2025 NHL Draft Mailbag: Islanders and Hagens, Blackhawks at 3, Surprises and More

The 2025 NHL Entry Draft is quickly approaching. With the NHL Draft Combine in the books, rankings all over the place and a season of constant looks and views of the top prospects, NHL teams are in the final stages of completing their homework on who would be the best fit for their team and be a part of the future.

There’s one thing that’s for sure, that’s Matthew Schaefer definitely being the top name in the class and there’s going to be a lot of uncertainty after him. There’s bound to be chaos at the draft in terms of trades and selections, so buckle up it’s going to be an interesting two days. With that, everyone has some questions about what could happen with their team or certain players. That’s why I took to social media to get your questions and answer them.

From Hagens going first overall to the 2026 class, here’s a 2025 NHL Draft mailbag.

“Do you see the Islanders surprising everyone and selecting James Hagens first overall?” – Matthew Z.

Ever since the Islanders won the draft lottery, all the talk has been on who they would select, Schaefer or Michael Misa. To be fair the Islanders could use both of them, though after the Draft Combine in Buffalo, it seems very likely that Schaefer will is the obvious choice to go first overall. There’s an outside chance for Misa, but it’s hard to find the composure, skill and leadership on the backend in a young defender like him. Despite missing majority of the season, Schaefer tested well and shined during the media availability.

But what about Hagens? He seems to be the forgotten, highly regarded prospect at this point. With all the talk surrounding Schaefer, it doesn’t seem likely that the Islanders would take him. There’s always a possibility that the Islanders could surprise take Hagens first overall, but it wouldn’t be the right choice for me given what’s available ahead of him.

Hagens is a hometown boy and who wouldn’t want to see that story line. Even though he may not have the production like Misa, he’s still a smart, deceptive playmaking centre that could easily be a centre piece for a rebuilding franchise. Being a point per game freshman in college is extremely impressive, but when you can be as elusive as him, show great positioning, puck skills and anticipation, you can’t brush that off to the side. He’s not big, but he works hard, is extremely smart and reminds me a lot of Jack Hughes.

Would it be a nice story to see Hagens be selected by his hometown team? Absolutely. But it wouldn’t be the right choice as Schaefer is clearly the defender that teams start to build around. The Islanders need him more than Hagens.

“Who do you see as a potential surprise at the draft this year?” – Dayton R.

There is a long list of names for potential surprises, so I’ll try to keep this short and to the point as best as possible.

After his testing at the Draft Combine, William Horcoff is definitely one to watch. He tested very well at the combine and has the right mindset when it comes to his play on the ice. He’s strong, but is an absolute workhorse every shift. Teams may prioritize that and could be selected sooner rather than later.

I’ve been a big fan of Blainville-Boisbriand Armada forward Bill Zonnon all season and still feel like he’s not getting the attention he deserves. He drives plays with his mobility, works hard in puck battles and is equal parts shooter and playmaker. He’s got that “never quit” mindset and I absolutely love it.

Madison Capitals forward Ryker Lee is another name that has a lot of potential. He finished fourth in USHL scoring with 68 points and is extremely skilled with strong hands and the ability to find the middle of the ice with ease. He’s constantly pressuring defenders to make mistakes and pounces on those opportunities.

Luca Romano is another name that has a lot of potential. His production slowed down and wasn’t as consistent in the second half with the Kitchener Rangers, but he’s another hard working forward with a powerful release that can do a lot of damage.

“In your opinion, which player is a sleeper and could be a surprise top-10 pick in this year’s draft?” – MrEd315

This is an easy one for me, it’s Barrie Colts defender Kashawn Aitcheson. A lot of outlets, including myself have him going in that 12-15 range. Although that seems the right spot to select him, in my mind I’ve always had him as a player that can easily be a top-10 selection.

Aitcheson checks off all the boxes that teams want in a modern defender. He’s extremely physical as players better be on high alert and have their head up when he’s on the ice. He has great mobility for a defender and has a rocket of a shot from the point. He’s a throwback defenseman but can also play a sound and effective game on both sides of the puck, being just as aggressive to apply pressure on puck carriers and take space away. Even though he’s a mid-round pick, I’m not sleeping on him jumping up into the top-10.

“Who do you think is the best fit for the Hawks at 3?” – Brooke L.

I feel that the Chicago Blackhawks have two options for them with the third overall pick. If everything falls into place and Schaefer and Misa are off the board, they really can’t go wrong with either Hagens or Brampton Steelheads captain Porter Martone.

It depends on what direction general manager Kyle Davidson goes down. Does he try to improve his depth up the middle with another quality centre in Hagens and have a strong one, two punch with Connor Bedard? Or do you take Martone and build around said cornerstone in Bedard and add a highly competitive winger with a finishing touch and a tenacious side where you want him on your side as opposed to playing against him?

Martone might be the better fit for the Blackhawks than Hagens at this point. Nazar looks to be the next pivot up the middle and they also have Oliver Moore making the jump as well. They’re weak on the right side and Martone would instantly be their top line right wing prospect that could compliment Bedard as a persistent forward and shooting option. If Davidson feels like that’ll be their duo up the middle, then Martone is the one.

I admit that those two seem like the best fit, but don’t count out Anton Frondell, Brady Martin or Caleb Desnoyers being selected here. After the Combine, it feels like those have the potential to be taken third overall. Frondell dropped slightly for me, but I still see him as a top-three pick. Desnoyers just wins all the time and Martin shows great intensity, character and drive on the ice.

“Why does it seem like folks are sleeping on Alexander Zharovsky, even though this skill package is possibly one of the most electric in the draft?” – Jack D.

It is a much weaker class with prospects coming out of Russia. With Ivan Rybakin’s stock falling, Zharovsky came out of nowhere and gained attention halfway through the season, he has really jumped out and put his name on the map. He definitely has first-round talent written all over him as he’s extremely dynamic and creative with his puck skills. That alone has pushed him up draft boards.

However, there are still some aspects to his game that needs work. The engagement at times can be hit or miss and his decision-making can put him in a bad spot. He definitely has a lot of upside, but may be a little high risk for some. Is it enough for the first-round? He probably falls just short of that, but he has definitely made a name for himself.

“What’s your current top five for next year’s class?” – Justin G.

It’s never too early to look at what could be a fun 2026 draft.

Gavin McKenna is number one. No doubt about it. After having a 54-game point streak and 129 points in 56 games, it’s hard to have anyone else in this spot.

Now, who falls into place afterwards will be interesting. As of now Viggo Björck and Ivar Stenberg are in that top-five. Björck set the record for most points by a 17-year-old, 74 points in 42 games with Djurgårdens IF J20. Stenberg was just as impressive with 53 points in 27 games with Frölunda J20, and had six points in 12 SHL playoff games with Frölunda HC.

I strongly feel that Keaton Verhoeff will be the best defender next year. He had a 45-point rookie campaign with the Victoria Royals and in my mind was Canada’s most complete defender at the World U18 Championship. The same goes with Ryan Roobroeck as he had a strong 87-point sophomore campaign with the Niagara Ice Dogs and had nine points in seven games at the U18 Championship.

As of now, this is my early top-five.

