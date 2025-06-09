Blackhawks Should Embrace the Uncertainty of Picking Third Overall

The Chicago Blackhawks will pick third overall in the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27. With that comes a lot of debate. The first two picks seem pretty set in stone with Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa. But three always has a chance to go haywire. Look no further than last year when Beckett Sennecke went third overall to the Anaheim Ducks, after being projected to go outside the 10 to 15 range.

General manager Kyle Davidson spoke with the media on June 5, but because the Hawks are not publicly stating any concrete direction, much is up for debate.

Here is what is being said.

Blackhawks Draft Projections

First off, let’s look at projections. NHL.com’s mock draft had James Hagens (Center, Boston College) or Jake O’Brien (Center, Brantford Bulldogs) as Chicago’s pick.

Corey Pronman of The Athletic has center Anton Frondell (Djurgårdens IF- Sweden) as the pick in his mock draft. (from ‘NHL Mock Draft 2025: Schaefer at No. 1 and Misa at No. 2 in Corey Pronman’s first round projection – The Athletic – 06/03/2025)

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic also has Frondell at three in his latest mock draft. (From ‘2025 NHL Mock Draft 2.0: Scott Wheeler predicts the first 32 picks – The Athletic – 06/09/2025)

Our Andrew Forbes has Caleb Desnoyers (Center, Moncton Wildcats) listed in his draft rankings at three.

Lastly, our Mark Scheig mentioned in his draft combine notebook that he could see Porter Martone (RW, Brampton Steelheads) making sense.

So, there isn’t a unanimous pick at three, making you wonder which direction Davidson will go.

Davidson Speaks

Speaking of Davidson, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reported what he had to say about what he is looking for at three.

“It’s a very big decision, so I want to make sure I’ve got a full view of where I want to go with it, with the different scenarios played out.”

“We do have a lot of players that are similar in their strengths. In some respects, I think that’s how you build identity. In others, you can bring in players — if you’ve got enough [already] — that it’s not going to take away from the core strength of your team. So you can bring players in that have a different skill set, that are more of a complementary piece. That’s definitely something we’re considering.’’

Kyle Davidson, General Manager of the Chicago Blackhawks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Pope also reported that Davidson mentioned “a prospect’s likelihood of being able to play center in the future doesn’t matter much to them,” considering they don’t plan on moving Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar to wing.

We also know that in May, Davidson mentioned they like to follow the best player available model, but they aren’t married to it. They aren’t afraid to go a different route if need be.

Did that clear anything up for you? Probably not, and that seems to be how Davidson likes it, as he has been running a tight ship, where not much information has been leaked this offseason.

Embracing the Uncertainty

There wasn’t a lot of guesswork into who the club would pick in the last two drafts. In 2023, with the first overall pick, there was no question they would select Connor Bedard. In 2024, there was some debate between Ivan Demidov and Artyom Levshunov, but there was enough evidence to safely assume that Levshunov would go second overall.

But this one could truly go either way. Furthermore, if you were hoping the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo, New York would give any hints, think again. If anything, it raised more questions.

We know that the Blackhawks elected not to take any prospects out to dinner, as Davidson didn’t find it necessary after speaking with many of them at the combine. Okay. Could that mean they may look to trade the pick? After all, Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects reported that there has been chatter about Chicago exploring moving up to second overall, as they are likely targeting Misa, who is projected to go second to the San Jose Sharks.

Or, could that mean they already have their target(s) at three? Davidson did tell Pope they haven’t finalized their rankings yet. However, general managers are smart and keep most details in-house for a reason. I suspect they have an idea of what they want to do, but Davidson certainly wouldn’t have openly discussed it even if they had their draft board 100% planned out.

2025 NHL Draft Combine from

Buffalo, NY. We spoke to Misa/Schaefer, O’Brien/Hagens & Frondell/Eklund this afternoon.



Story coming soon – much more info will be collected tomorrow morning. #NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/KNuTV4d1Ec — Christopher Babos (@CBabosWrites) June 6, 2025

That brings us to the players themselves. You could look at Hagens, for whom Pronman said his NHL comparison is William Nylander. Maybe the Hawks look to pair a big scoring talent with Bedard?

Then there’s Frondell, who fellow draft prospect Victor Eklund described at the combine, “He’s a tank on the ice and has a shot like a missile.” Well, the Hawks could look that way to add a great-shot center to their team, right?

Related: Blackhawks Notebook: Catching Up on Coaching, Toews, Levshunov, Arena Expansion

Don’t forget about Desnoyers, who talked about looking up to Jonathan Toews. Desnoyers also told Pope, “Chicago is a great spot, and I’d be thrilled to go there.” The Hawks would love to add a center who wants to model his game after Toews, right?

Finally, back to Martone, the big, feisty forward, who, as Scheig mentioned in his notebook, couldn’t have been more complimentary about what the Blackahwks are building, while saying, “I felt like I had a really good meeting with them.” What team wouldn’t love to add someone who wants to be a part of their development?

There is some pressure to nail this pick. Their last third overall pick in 2019, Kirby Dach, didn’t pan out as hoped. Teams expect to get a great player, or even a franchise player, in that spot. Hint, nudge: Toews.

So, in any event, whether Chicago trades or uses the pick, either direction must benefit their team greatly. But knowing they may look to get crafty, embrace the chaos around the uncertainty, even if it’s albeit stressful. There is a good crop of players to choose from, but they seem to be open to all options, too.