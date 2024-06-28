NHL Rumors: Predators, Panthers, Penguins, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it is believed the Nashville Predators and goaltender Juuse Saros have a deal in principle worked out that would see the netminder stay with the team for the next nine seasons. Meanwhile, what is the latest on some of the Panthers’ pending UFAs, and is the organization thinking about trading Aaron Ekblad?

Finally, the Edmonton Oilers have confirmed that Ken Holland is leaving and Jeff Jackson will take over temporarily as GM. What now?

Saros and Predators Agree to Long-Term Extension

The Nashville Predators and star goaltender Juuse Saros have reportedly agreed to an eight-year contract extension worth $7.74 million annually, expected to be filed on Monday, July 1. Despite trade speculation, the Predators have publicly maintained their interest in getting Saros signed, and this pending deal proves they weren’t lying.

Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Saros, a key player for the Predators, has proven himself to be one of the league’s top goalies. The substantial AAV reflects the Predators’ confidence in him, despite the lengthy term for a 30-year-old goalie. The $7.74 million cap hit is considered fair given his elite status. The question now becomes what happens with Yaroslav Askarov, particularly because other reports suggest the Predators are looking for a backup and intend to send Askarov back to the AHL Milwaukee Admirals.

Latest on the Panthers Free Agents and Trade Talk

Pierre LeBrun said during a spot on TSN Thursday, if Sam Reinhart re-signs with Florida the number starts with an eight and if he goes to market it will be $9.5 to $10.5 million per season. LeBrun also noted that Brandon Montour will go to market likely and make a lot of money. The Toronto Maple Leafs are rumored to be a team with interest.

With 11 pending unrestricted free agents on the roster, The Fourth Period is reporting that the Panthers might be shopping defenseman Aaron Ekblad. Again, the Leafs would be interested if he can be had for a fair price in trade. Ekblad is entering the final season of an eight-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.5 million. He has a full no-movement clause that shifts to a 12-team no-trade list on July 1.

Penguins Making Tristan Jarry Available in Trade

The Penguins have informed teams that goaltender Tristan Jarry is available, according to The Athletic’s Rob Rossi. The situation remains fluid, and the are open to starting next season with Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic as their goalie tandem. Rossi writes:

Multiple teams have been informed that Jarry, who received a long-term contract last July, is available in a trade, said league and team sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly… Jarry, 29, is set to enter the second season of a five-year contract. He counts $5.375 million against the salary cap. His contract includes a 12-team no-trade list, and Jarry’s representatives can provide Dubas with a new list at the start of the new league year, which is this Monday. source – ‘Penguins’ Tristan Jarry trade debate, Reilly Smith decision, NHL free agency: What I’m hearing’ – Rob Rossi – The Athletic – 06/27/2024

Jarry struggled with a 19-25-5 record and a .903 save percentage over 51 games this past season. He lost his starting job to Nedeljkovic, who played the final 13 games as the Penguins missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Nedeljkovic re-signed with the Penguins on a two-year deal worth $2.5 million annually.

Oilers GM and Roster Plans

“I don’t have any intention of being the general manager.” — Edmonton Oilers hockey operations CEO Jeff Jackson said on Thursday when he spoke with the media. He said he’’s ‘ll be the acting GM in the wake of news that Ken Holland will not be returning to the team. As for who the next GM will be, he’s started a few conversations but will have to be patient because some of the candidates he wants to talk to are in the process of working the draft and free agency with their current teams.

Jackson wouldn’t get into the plans for Jack Campbell, but Elliotte Friedman noted on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer that the Oilers are trying to trade him and not necessarily buy the goaltender out. Jackson did shed some light on the Leon Draisaitl contract talks and said he’s not negotiated with Draisaitl or his agent Mike Liut yet. He believes that they’ll likely have to wait for a new GM to be named before both sides really get into the meat and potatoes of negotiations.

