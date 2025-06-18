Michael Misa’s Draft Year Couldn’t Have Gone Better

When Michael Misa was granted exceptional status back in 2022, the potential for him to be a special player was evident. After an impressive OHL Cup where he broke Connor McDavid’s record for points, he definitely had the skillset to elevate his play.

Fast forward to his draft year, Misa let his dominance show, as he won the CHL’s Top Scorer award after registering an impressive 134 points. In comparison to other exceptional status players in their draft year, he surpassed McDavid’s production (120) and Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (104).

Misa is an extremely special talent and his sheer domination and overall skillset this season has made him into a top prospect for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Misa’s Dominant Draft Year

To say that Misa had a monstrous and impressive draft year, joining an elite list of players as well, is an understatement.

Misa was on a mission from the start of the season. He was asserting his dominance offensively as he was a leader in a number of categories with the combination of his goal-scoring and playmaking skillset. He was second in goals (62), fourth in assists (72), second in game-winning goals (11), tied for first in first goals (10) and second in point per game (2.06). On top of that, he only went five games all season without registering a point. Seeing him win the top scorer award was a no brainer.

“It’s definitely a big honour,” Misa said. “I give a lot of credit to the Saginaw Spirit and what they did for me this year, a lot of credit to some of the guys I played with. Overall, it’s pretty cool to be recognized as the top scorer.

“A lot of guys supported me throughout the year. It was my draft year, so I was happy with a lot of the teammates I got to play with and overall, I think it was a good year.”

Misa joins an impressive list of first-year draft eligible players to win the award with the likes of Connor Bedard, Patrick Kane and Sidney Crosby. Since 2005, his point total has him ranked fourth all-time behind only those three. Since 2000, Misa is only the fourth CHL player to hit 60 goals or more in his first year of draft-eligibility, as he is tied Kane (62) and is tied for fifth in points in a single season by a U18 skater with Tavares.

“It was a big year for me, I knew coming into it,” Misa said. “I just tried to leave this year with no regrets. Overall, it was a fun year to be a part of in Saginaw. We did fall a bit short in the playoffs, but it was a great year overall.”

Originally a centre, Misa was moved to the wing in the first few seasons of his junior career. He did have reasonable success as his season-to-season production output increased from 56 points in his rookie season to 75 in his sophomore, winning the Memorial Cup in the process. This season, he was put back in his natural position and the change was definitely worth it as he found the success that he did.

Misa’s elite hockey sense, positioning and balanced skillset was on display. His ability to find the open space from anywhere in the offensive zone and to be a deceptive and creative playmaker, truly makes him a versatile threat. When he’s in control, he’s difficult to stop as he changes his pace to be in control of the play. This is something that he feels extremely comfortable and confident with especially when he’s up the middle of the ice.

“It was just something I wanted to do to get back to that centre position,” Misa explained. “I feel a lot more confident down the middle. When the puck is on my stick, I think I’m able to drive the play more and I think as a centreman, the puck is on your stick a lot more. I’m just trying to become that 200-foot reliable player that hopefully can translate at the next level.”

Battle for First and Sharing Award with Other Junior Star

All season long, it was a battle to see who would be given the label as the potential first overall selection as there was no clear-cut name early on for the 2025 NHL Draft. As it was becoming clear at the mid-way point, Matthew Schaefer was given that label.

Despite Schaefer missing most of the season with a broken collarbone, Misa’s production definitely kept pace with him as someone who could earn that title. With his ability to take control of a game, it was very close. Schaefer is still on top, but Misa’s game and progression could still hear his name first overall. Either way, he’ll be happy no matter what the outcome will be.

“It’s pretty cool that we’re both there,” Misa said. “He’s a great friend of mine. Whatever does happen, I think we’re both going to be happy for each other.”

While he’s sharing the stage with a good friend from junior, Misa also put his name alongside Tavares’ when he won the top scorer award. Misa has been looking up to him ever since he entered the OHL as a 15-year-old.

“He’s a guy I’ve been looking up to ever since I got that Exceptional Status, trying to follow in his footsteps.”

While he tries to lead by example like Tavares does, Misa also tries to emulate his play style, showing that competitive drive. While Misa may have the edge in skating, the two-way play and ability to succeed in tight spaces and in the high danger area remain.

“Overall, his 200-foot play,” Misa said of Tavares. “The way he’s able to protect the puck at all costs. He’s got a great shot. So, just for me it’s trying to learn stuff from his game.”

Whether he goes first or second, Misa is going to be a household name and a player that will give an organization significant value for success in the future. His mindset and skill will get him very far. He’s won and dominated at the junior level and now it’s time to take his game to the next level in the NHL as he’s very close to taking that step.

