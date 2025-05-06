3 Bruins Targets With 7th Overall Pick in 2025 NHL Draft

The NHL Draft Lottery is finally complete. The Boston Bruins know their place and will have the seventh overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. Some player will hear their name called and live out their dream and be a Bruin. There is a chance that the Bruins could trade up to select a player they want that’s available, but for this exercise, we will examine which players the Bruins realistically could select at the seventh overall pick.

Caleb Desnoyers: Center/Moncton Wildcats

The pipe dream was James Hagens or Michael Misa, who are regarded as two of the top centers in this draft. The Bruins need centers, not just in the short term but in the long term. That’s not to say the Bruins wouldn’t be selecting a good player. In fact, Desnoyers is a fantastic player and would be a great selection by the Bruins.

Caleb Desnoyers (Eric Young/CHL)

The Bruins need depth down the middle and players that can make an impact. It’s time to build the middle of the ice back to a strong suit. Desnoyers fits that bill. This is a player who is an exceptional skater and is quick in acceleration. If there is one thing Bruins fans learned from watching the 2024-25 season, they need speed in the lineup.

This is a player who excels as a playmaker, but also has a very nice scoring touch. Desnoyers finished fifth in the Quebec Maritimes Hockey League (QMJHL) in scoring this season with 84 points. In addition, he was 12th in goals (35) and ninth in assists (49). The best part about his production was that his 1.5 point-per-game pace was second in the league.

The Bruins were starved for goals this past season. They couldn’t generate offense and finished the season with minus-14.78 goals for above expected. Not great. Adding a player like Desnoyers would give the Bruins a player that could help create offense and is tremendous value at seventh overall.

Jake O’Brien: Center/Brantford Bulldogs

Yes, it is another center. More because, in my opinion, the top players that play either right wing or left wing will be off the board. The Bruins could use all the help they can get at the position and need an injection of scoring on the wings. Building down the middle continues, and another good value pick is center Jake O’Brien.

One good way to help add scoring production is to add someone who can help distribute the puck. O’Brien fits the bill as a premier playmaker and is regarded as one of the top ones in this draft. During his 2024-25 season with the Bulldogs in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he finished the season with an assist-per-game, having 66 in 66 games. O’Brien has the necessary hockey IQ and vision to make plays and is an elite offensive presence.

There are things he will want to work on, such as winning faceoffs and putting on a bit more size. For the Bruins, this is a player they can further develop, as he has the tools and framework to work with.

Brady Martin: Center/Soo Greyhounds

The common theme of where this is headed continues down the middle of the ice. This is a player that could thrive and be a perfect fit for this team, given the style of play that he brings to the table. Brady Martin is a player that would bring energy to the lineup, but in a good way. He checks off boxes that the Bruins are missing and would make them a much better hockey team offensively.

Related: Brady Martin – 2025 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Martin is tenacious when it comes to his forecheck and his willingness to go into battle to retrieve pucks. Once the puck is retrieved and on his stick, good things are going to happen. Not only is he a good playmaker and uses his vision to create plays, but he also has a wicked shot. Not to mention, he is coming off a good season with the Greyhounds, scoring 33 goals and recording 72 points in 57 games.

Martin would be a huge asset, as his defensive game is notable. The Bruins need centers, and all of these players would be worthy options if they do stand pat at seventh overall.

Bruins Have Plenty of Options

This is a very important draft for the Bruins. It is rare that they have a top ten pick in the draft, and given the state of their franchise, they need to land an impact player to build with for years to come. The core is very much in place, with David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy being at the forefront of it. General manager Don Sweeney has decisions to make, but there is enormous value at the top of the draft, and building down the middle should be the move.