certain if they are a package deal, but if it’s possible to make it one, the Hurricanes will need to snap that up quickly. It’s going to be a crazy few weeks with the draft and free agency so close together. Buckle up hockey fans, it’s going to be a wild summer.