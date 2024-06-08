NHL Draft Takes Center Stage at the Sphere in Las Vegas

Hockey fans are drawn to numerous events throughout the calendar year. There are many distinct occasions, whether it be the drop of the puck during opening night or the trade deadline—the list goes on and on. In the month of June, a lot goes down, and that’s no different in 2024. The Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers clash off in what should be a great Stanley Cup Final, and of course, the elephant in the room, the NHL Draft.

For many hockey fans, the NHL Draft is the pinnacle of excitement on the calendar. Its unpredictability, with potential trades and surprise picks, keeps fans on the edge of their seats. In 2023, the draft was held in Nashville, and the city’s electric atmosphere was palpable even through the TV screen.

Looking ahead to 2024, the draft is heading to the vibrant city of Las Vegas. Since the Vegas Golden Knights’ arrival, the city has been a contender for the Stanley Cup, earning the right to host an NHL Draft. However, what sets this year apart is the unique location. Instead of T-Mobile Arena, the draft will take place at The Sphere, a venue less than a mile from the iconic Las Vegas Strip.

This will also be the last time all the general managers and scouts are present with the fans, as the NHL is shifting towards an NFL-style draft moving forward. In light of that, the 2024 NHL Draft at the Sphere will have an atmosphere like no other, giving the NHL an upper hand over the rest of the professional sports leagues in North America.

Now, buckle up, as we’ll break down what the Sphere has to offer and what to expect from the thrilling event.

One-of-a-kind Venue at the Sphere

The NHL houses special moments throughout the year, and the draft is just one of many. Not only is it breathtaking for the fans, but this is also a special moment for the prospects, general managers, and agents; it’s not a one-sided event. Hundreds of prospects’ dreams will be made when they hear their name called, whether it be on Day 1 or Day 2, and all the hard work is going to pay off. With that comes where the memories will be made, where the atmosphere will be created, and that will be at the one-of-a-kind venue at the Sphere.

The Sphere is unlike any venue any North American league has used to host an event or draft; it’s out of this world. Now, you may ask why that is; well, there’s a wealth of reasons why. To kick things off, the Sphere began construction in September 2018 and wrapped up construction in September 2023, a five-year timeline. Built by the group that built the famous Madison Square Garden, home to the New York Rangers, this project clearly had high expectations.

The Sphere Las Vegas (Harold Litwiler from Orcutt/Istanbul, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Sphere is not just a venue; it’s a monumental structure. Standing 366 feet tall and 516 feet wide, it’s large enough to hold the Statue of Liberty from base to torch. This $2.3 billion project has been a focal point in the Las Vegas area since its opening. On June 28 and 29, the NHL will take center stage at the Sphere, further cementing its significance and grandeur.

First Sporting Event Held at the Sphere

Since its opening last year, the Sphere has held many brilliant artists and concerts. U2 started things off, followed by the legendary jam band Phish and much more. That being said, this will be the first sporting event held at the Sphere in its history. Yes, it’s only been open to the public for roughly eight months, but this is a big step forward for the NHL.

“I think it’ll be pretty dramatic,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “It will be the first sporting event in the Sphere and I think it’ll be a pretty well-viewed event both in terms of the draft itself and the viral use of the Sphere inside and outside using the globe,” Bettman said. “We think it’ll be fun. We think it’ll be dramatic and compelling.

“We think this will be fun, this will be a great event. The Sphere is a spectacular property so I think both for the Sphere and for us this will be a good event to show yet another capability of this magnificent theater.”

Bettman isn’t the most liked person in the hockey world, but it’s obvious he’s hit the jackpot holding the prestigious event at the Sphere. Not only is the NHL doing something different, but they’re doing it in a way no one else has done before. Adding to his comments, the Golden Knights president of hockey operations, George McPhee, is also ecstatic with the opportunity.

“Anyone you talk to says it is just out of this world,” McPhee said. “It’s just a fascinating and incredible opportunity. Holy cow, what a monumental moment in sports.” A monumental moment in sports indeed; the creativity of the NHL here to change things up is commendable, to say the least.

The Sphere Far Ahead of Its Time With Vast Technological Innovations

Las Vegas is renowned for its entertainment, nightlife, shopping, and a plethora of casinos. However, the Sphere stands out as the city’s premier entertainment destination, thanks to its unique technological innovations that set it apart from the rest.

The 2024 NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Sportsnet can confirm. pic.twitter.com/wR7SNAqGHT — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 5, 2023

The outside of the Sphere contains 580,000 feet of LED, which is often used for advertisement and usually draws people to the giant object. Inside the Sphere, its massive screen is the highest-resolution LED screen on Earth at 16K by 16K. Seating 18,000 people, its seats are almost identical to those of T-Mobile Arena, right down the street.

Of course, with these attributes, the venue needs good audio to accompany them, and the Sphere is not lacking in that department. Developed by Holopot, the Sphere’s immersive sound includes 1,900 Holoplo X1 Matrix Array speaker modules with 167,000 individual speaker drivers to deliver headphone-quality, personalized audio to every seat. Along with that, the Sphere can also rapidly change the temperature and create wind inside to make it feel like you’re genuinely there. It’s not likely the NHL will be using any of those features, but it just shows how far the Sphere is with its technological innovations.

The Sphere is a one-of-a-kind venue, and its innovations are otherworldly. The NHL is in special company, being able to host an event at such a site.

2024 NHL Draft Rapidly Approaching, Where the Sphere and Vegas Will Be Electric

The NHL Draft, a highly anticipated event, is just weeks away. The countdown is on for prospects like Macklin Celebrini, Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom, and Anton Silayev. But it’s not just about the draft, it’s about the unique experience for fans at this historic location. The NHL and the Sphere are set to make history, and it’s a thrill for all hockey fans, whether they’re there in person or watching on TV.