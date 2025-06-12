Canadiens Should Target Henry Brzustewicz in the 2nd Round of the 2025 NHL Draft

The Montreal Canadiens have done an impressive job rebuilding their defensive pipeline over the past few years. Lane Hutson, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, Adam Engström, and Kaiden Ghule highlight a group filled with skill, potential, and stylistic variety. Yet despite this encouraging depth, there’s room for more names, especially on the right side. With two second-round picks in this year’s draft, the Canadiens should strongly consider targeting London Knights defenceman Henry Brzustewicz if he’s still available.

Overview

Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 203 pounds, Brzustewicz has the frame NHL teams look for in a modern defenceman. He just wrapped up his second full season with the powerhouse Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, a team known for producing NHL-ready talent. In 67 games this season, he registered 42 points, an impressive output given his deployment behind bigger names like Sam Dickinson and Oliver Bonk, both first-round picks.

Henry Brzustewicz, London Knights (Luke Durda/OHL Images)

Despite not being the flashiest name on the Knights’ blue line, Brzustewicz played an essential role. Head coach Dale Hunter had no hesitation placing Brzustewicz in high-leverage minutes throughout the season and playoffs. Brzustewicz played key minutes during London’s back-to-back OHL championships and was a steady presence during their run to the Memorial Cup championship victory in 2025.

His ability to adapt, support elite partners like Dickinson, and thrive under pressure speaks volumes about his reliability and upside. While he wasn’t always the focal point on the backend, his role grew steadily over time, and he was leaned on when it mattered most.

His Game

Brzustewicz isn’t the kind of defenceman who will dazzle with highlight-reel plays, but he does a lot of the subtle things right. His game is built on poise, intelligence, and efficiency. He’s a smooth skater who moves the puck well and excels at making clean, accurate first passes out of the defensive zone, an essential trait in the modern NHL where transition play is critical.

Offensively, Brzustewicz shows strong instincts. He’s not a power-play quarterback, but he has the vision to keep plays alive at the blue line and can chip in offensively through smart puck movement and positioning.

Defensively, there’s still some work to be done. He isn’t overly physical, and his gap control and defensive positioning need refinement. That said, his performance in the Memorial Cup showed progress.

In short, Brzustewicz plays a composed, reliable game that still leaves room for growth. He may not become a top-pairing defenceman, but the tools are there for him to grow into a reliable option.

Fit with the Habs

From a roster construction standpoint, Brzustewicz checks several boxes for Montreal. The Canadiens already have a long list of promising defencemen in the system, but the majority are left-handed.

Having a steady, poised right-handed defenceman like Brzustewicz in the mix would provide insurance and flexibility as the team continues its rebuild. It’s also important to note that defencemen take time to develop. Adding another option who brings size, skating, and a cerebral approach to the position strengthens the long-term outlook.

More importantly, with four picks in the top 50, two in the first round and two in the second, the Canadiens can afford to target a defenceman, even with prospects at that position already in the pipeline. Drafting the best player available, especially one with Brzustewicz’s winning pedigree and solid base, makes sense at this stage of the rebuild.

Here’s the challenge: Brzustewicz might not be available when Montreal is on the clock at pick 41.

His current draft projections generally place him between picks 30 and 45. However, history tells us that teams have been aggressive in drafting Knights players earlier than expected. The Toronto Maple Leafs reached to draft Easton Cowan at 28 in 2023, a move that paid off. In 2023, the Philadelphia Flyers selected Bonk 22nd overall, earlier than projected. And just last year, the Edmonton Oilers traded for the pick to grab Sam O’Reilly in the first round. Teams know what they’re getting out of London: high-character, well-coached, playoff-tested prospects.

Brzustewicz could easily be the next example. Even if he’s slotted in that 35–45 range, all it takes is one team to see his value and grab him early. If the Canadiens are serious about him, they can’t afford to wait and hope he falls.

Luckily, Montreal has the ammunition to move up. With three third-round picks and a deep prospect pool, they have the flexibility to package a third with pick 41 and slide up a few spots to ensure they get their guy.

Brzustewicz might not carry the same hype as other defencemen in this draft class, but he brings a lot of qualities the Canadiens should value: intelligence, reliability, winning pedigree, and the potential to become a key piece in their blue line group. You don’t need to hit a home run with every pick. Drafting Brzustewicz in the second round feels like that kind of play.