Utah Hockey Club 2024 NHL Draft Primer: What You Need to Know

Finally, it’s draft day. Prospects travel from across the globe to Las Vegas, hopeful to hear their name sooner rather than later. The vast majority of the hockey community will be present, which adds another level of eagerness and excitement to the 2024 NHL Draft. There isn’t much discussion up top, unlike the 2022 NHL Draft, where Juraj Slafkovsky and Shane Wright were neck and neck; Macklin Celebrini will be the first overall pick later tonight.

After Celebrini, things could get tricky for the remaining teams in the top ten and even the top 20. For Utah and general manager Bill Armstrong, though, they sit right outside the top five, selecting at pick six, a position they were in last year when they took Russian defenseman Dmitri Simashev. Perhaps the familiarity with the position will help, or maybe it won’t; only time will tell.

Related: 2024 THW NHL Draft Guide

This draft, in particular, attracts the spotlight because it’s the first draft for the now-called Utah Hockey Club (formerly the Arizona Coyotes), which heightens expectations. That could be a good or bad thing, but pressure hasn’t gotten to Armstrong in the past.

With the Sharks almost on the clock, here’s everything you need to know heading in.

Utah Holds Most Draft Capital in NHL, Boasting 13 Picks

It’s rare to see a team with more than ten selections in the draft; it’s just not common in a world where first- and second-round picks are traded as if they were nothing. It makes sense, though, when considering the number of teams in the NHL trying to win now; there are only a handful of teams in a full rebuild. That’s where Utah stands, and their draft stock for the 2024 NHL Draft and so on is impressive, to say the least.

In 2024, they enter with 13 draft picks (this could change if they decide to trade any of the picks today), leading the entire NHL. They acquired them through vast amounts of trades, even some dating back to 2021 when the rebuild just started. Armstrong will enter with just one first-round pick, but he’ll have three second-round picks at his disposal. The first one comes from the Flordia Panthers, when the formally named Arizona Coyotes acquired the contract of Anton Stralman for a second-round pick and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Bill Armstrong, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The second is from one of the more significant trades in recent memory: when they dealt Jakob Chychrun to Ottawa. They’ll have the Washington Capitals‘ second-round pick, which currently sits at 49th overall. Adding onto the second-round picks, they come in with three third-round picks, one from the Edmonton Oilers and the other from the Colorado Avalanche. The Oilers trade consisted of the team acquiring Zack Kassian and giving the Oilers some cap relief. The Avalanche acquired Darcy Kuemper for a 2022 first-round pick (Maveric Lamoureux), a 2024 third-round pick, and Conor Timmins.

They have an additional fourth-round pick from the Sharks, acquired through the Lane Pederson trade. Finally, they traded Jason Zucker to the Nashville Predators for a sixth-round pick (Dallas Stars pick originally). As said, one or a couple of these picks could be on the move to either trade up or for a roster player (similar to the Sean Durzi trade). Regardless, they have tons of avenues to explore, and it’ll be intriguing to see the direction they go in.

Prospects to Keep an Eye on at 6th Overall

Sam Dickinson, Defense, London Knights (OHL)

Coming out of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Sam Dickinson was phenomenal this season, exploding offensively with 70 points in 68 games. He’s been projected to go as high as second overall to the Anaheim Ducks, but the chances of that happening seem extremely low. Dickinson also has a physical side that most offensive defensemen lack, which is something that could get him drafted to Utah. He has also been sought out for his floor, which has been said to have the highest floor, giving the team that selects him a relatively safe pick.

Zeev Buium, Defense, University of Denver (NCAA)

Of course, the most electric player in the 2024 NHL Draft is Celebrini; there’s no doubt about it. However, on the defensive side of the puck, Zeev Buium has made a case to be the most electric defenseman in the draft with his jaw-dropping skills. As a freshman at the University of Denver, the 18-year-old scored 11 goals and 50 points in 42 games, which is impressive for a defenseman in the NCAA. Buium has all the traits to become a solid number-one defenseman, which is something Utah could use in the future.

Anton Silayev, Defense, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

You may wonder why some people call Anton Silayev the next Victor Hedman or Zdeno Chára. Well, there’s a good reason for that. The defenseman out of Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod stands in at a staggering 6-foot-7, which sits atop the entirety of the 2024 NHL Draft class in height. He is a monster on the defensive side, not afraid to use his body (though he’s still growing into it) and make things happen at both ends of the ice. If Armstrong lands Silayev, they may have created the tallest defensive core with Simashev and Lamoureux already in the mix.

Carter Yakemchuk, Defense, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Carter Yakemchuk seems to be the biggest wild card of the 2024 NHL Draft. If the Ducks really like him, I wouldn’t be shocked if they took him, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if he fell to a team like the Sharks at 14. Thus, where he’ll go in the draft is up in the air, but oh boy, does he have some likable traits. He’s offensively gifted and handles the puck like no other defenseman in the draft. He can also use his big 6-foot-3 frame to lay the boom or push people off the puck, making him so versatile. If Armstrong used the sixth pick on Yakemchuk, most people would consider it a reach, but his offensive upside is through the roof, and if he hits, he could be a game-changer.

Berkly Catton, Center, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Surprisingly enough, Berkly Catton is the only forward on this list, and it’s not to say the forwards in this class aren’t good; it’s just Utah’s needs fall on an offensive defenseman. However, if they were to take the best player available, Catton has one of the most complete toolkits in the entire draft and is a mix of Clayton Keller and Logan Cooley. Catton did fantastic this season, as he showed why he’s such a unique prospect, and with his potential upside, he’d make for a draft-day steal at sixth overall.

Armstrong’s Tendencies: What His Past Drafts Tell Us

Now, what should fans expect out of Armstrong? Well, if there’s one thing that should be expected of the fourth-year GM, it’s that he’s unpredictable. Last year, when they took Simashev, it was a complete shock to everyone in the crowd, other than the Coyotes themselves. I wouldn’t be surprised if they did something similar this year with a player like Beckett Sennecke or Stian Solberg.

That being said, I also wouldn’t expect Armstrong to draft out of the OHL, at least in the first round. Why, you may ask? Well, in the four years as GM, he’s never once taken a player out of the OHL. If deemed true in the 2024 NHL Draft, that would eliminate Dickinson, Zayne Parekh, and Sennecke. While it’s still very much a possibility they take one of those players, it’s something to keep an eye on since he’s never voyaged into the OHL.

Dmitry Simashev, Lokomotiv Hockey Club (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Something else to keep tabs on is looking at the players he’s drafted in the past. In Nashville last year, he didn’t take a single player that stood below 6-foot-0, so clearly, height is among the most important traits to the staff. Armstrong has always kept his cards close to the vest, so we have no grasp on what direction he’ll go in. Last year, we raved about the depth of forwards in the draft, and they took a defenseman, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Utah Heads to Vegas in Pivotal Draft for the Franchise

Heading to Sin City, all eyes will be on Utah; whether they want it or not, it’s inevitable being the newest franchise in the NHL. Acknowledging that this is an enormous draft for the franchise as they look to add a game-changer to the organization, whether that be a Buium or Silayev, the options are perpetual. As mentioned, they also have a plethora of draft capital, which prompts the idea they could use some of it to trade up or for a roster player; there are tons of routes they can go. Needless to say, it’s going to be a fun night in Las Vegas, as the entire hockey world will be present, and Utah will make franchise history regardless of how it plays out.