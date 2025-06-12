Wild 2024-25 Report Cards: Marcus Foligno

The Minnesota Wild report cards continue, and this time it’s one of their associate captains turns to receive his grade; Marcus Foligno. A couple of seasons ago, he played well but struggled to stay in line; however, since that point, he’s only improved, maybe not in points, but in his overall game. He is getting older, but his physicality isn’t slowing down, and his game was starting to bounce back as well.

The last few seasons have been difficult with injuries, but he battled through and still had decent seasons. This season, he did have a small injury issue; however, it didn’t take him out for nearly as long as seasons before. He did play in both the regular and postseason, and we’ll look at his performance in both to come up with a grade, starting with his regular season.

Foligno Leads Way

As mentioned above, Foligno led more by example with his play than with his scoring goals. He’s never been the biggest goal scorer, but he made progress this season after the last couple that were struggles. He scored the most goals of his career back in 2021-22 when he recorded 23 goals, and this season he set the second-highest goal total of his career with 14.

That same season with the 23 goals, he tallied 42 points, and this season he once again recorded his second career high points total with 29. His average ice time didn’t change, but he did take 91 shots on goal in 77 games played. The biggest area of his game that everyone pays attention to are his hits, and this season he threw his body around 253 times; the second highest of his career. He had 279 hits back in 2016-17 when he was in his final season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Marcus Foligno, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

253 hits is a big number, but what’s even more impressive is, he’s 33 years old and it was his first almost full season after some big surgeries over the past few seasons that could’ve ended his career. He bounced back in not only the physicality department but his overall game, and even though it ended in disappointment, it was a great regular season for Foligno.

Foligno has Strong Postseason

He had a strong regular season, but he also stepped up in the postseason. Over the past few playoffs, Foligno has registered a point or two each playoff session, until this postseason, when he registered four points. He scored three goals and assisted on another to make up those points, and he even threw in 42 hits over six games played, an amazing number.

He was a leader in both his play and his off-ice attitude, never giving excuses, just expectations for their level of play. He dug in and kept going even when things got difficult, and when the season did come to a close, he kept a positive attitude and once again didn’t make any excuses.

Although the Wild didn’t make it past the first round once again, they made some big improvements, and Foligno was at the top of it. In the past, he let his frustration get the best of him, but not this season, despite many opportunities for him to lose it. He kept himself focused, and the rest of the team did the same. Hopefully, he can keep that going as the Wild are not done going to the postseason.

Foligno’s Overall Grade

Foligno showed improvement throughout both the regular season and the playoffs. He showed what a true leader should act and play like, even in tough times. Despite all of the injuries that went against them, especially to Kirill Kaprizov, he kept his head up. For these reasons, he earned an A-, for the regular season, and while that may seem quite high, his entire season was quite impressive.

For those who think it’s too low, there is still room for improvement, mainly in his scoring. He showed what he’s capable of, and although that may have been a one-time thing, he proved he can do it and should be able to again. Hopefully, he can continue to show improvement next season.

As for the postseason, he earned the same grade, an A-, and it was for the same reasons. So his overall grade for the entire season is an A-, and although it may seem high for a leader on a team that didn’t make it past the first round again, they took a big step in the right direction, and he was a big reason they did. They have a bright future, and they’ll need him to help lead the way.