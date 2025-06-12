THW’s 2025 Mock Draft: Blackhawks Select Porter Martone With 3rd Overall Pick

Recently, The Hockey Writers staff got together and did a first-round mock draft for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft. I signed up to do the Chicago Blackhawks’ two first-round selections, the third and 25th overall. For the third overall pick, I selected Porter Martone of the Ontario Hockey League’s Brampton Steelheads.

In our draft, it was no surprise that Dayton Reimer selected Matthew Schaefer for the New York Islanders, and William Espy picked Michael Misa for the San Jose Sharks. After reviewing the available options, I was left with a slightly lengthy list of possibilities that could be a good fit for the Blackhawks. I finally narrowed it down to James Hagens, Caleb Desnoyers, and Martone.

Here are the reasons why I selected Martone over other potential choices.

“Tough to Play Against”

In his final rankings heading into the draft, THW’s Peter Baracchini had Martone ranked fourth and wrote that Martone’s skill set and compete level alone are going to draw a lot of attention from teams, as he’s the kind of winger who can be impactful at the next level. He excels in tight spaces and in front of the net with his quick hands and ability to battle. The combination of his size and tenacity allows him to win battles easily and bully his way past opponents. He’s not afraid to chirp, drop the gloves, and get under the opposition’s skin.

The latter part of that profile intrigued me, as I remembered that a couple of players who took tenacity and chirping to another level are currently playing in the Stanley Cup Final.

Porter Martone, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Just a few hours before we were set to pick, I came across an article by Steven Ellis of the Daily Faceoff, who had just finished covering the recent NHL Combine held over the weekend in Buffalo, N.Y. In that article, Los Angeles Kings prospect Carter George, who has played with and against him throughout their junior careers, said, “Porter is tough to play against…He’s got the skill and the grit and the size. He’s the guy every team hates to play.”

More Than Just a Physical Player

While Martone does bring a great deal of intensity to the ice, he can offer teams more than just a physical presence. Playing in the OHL with the Brampton Steelheads, the 18-year-old scored 37 goals and 98 points in 57 games, forming a formidable duo with Seattle Kraken prospect Carson Rehkopf. Martone also played on Canada’s World Junior team, scoring one goal in three games, and for Canada’s World Championship team, failing to record a point in the two games he played.

2025 #NHLDraft prospect Porter Martone makes it 2-0 Canada with this shot. #MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/zTuthyhxkc — Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) May 6, 2025

In addition to his scoring prowess, Martone brings other traits that lend to the projection that he will someday be a fixture on an NHL team’s top forward line. He has outstanding vision and may be the most intelligent player in this prospect group. “He’s just a special player, he’s going to go really high in his draft year,” said top 2026 prospect Gavin McKenna, who played with Martone at the 2024 U18s. “He works so hard, he’s such a fun guy to play with. You’ve gotta be ready for a pass coming from him, because it’s like he’s got eyes on the back of his head.”

Picked Up Some Valuable Experience

One of the factors that tipped my decision in Martone’s favor was his recent inclusion on Team Canada in the most recent Men’s World Championship. While he did not see action in a game until the later stages, he still had an impact in the games he did play, showing that he could compete with NHL-caliber players.

In addition, the 18-year-old also got to play alongside the likes of Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon, which is something most young men at his age could only dream of. “Playing alongside guys like Crosby, you can’t put a price tag on that,” Martone said at the 2025 NHL Draft Combine. “I got to learn so much, like the way Crosby prepares himself for games, his routine, it’s something special.”

If the Blackhawks elected to draft Martone, he would be a perfect complement for Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, or any of the other young forwards in the Blackhawks organization. His game should translate to the NHL quite easily, and his tenacity and hockey IQ would be a great addition to a young Hawks squad.