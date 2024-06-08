Key Free Agent Targets to Elevate the Predators’ Offense

In his first press conference after the Nashville Predators’ season was ended in the first round by the Vancouver Canucks, general manager Barry Trotz laid out his plan for the offseason. “We are going to get a little younger,” he said. “That’s the way of the future.” He also indicated he wanted to get faster at the forward position and improve the top nine forward group. “I want to be a little bit faster; I want to build out the top nine (forwards).” Later in the presser, he made it clear that “everything’s on the table” and said, “If we can get better through trade or free agency or acquisition or flip-flopping assets with another team, we’ll do that.”

It is clear that there will be plenty of movement for the Predators this offseason, and Trotz is going to attempt to improve his forward group in any way possible.

While I do not see him going out and signing one of the top free-agent forwards in this class due to his quote about having some cap restraints this season with so much dead money – “We will have some cap restraints, so the numbers will have to fit” – I do see him trying to bring in one or two of the ‘tier two’ forwards, adding pieces which will help elevate their offense to a new level. In this article, we will exclusively look at free-agent targets that fit the mold of what Trotz is looking for and players who could build out the forward group and take them to the next level.

Daniel Sprong

Age: 27

Points per game last three seasons: 0.53

Goals scored last three seasons: 53

Point Shares last three seasons: 11.7

Daniel Sprong is everything the Predators are looking for in a depth forward. He is a tremendous skater, a quick and explosive player with good acceleration and a long stride. He is strong on his skates for an offensive forward and has shown good balance and agility when carrying the puck through and around defenders. His kit bag is full of tricks and surprises, and he can be challenging to defend, especially on the rush. He would be a tremendous addition to the Predators’ depth and is one of the youngest free agents available.

Jake DeBrusk

Age: 27

Points per game last three seasons: 0.60

Goals scored last three seasons: 71

Point Shares last three seasons: 15.0

Jake DeBrusk has shown to be inconsistent at times, but nobody can deny his deadly scoring ability. He has excellent offensive creativity and displays very good hands, decent speed, and a nose for the net.

He is willing to go to the dirty areas to score, which head coach Andrew Brunette values highly in his forwards. I believe a change of scenery would do wonders for DeBrusk, and Nashville would be a perfect opportunity and fit for his style of play. His presence would fill a glaring need in the lineup: depth scoring.

Anthony Duclair

Age: 28

Points per game last three seasons: 0.65

Goals scored last three seasons: 57

Point Shares last three seasons: 12.1

If Trotz wants to get faster on the offensive end, no player fits that need more than Anthony Duclair. He always plays the game quickly, can be a threat off the rush, and is creative on the power play. He is fast on his skates, has a snappy release, and is capable of playing either wing position. Duclair seems like a perfect fit for the Predators and gives them exactly what they were missing last season and what they have been saying they want to add this offseason: speed and scoring.

Tyler Bertuzzi

Age: 29

Points per game last three seasons: 0.68

Goals scored last three seasons: 59

Point Shares last three seasons: 12.3

Tyler Bertuzzi isn’t a forward who will burn you with his speed, but he will make you pay with his physicality and relentless play style. He is a role-playing agitator, capable of playing big minutes, and has been a consistent offensive producer, especially over the last three seasons.

Bertuzzi is a terrific competitor who comes to play every night and isn’t afraid to go to the net and get his nose dirty. He is an excellent fit in Brunette’s system and would stabilize the forward group.

Sean Monahan

Age: 29

Points per game last three seasons: 0.57

Goals scored last three seasons: 40

Point Shares last three seasons: 7.8

Sean Monahan started his career with seven straight 20-plus goal seasons and is looking to get back on track after a fantastic bounce-back season, during which he scored 26 goals and racked up 59 points. The 2013 sixth-overall pick is a veteran center that provides a secondary layer of offense and can be used in various roles, including on the power play and penalty kill. He is strong in the face-off circle and has good size, but is just an average skater for the pace of the NHL game. Monahan would be a fantastic addition to the Predators’ forward group and would elevate their power play, which is desperately needed as well.

Teuvo Teräväinen

Age: 29

Points per game last three seasons: 0.70

Goals scored last three seasons: 59

Point Shares last three seasons: 16.5

Teuvo Teräväinen would most likely be one of the most expensive free agents on this list, and that is for good reason. He is a great all-around offensive winger who loves to play quick and fast; his skating skills and creativity more than compensate for his lack of physicality.

He is not the kind of forward who will grind out a shift along the wall, but he has excellent offensive instincts, terrific hands, and is a threat off the rush. He has fantastic puck touch and excellent hand/eye coordination and is deployed in all situations due to his better-than-average defensive play. He is the kind of do-it-all forward who would fit seamlessly into Brunette’s system.

Chandler Stephenson

Age: 30

Points per game last three seasons: 0.76

Goals scored last three seasons: 53

Point Shares last three seasons: 15.3

Chandler Stephenson is a player who seems like a guy that Trotz would want to target. The two-time Stanley Cup winner has played in 95 playoff games over his career and has missed just 11 games in the last three seasons combined due to injury. He generates offense even when not playing with elite linemates and always finds a way to impact the game. His above-average speed creates space for his linemates, and his playmaking skills continue to improve and create more opportunities. Stephenson is a fantastic skater who loves playing the game quickly.

He has earned enough trust to play in all situations and is a great penalty-kill specialist who is always a threat to score on the PK. Like many others on this list, he is the kind of do-it-all forward that the Preds are looking for and would fit into Brunette’s system.

Looking Ahead

With nearly $19 million in cap space to work with, the Predators will have their pick in terms of who they want to add to their roster this offseason. Whether that comes in the form of a splash trade, a huge free agent signing, or more calculated and under-the-radar signings that seem to be what Trotz is hinting at, I believe the Predators’ forward group will have many new faces at the start of next season. If a few of them are on this list, Predators fans should feel happy about that.